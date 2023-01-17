Social media puts pressure on body image — and it's linked to teen anxiety and eating disorders

Read full article on original website
Related
Man touches 'pregnant' coworker's stomach without asking and learns she had a miscarriage weeks earlier
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. I worked with a slender woman who wore a size double zero. She was shapely but small. When she came into work one day and announced she and her husband were expecting twins, everyone teased her.
Toddlers 2 years, 5 months left by parents sleeping in a hotel room, mother loses children and husband in the same day
In a turn of events that swung from bad to worst, a mother of two is being charged with child endangerment. Dax Tejera, then an ABC News executive producer, and his wife Veronica left their two children aged 2 years and 5 months sleeping alone in their hotel room in New York. They went for dinner to a restaurant about a block and a half away.
Man Tells Wife That “90%” of Their Household Problems With Messiness Could Be Solved if She Picked Up After Herself
A young couple is having difficulty juggling their work and parenting duties - especially since the wife feels overburdened by her additional household chores. In search of advice, the husband has visited Reddit to ask for help after suggesting that his partner take on more responsibility when it comes to housekeeping.
Comments / 0