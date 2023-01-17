Read full article on original website
Fremont County DUI Task Force Arrests 16 for Impaired Driving over New Year’s Weekend
A Fremont County multi-agency impaired driving enforcement operation over the New Year’s holiday weekend resulted in 170 traffic stops, 16 arrests of impaired drivers, and 5 controlled substance arrests. While the focus was on impaired driving, the Fremont County DUI Task Force issued 22 speeding citations, 53 citations for...
Joan Seely
Joan Seely, 83, of Lander passed away at Wind River Rehabilitation and Care Center on Wednesday, January 11, 2023. At her request, there will be no services. Joan Patricia Albright was born in Portland, Oregon on October 17, 1939 to William and Mildred (Davies) Albright. She had one sibling, a twin brother. When Joan was a baby, her family moved to Lander. Joan graduated from FCVHS in May 1957. Shortly after graduation she married Leo Seely on May 18, 1957. Together they had two sons and one daughter. Joan enjoyed playing bridge, rock hunting and going to yard sales. She loved to travel.
A bit warmer for Friday, Next snow expected Sunday
Somewhat milder today with snow showers ending this morning. Saturday will be a dry day before the next chance of more widespread snow moves in for Sunday. Today’s high temperatures will be 30 at Thermopolis, 28 at Dubois, 27 at Worland, the lower 20s at Lander and Riverton and 19 at Shoshoni.
No Surprise: This winter has received the most snow since 2013-14
There has been a LOT of snow so far this winter across central WY. Riverton has recorded about 48 inches but Lander’s snowfall total is over 55 inches. Here are some charts showing how much snow fell over the past 15 years, through Jan 18th. No surprise, the most has been this winter.
Local CWC soccer coach destined for D1
RIVERTON – The Central Wyoming College (CWC) soccer teams have had some up-and-down times over the past few years with a few different head coaches, COVID causing players to leave, and the entire athletic department fumbling to find the right path that will lead to success overall. And while there have been many different faces that have passed through the halls of CWC the one constant has been the now-assistant coach, Jakob Rosenberg.
