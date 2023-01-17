ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Reuters

Russia downgrades relations with NATO member Estonia, expels envoy

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Russia said on Monday it was downgrading diplomatic relations with NATO member Estonia, accusing Tallinn of "total Russophobia". The Russian Foreign Ministry said it had told the Estonian envoy he must leave next month, and both countries would be represented in each other's capitals by an interim charge d'affaires instead of an ambassador.
The Guardian

Endangered foods: why our diet is narrower than ever – and these seven foods urgently need saving

What does it mean when a food or drink becomes “endangered”, when there are so few people producing it that it is on the brink of disappearing for ever? Should we worry, as we do about ancient ruins and the giant panda? Or should we conclude that the loss of historic cheeses, cakes, fruits, booze and even animal species is the sad but inevitable result of people’s palates and priorities changing?
TheDailyBeast

How China’s Dictatorship Terrorizes Students in America

The world watched in admiration, and even awe, as university students in China risked the full wrath of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and protested for an end to the CCP regime’s draconian “zero COVID” policy. Chinese students living overseas heartily encouraged the protests back home—but the threat to Chinese students in the West who wish to debate the issues affecting their country and propose alternatives to the current political system is already large and growing.If Chinese students who continue to come to the U.S. to study were to face the kind of intimidation their brothers and sisters back home...

