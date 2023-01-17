ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022

On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
Benzinga

This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon

Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years. Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Benzinga

Bunny Tokens Leap Ahead Of Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin As Chinese New Year Brings Windfall For Crypto Investors

Bunny tokens are soaring in the wake of the Chinese New Year. 2023 in the Gregorian calendar is designated as the Year of the Rabbit. What Happened: The rabbit is the fourth animal of the Chinese Zodiac, symbolizing grace, beauty, mercy and bringing good luck. Rabbits are deeply linked to the Moon, because of the mythical Jade Rabbit that is said to live on its surface.
Benzinga

Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze

Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
Benzinga

This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition

As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Benzinga

Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?

Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Benzinga

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday

Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Benzinga

Volkswagen Keeps IPO Option Open For Charging, Energy Business: Report

Volkswagen AG's VWAGY energy and charging division is reportedly exploring a possible listing. The energy and charging business division, like its battery business PowerCo, is preparing for a listing as part of a training schedule by the CEO Oliver Blume, Reuters reported. The plan was to secure the long-term structure...
Benzinga

5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About

The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
Benzinga

This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts

US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Benzinga

Spotify To Downsize Employee Count To Fight Macro Headwinds

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT eyed layoffs by this week, joining the downsizing wave of technology companies from Amazon.Com Inc AMZN to Meta Platforms Inc META. Spotify intends to cut about 6% of its employee base and incur €35 million to €45 million in related charges. In October, Spotify...

Comments / 0

Community Policy