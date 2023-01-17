Read full article on original website
Related
Poland to ask a newly willing Germany for permission to send tanks to Ukraine
After Berlin signaled its likely consent, Poland said it would ask Germany for permission to send Leopard tanks to Ukraine, which badly wants them.
Poland could send Leopard tanks to Ukraine without Berlin's approval - Polish PM
WARSAW, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Germany's approval for the re-export of Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine is of secondary importance as Poland could send those tanks as part of a coalition of countries even without its permission, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday.
Russia downgrades relations with NATO member Estonia, expels envoy
Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing Tallinn of "total Russophobia". The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had told the Estonian envoy he must leave next month, and both countries would be represented in each other's capitals by an interim charge d'affaires instead of an ambassador.
Endangered foods: why our diet is narrower than ever – and these seven foods urgently need saving
What does it mean when a food or drink becomes “endangered”, when there are so few people producing it that it is on the brink of disappearing for ever? Should we worry, as we do about ancient ruins and the giant panda? Or should we conclude that the loss of historic cheeses, cakes, fruits, booze and even animal species is the sad but inevitable result of people’s palates and priorities changing?
How China’s Dictatorship Terrorizes Students in America
The world watched in admiration, and even awe, as university students in China risked the full wrath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and protested for an end to the CCP regime’s draconian “zero COVID” policy. Chinese students living overseas heartily encouraged the protests back home—but the threat to Chinese students in the West who wish to debate the issues affecting their country and propose alternatives to the current political system is already large and growing.If Chinese students who continue to come to the U.S. to study were to face the kind of intimidation their brothers and sisters back home...
Archaeologists found 38 skeletons in a 7,000-year-old mass grave. All but one had been decapitated.
Researchers believe their heads may have been removed in a brutal act of war or by priests as a way to honor the dead.
