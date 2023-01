LARAMIE, Wyo. (Jan. 19, 2023) – The Wyoming Cowgirls couldn’t find their offensive rhythm during the middle portions of Thursday night’s game and a big UNLV run to open the third was the difference as the Lady Rebels defeated Wyoming, 71-57 in Laramie. The loss snaps the Cowgirls’ five-game winning streak.

