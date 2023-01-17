Read full article on original website
More Massachusetts districts are switching to electric school buses
In a school bus lot in Beverly, bus driver Henry Birkemouse starts up an electric school bus. A green light on the dashboard signals to the driver he can hit the accelerator. The bus resembles a traditional gas- or diesel-powered bus, yellow exterior and all, with the exception of the lettering on the hood that says "high voltage."
'Cannot be financed and built': Company behind big offshore wind energy appeals DPU approval
The developer behind the largest single offshore wind farm in the state's pipeline on Thursday filed a formal notice of appeal to contest the Department of Public Utilities' approval of contracts that the developer agreed to but says will no longer allow its project to be financed or built. The...
December Brought MA Close to Pre-Pandemic Employment
Massachusetts employers added a modest 6,300 jobs in December as the statewide unemployment rate ticked downward once again, remaining below the national level, labor officials announced Friday. Total employment statewide increased by 6,300, reflecting slower growth than the revised gain of 15,800 jobs in November, according to the Executive Office...
Here's what to expect from Monday's winter storm in Mass.
Editor's Note: This is an excerpt from WBUR's daily morning newsletter, WBUR Today. If you like what you read and want it in your inbox, sign up here. Today’s forecast may call for the help of Sherlock Snowmes, Sled Zeppelin and the rest of MassDOT’s new, excellently named snow plows by this afternoon. Let’s kick off the week with a look at the wintry weather on the way:
