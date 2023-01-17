Midcoast Conservancy will offer a full moon hike (or snowshoe, if there is snow on the ground) at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Hikers can enjoy a crisp evening illuminated by the glow of the Snow Moon, so named for February's typically cold, snowy weather in North America – and discover a new way of being in the woods. At night, sounds become more pronounced; the group will listen for owls and the rustling of nighttime foragers along the trail.

JEFFERSON, ME ・ 21 HOURS AGO