What really happened on Malaga Island? Kate McBrien tells the story
In the first of Lincoln County Historical Association’s 2023 Winter Lectures, Maine State Archivist Kate McBrien explores the true history of the community who lived on Malaga Island, off the coast of Phippsburg, in the late 1800s. Her engaging presentation and discussion examines the individuals who were part of this community and the state’s actions to evict them from their homes through the complex history of racism and eugenics in Maine.
Full moon hike in Jefferson
Midcoast Conservancy will offer a full moon hike (or snowshoe, if there is snow on the ground) at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Sunday, Feb. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. Hikers can enjoy a crisp evening illuminated by the glow of the Snow Moon, so named for February's typically cold, snowy weather in North America – and discover a new way of being in the woods. At night, sounds become more pronounced; the group will listen for owls and the rustling of nighttime foragers along the trail.
Race or cheer at the Winter Biathlon
Cowbells, cocoa and camaraderie are in store for anyone who joins Midcoast Conservancy as part of its tenth annual Biathlon at Hidden Valley Nature Center in Jefferson on Saturday, March 4. All ages and skill levels are encouraged to participate and cheering squads are encouraged! Biathlon is an Olympic sport that combines cross country skiing and target shooting. This year, the race will include a fat bike option as well, where racers ride rather than ski. There will also be a category for snowshoe racers.
MaineCF invites grant proposals from Lincoln and Sagadahoc County nonprofits
Nonprofit organizations in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties may be eligible for grants from the Maine Community Foundation’s (MaineCF) Community Building Grant Program. The grant program invests in local projects and organizations that help build strong communities. Last year, 15 nonprofit organizations in Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties were awarded grants totaling $109,530.
Jan. 20 update: Midcoast adds 25 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
Board concerned about after hours use of transfer station
Town Administrator Daniel Swain told selectmen Jan. 17 that things are going well at the transfer station. “Bottles are being addressed on a timely basis,” thanks to Selectman Don Gleason and the snow blower is fixed, thanks to Selectman Allan Moeller Sr. Moeller commended Spicer’s Small Engine Repair...
