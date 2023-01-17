Joan Seely, 83, of Lander passed away at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. At her request, there will be no services. Joan Patricia Albright was born in Portland, Oregon on October 17, 1939 to William and Mildred (Davies) Albright. She had one sibling, a twin brother. When Joan was a baby, her family moved to Lander. Joan graduated from FCVHS in May 1957. Shortly after graduation she married Leo Seely on May 18, 1957. Together they had two sons and one daughter. Joan enjoyed playing bridge, rock hunting and going to yard sales. She loved to travel.

LANDER, WY ・ 2 DAYS AGO