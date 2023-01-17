ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinton, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest

SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
SUDBURY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited

FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

PuroClean Opens Natick Location

NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
NATICK, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Cultural Council Awards 33 Grants

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Cultural Council (FCC) announced today, January 21, it has awarded 33 grants to individuals, groups, and institutions for projects that will promote the cultural life of the city in the year ahead. The total amount of funds awarded for 2023 was $48,194. The grants will...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Powell Inducted Into Omicron Delta Kappa

NORTH ANDOVER – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
NORTH ANDOVER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Harrod Inducted Into Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society

WORCESTER — Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Tara Mahnk

Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Volunteers Needed For February Framingham Repair Cafe

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe will be held in February and volunteers are needed. Volunteers can sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer. The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and First Parish, will host the next Framingham Repair Café on Saturday, February 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Scott Hall at 24 Vernon Street in Framingham.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Student Coordinating Art Lending at Clark University Exhibit

WORCESTER – When Ethan Quinn ’25 traveled to Israel last year for a Birthright trip, he visited a farming area known as the Salad Trail. There, he met some of the artists behind Rockets into Roses, a project that turns metal from missiles fired into the country into beautiful rose sculptures or jewelry. It was a first experience for him and something very unique to Israel.
WORCESTER, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
7K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy