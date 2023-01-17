WORCESTER — Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

