U.S. Marshals tapped to help Madison police in search for State Street shooting suspect

MADISON, Wis. — The United States Marshals Service is now helping Madison police with their search for a man suspected in a downtown Madison shooting, department officials said Tuesday.

Officers with the Madison Police Department have been searching for 40-year-old Lamar Jefferson since Nov. 29 after he allegedly shot another man on State Street. The shooting left a 29-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds, though none of them were deemed life-threatening.

Jefferson — who has ties to Madison, Milwaukee and Chicago — has no known address, which police said has complicated their search for him.

MPD spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said in an updated incident report that the department still has “multiple resources” from the department’s Violent Crime Unit assigned to the search for Jefferson.

Fryer added that Jefferson should be considered armed and dangerous; anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately. Tips can also be submitted to Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com .

