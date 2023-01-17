Read full article on original website
Chinese Acrobat at Framingham Library Tuesday
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library will host acrobat Li Liu on Tuesday evening, January 24. She will perform trick cycling, plate spinning, ribbon dancing, Chinese water bowl manipulation, & more!. She will also discuss Chinese language, geography & culture while sharing her work & travel experiences. The event...
Teens Invited to Bake Cinnamon Rolls at the Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – Teens are invited to make cinnamon rolls in mugs at the Framingham Public Library this week. There are two events – one at the Christa McAuliffe Library and one at the main Framingham Public Library. The cooking event is specifically for middle school and high school...
Photo of the Day: Capturing Wildlife in MetroWest
SUDBURY – This crouching bobcat is just one of the wonderful images posted to the Nature Sightings page of the Sudbury Valley Trustees (SVT) website. Submitted by members and friends of the nonprofit conservation group, the images show the breadth of wildlife that rely on open spaces and natural areas in the region around the Sudbury, Assabet, and Concord Rivers.
Purchase a Calendar To Support Literacy Unlimited
FRAMINGHAM – Literacy Unlimited is selling calendars of Farm Pond in Framingham, through the seasons, to raise money for the organization. Michelle Cuata, the new coordinator for Literacy Unlimited, said calendars will be available to purchase at the main Framingham Public Library on Saturday during the Friends of the Framingham Library monthly book sale on Saturday, January 20.
PuroClean Opens Natick Location
NATICK – PuroClean, one of the country’s leading property restoration and remediation franchises, today, January 20 announced the opening of PuroClean of Natick, led by owner Nigel Belgrave, the owner of PuroClean of Auburn. With the opening of PuroClean of Natick, Belgrave and his team of trained restoration...
Framingham Cultural Council Awards 33 Grants
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Cultural Council (FCC) announced today, January 21, it has awarded 33 grants to individuals, groups, and institutions for projects that will promote the cultural life of the city in the year ahead. The total amount of funds awarded for 2023 was $48,194. The grants will...
5 Things You Need To Know Today in Framingham: Monday, January 23, 2023
1 There is a winter advisory in effect all day. The National Weather Service is forecasting a maximum of 4 inches of snow, but MetroWest could see as little as two inches. Monday Matinee: The main library will screen for free the 2019 movie Little Women, based on the classic novel at 2 p.m. in the Costin room.
7 MetroWest Students on Lehigh University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List
BETHLEHEM, PENNSYLVANNIA – Students at Lehigh University attained Dean’s List in Fall 2022. This status is granted to students who earned a scholastic average of 3.6 or better while carrying at least 12 hours of regularly graded courses. Seven MetroWest students from Wayland, Marlborough, & Sudbury made the...
First Friends of the Framingham Library Book Sale of 2023 Saturday
FRAMINGHAM – The Friends of the Framingham Public Library will hold their first book sale of 2023 on Saturday, January 20 at the main Framingham Public Library. The sale is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Members can shop early at 9:30 a.m. Cash and personal checks only. Both...
Author of Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire Book at Temple Beth Am Brotherhood Breakfast in January
FRAMINGHAM – The author of the book The Cocoanut Grove Nightclub Fire will be the guest speaker at the January Temple Beth Am Brotherhood brekafast. Stephanie Shorow will talk about her book on the famous nightclub fire. The Boston nightclub fire happened on November 28, 1942, and resulted in...
Trio of Framingham Students Earn Dean’s List For Fall 2022
EASTON – – Stonehill College is proud to recognize the students named to the Dean’s List for Fall 2022. To qualify for this honor, students must have a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better and must have successfully completed all courses for which they were registered.
Chain Restaurant Wants To Open Its 13th Location in Framingham
FRAMINGHAM – A chain restaurant wants to open its 13th location in Shoppers World in Framingham. Tavern in the Square is seeking to open at the former John Harvard’s restaurant spot at 1 Worcester Road in Shoppers World, according to the agenda for the Framingham License Commission. the...
Home of the Week: 7-Room Storybook Cottage in Town of Ashland
SUDBURY – This week’s home of the week on SOURCE is an a charming storybook cottage in the Town of Ashland. The 165 Eliot Street home was built in 1947. Priced at $775,000 , the house has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, and a 1-car garage. The house...
Powell Inducted Into Omicron Delta Kappa
NORTH ANDOVER – Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals.
Free Family-Friendly COVID-19 Vaccine & Booster Clinics in Framingham Offering $75 Gift Card
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts Department of Public Health (DPH) has extended its $75 gift card offer through March 31 for Massachusetts residents who get a COVID-19 vaccination or booster at participating “Get Boosted” vaccination clinics in Framingham. The clinics offer first and second doses of the vaccine...
Harrod Inducted Into Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society
WORCESTER — Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 1,085 new initiates from 45 universities during November 2022. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.
Boston Marathon Runner Profile: Tara Mahnk
Editor’s Note: SOURCE invited runners from Team Framingham and a couple of other Framingham-based charity teams to participate in a series of Q&As about their training for the 2022 Boston marathon to be held in April this year. If you would like to submit a profile contact editor@framinghamsource.com. ***
Volunteers Needed For February Framingham Repair Cafe
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham’s next Repair Cafe will be held in February and volunteers are needed. Volunteers can sign up at: tinyurl.com/FramFixVolunteer. The Framingham Rotary Club, with help from Transition Framingham and First Parish, will host the next Framingham Repair Café on Saturday, February 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. Scott Hall at 24 Vernon Street in Framingham.
Little Women is Monday Matinee at Framingham Library
FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Public Library holds a free movie screening on Monday afternoons at the main Framingham Library. On Monday, January 23, the library will screen the 2019 movie Little Women, based on the classic novel at 2 p.m. The film is 2 hours and 15 minutes long...
Framingham Student Coordinating Art Lending at Clark University Exhibit
WORCESTER – When Ethan Quinn ’25 traveled to Israel last year for a Birthright trip, he visited a farming area known as the Salad Trail. There, he met some of the artists behind Rockets into Roses, a project that turns metal from missiles fired into the country into beautiful rose sculptures or jewelry. It was a first experience for him and something very unique to Israel.
