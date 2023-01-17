Read full article on original website
Ethereum Whales Accumulate Over $450M Of Shiba Inu In 1 Week: Here's How Much They're Holding Now
Recent data from WhaleStats shows that Shiba Inu's SHIB/USD holdings of Ethereum ETH/USD whales have grown by hundreds of millions of dollars. The WhaleStats data shows that the top 2000 ETH whales have accumulated more than $620 million worth of Shiba Inu, up from $161 million on Jan. 15. Also,...
More Than Half of These Three Stocks' Outstanding Shares Were Sold Short in 2022
On average, more than half of these three stocks' outstanding shares were sold short in 2022. If there was one big economic story of 2022, it would be the decades-high inflation. It persisted throughout 2022, so it's no wonder that consumer discretionary was the most-shorted sector of the year. However,...
This Solar Company's 5-Year Return Outshines Tesla, Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ford, Apple, Microsoft And Amazon
Solar innovator Enphase Energy Inc ENPH delivered beaming returns for traders and investors in recent years. Since January 2018, Enphase Energy stock’s five-year return has outperformed several of the world’s most popular cryptocurrencies, EV, entertainment and tech stocks: Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD Tesla Inc TSLA, Walt Disney Co DIS, Apple Inc AAPL, Microsoft Corporation MSFT, Ford Motor Company F and Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN.
Bunny Tokens Leap Ahead Of Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin As Chinese New Year Brings Windfall For Crypto Investors
Bunny tokens are soaring in the wake of the Chinese New Year. 2023 in the Gregorian calendar is designated as the Year of the Rabbit. What Happened: The rabbit is the fourth animal of the Chinese Zodiac, symbolizing grace, beauty, mercy and bringing good luck. Rabbits are deeply linked to the Moon, because of the mythical Jade Rabbit that is said to live on its surface.
Bitcoin Holds Above $22K, Ethereum, Dogecoin Rise: Analyst Sees Apex Crypto Hitting This Level After 'Giga God' Candle Squeeze
Major coins remained more or less steady on Sunday evening after cryptocurrency lender Genesis held $5.1 billion in liabilities following its freeze on withdrawals in November. Cryptocurrency Gains Price. Bitcoin -0.20% $22,781. Ethereum +0.74% $1,639. Dogecoin +4.71% $0.089. What Happened: The largest cryptocurrency by market value Bitcoin BTC/USD held itself...
If You Invested $100 In Shiba Inu When The Coin Launched, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu SHIB/USD has built a loyal following of fans and investors since launching in August 2020. Here’s a look at how much money people who got in at the start have made. What Happened: Shiba Inu launched in August 2020 as a similarly themed cryptocurrency to Dogecoin...
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
A Tesla owner says he knows people who tie weights to the steering wheel to trick the system into thinking they are actively driving
A Tesla feature monitoring if drivers are holding the wheel can be tricked with weights, users say. Tesla's Autopilot requires constant human supervision, as it can't handle all driving situations. CEO Elon Musk may remove the monitor for drivers with over 10,000 miles under their belts. Tesla's Autopilot and "Full...
Natural gas prices have crashed 50% in less than a month, and now an energy CEO is ringing the alarm
Natural gas prices have plunged 50% in less than a month as an unusually warm winter hits both the US and Europe. Chesapeake Energy CEO Nick Dell'Osso wants to avoid a repeat of the 2014 shale bust by limiting supply growth. "We do think the industry should acknowledge that and...
Billionaire Charlie Munger Reveals The Reason Berkshire Hathaway Is Sitting On $88 Billion in Cash
The S&P 500 dipped by 19% in 2022, but stocks still don’t seem cheap to Charlie Munger, Warren Buffett’s billionaire partner at Berkshire Hathaway. “In my whole adult life, I have never hoarded cash, waiting for better conditions,” Munger said in an interview in late 2022. “I’ve just invested in the best thing I could find.”
This Tesla Analyst Must Be On 'Hallucinogenic Drugs,' Says Value Investor In Response To Morgan Stanley's Value Proposition
As Tesla Inc TSLA shares continued to slip toward Morgan Stanley's bear case, analyst Adam Jonas started to wonder if Tesla was leaning into value territory. A member of CNBC's "Halftime Report" panel suggested Jonas must have been on LSD or another psychoactive drug that produced altered states of consciousness when he started thinking about the Elon Musk-led company as a value play.
Bitcoin Bottom Is In, Apex Crypto Is Heading To '$220,000+ This Cycle,' Says Max Keiser
Trader, podcaster, and Bitcoin BTC/USD evangelist Max Keiser says that the world’s largest digital currency has bottomed out in this cycle and is well on its way to crossing the $220,000 price point. Speaking with journalist Daniela Cambone, he noted that billionaire venture capitalist Tim Draper has already set...
Tesla, Microsoft, IBM, Intel, TI Among Companies Reporting This Week: Can Netflix's Optimism Spill Over To Rest Of Tech Space?
Netflix, Inc. NFLX shares jumped nearly 8.5% on Friday before settling at their highest level since April 19, 2022, when shares plunged after the company reported its first loss in net paid subscriber adds in a decade. Although the streaming giant delighted Wall Street with strong paid subscriber growth, earnings expectations for S&P 500 companies, in general, have tempered in the past week.
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday
Friday saw 23 companies set new 52-week lows. L3Harris Technologies LHX was the largest firm by market cap to set a new 52-week low. The smallest company on a market cap basis to set a new 52-week low was Digital Brands Group DBGI. Windtree Therapeutics WINT saw the most pronounced...
Volkswagen Keeps IPO Option Open For Charging, Energy Business: Report
Volkswagen AG's VWAGY energy and charging division is reportedly exploring a possible listing. The energy and charging business division, like its battery business PowerCo, is preparing for a listing as part of a training schedule by the CEO Oliver Blume, Reuters reported. The plan was to secure the long-term structure...
EXCLUSIVE: Benzinga Poll Reveals Top Picks For A $25,000 Long-Term Investment In 2023
After a sour year in the stock market that saw the broad market S&P 500 SPY fall nearly 20%, and other pandemic-darlings like Apple Inc AAPL, and Amazon.com, Inc AMZN falling by as much as 50%, investors are looking for a sharp reversal to the upside in 2023. What Happened:...
5 Cheapest Industrials Stocks You Should Think About
The most oversold stocks in the industrials sector presents an opportunity to buy into undervalued companies. The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock's strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock's price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered oversold when the RSI is below 30.
This Analyst With 86% Accuracy Rate Boost PT On Netflix; Here Are 5 Stock Picks For Last Week From Benzinga's Most Accurate Analysts
US stocks closed higher on Friday, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 300 points during the session. Wall Street analysts make new stock picks on a daily basis. Unfortunately for investors, not all analysts have particularly impressive track records at predicting market movements. Even when it comes to one single stock, analyst ratings and price targets can vary widely, leaving investors confused about which analyst's opinion to trust.
Spotify To Downsize Employee Count To Fight Macro Headwinds
Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT eyed layoffs by this week, joining the downsizing wave of technology companies from Amazon.Com Inc AMZN to Meta Platforms Inc META. Spotify intends to cut about 6% of its employee base and incur €35 million to €45 million in related charges. In October, Spotify...
Your Financial Fortune Predictions For Chinese New Year 2023: The Year Of The Rabbit
Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, marks the start of Lunar New Year celebrations in China and Vietnam. For the two respective countries, China will enter the year of the water rabbit, while Vietnam will celebrate the year of the cat. Chinese New Year celebrations kick off on Sunday and will take...
