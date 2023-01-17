ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Soccer-INEOS confirms entering bidding process to buy Manchester United

By Manasi Pathak
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VuqPL_0kHgCDpL00

(Reuters) - Jim Ratcliffe’s company INEOS has formally entered the bidding process to buy Premier League soccer club Manchester United, a spokesperson for the chemical firm said on Tuesday.

The Glazer family, United’s U.S. owners, said in November they had begun looking at options for the 20-times English champions, including new investment or a potential sale, 17 years after they bought the Old Trafford club.

In August, British billionaire Ratcliffe, a long-time fan of the club, expressed interest in buying United, Reuters reported.

“I can confirm that we have formally put ourselves into the process,” an INEOS spokesperson said in a statement on Tuesday.

United declined to comment when contacted by Reuters.

The Times newspaper, which first reported the news, said formal bids were expected to start next month, with United potentially changing hands by the end of the season.

Interest from the United States, the Middle East and Asia is also expected.

Manchester United’s shares rose 1.2% in New York trading on Tuesday afternoon.

INEOS INVESTMENTS

INEOS has long been involved in sport, with the company acting as principal partners to eight-times Formula One champions Mercedes, owning the INEOS Grenadiers cycling team and serving as performance partner to the New Zealand rugby team.

The energy company’s interest in the United sale process comes after the group also bought French Ligue 1 club Nice in 2019.

Ratcliffe’s name was widely mentioned among United fans as someone many would welcome, although there are fears he might be priced out with some estimates putting the club’s worth at more than $4.5 billion.

The head of chemical company INEOS also failed last year in an attempt to buy London soccer club Chelsea, which was purchased by an investment group led by American Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital.

‘GLAZERS OUT’

United fans have been clamouring for a change of ownership and the Glazers, who also own the National Football League’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, have been the target of intense criticism as the team last won silverware back in 2017, lifting the Europa League and League Cup trophies.

The Manchester United Supporters Trust (MUST) said in November that the club needed new owners and fresh investment to halt years of decline and fans should be given a real say in how it is run in future.

In April, thousands protested outside Old Trafford, lighting flares and singing songs demanding the Glazers “get out of the club”.

United’s net debt, another bone of contention among fans, had grown by nearly 23% to 515 million pounds ($565.78 million) by September.

The team, managed by Erik ten Hag, are fourth in the league standings on 38 points after 18 games, one point behind their local rivals Manchester City but nine adrift of leaders Arsenal.

They play at Crystal Palace on Wednesday.

LIVERPOOL SALE

United’s rivals Liverpool are also looking to attract investment after chairman Tom Werner said in November that their owners Fenway Sports Group (FSG) were exploring a sale of the club, but there was no urgency to complete any potential deal.

Bloomberg News reported this week that United, Tottenham Hotspur or Liverpool were being targeted by Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) over a potential acquisition.

Spurs, however, said “there is no truth in reports that a meeting took place regarding the sale of equity in the club”.

QSI is currently the owner of French champions Paris St Germain and has a stake in Portuguese soccer club SC Braga.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

USA and Juventus midfielder Weston Mckennie 'rejects $32 million move to Aston Villa' as he 'eyes bids from Premier League giants Chelsea and Tottenham or Borussia Dortmund'

American international and midfielder Weston McKennie has rejected a move to Aston Villa as he awaits a bid from a larger team, according to multiple reports from Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport. The reports emerging from Italy claim that McKennie is holding out hope for a bid from Tottenham, Chelsea,...
chatsports.com

Another assist from Christian! Eriksen drives Man United new boy Wout Weghorst to Manchester airport as Marcus Rashford and Co make their way down to London for their Premier League clash with Crystal Palace

Manchester United stars including new loan signing Wout Weghorst arrived at Manchester Airport with the rest of the squad ahead of their Premier League clash against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils are due to face the Eagles at Selhurst Park on Wednesday evening as they bid to put the pressure...
chatsports.com

Conor Gallagher has no interest in leaving Chelsea while he continues to be selected by Graham Potter... despite interest from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle

Nottingham Forest, Conor Gallagher, Graham Potter, Newcastle United Football Club, Chelsea FC, Southampton, Crystal Palace National Sports Centre, Stamford Bridge, Everton F.C. Reserves and Academy, Newcastle upon Tyne. Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher has no desire to leave the club despite enquiries from Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Everton, Crystal Palace and Newcastle...
BBC

Italian Super Cup: Inter beat rivals AC Milan to win trophy in Saudi Arabia

Inter Milan beat rivals AC Milan 3-0 to win the Italian Super Cup in Saudi Arabia. Federico Dimarco put the Serie A champions ahead after 10 minutes when he tapped in Nicolo Barella's cross. Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana tipped behind a Rafael Leao shot, before Dzeko made it 2-0 midway...
Reuters

Soccer-Wolves sign Spain midfielder Sarabia from PSG

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Wolverhampton Wanderers have signed Spain midfielder Pablo Sarabia from Paris St Germain on a contract until 2025, the Premier League club said on Tuesday. Wolves paid 5 million euros ($5.4 million), according to media reports, for the player who featured at last year's World Cup and had a contract until 2024 with PSG.
BBC

Premier League and FA Cup reaction plus transfer window latest

German side St Pauli have signed Bolton forward Dapo Afolayan for an undisclosed fee. The 25-year-old scored 16 goals in 87 league appearances for Wanderers after initially joining on loan from West Ham in January 2021. St Pauli are 15th in the 18-team German second division, which returns after a...
CBS Sports

Transfer news, rumors: Why Yann Sommer to Bayern Munich is a rare January win-win move

What's better than a cup of coffee and the latest soccer transfer news? Join in as CBS Sports provides the latest updates from around the world and what they mean to your favorite teams. With Yann Sommer set to join Bayern Munich from Borussia Monchengladbach, we look at how both teams and the player win in this deal -- a rare piece of truly good winter business -- as well as the knock-on impact it will have for Montpellier HSC and even AS Monaco. We also keep you abreast of the latest transfer movements in Europe and beyond.
Yardbarker

Manchester United in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star

Manchester United are reportedly in advanced negotiations to sign Fulham star Kevin Mbabu. Fabrizio Romano confirmed to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that there was a possibility Aaron Wan-Bissaka could leave Manchester United during the January transfer window if Erik ten Hag opted to sign a new right-back. A deal...
BBC

T﻿ransfer news: Man Utd consider Raya move in summer

Manchester United have made an improved contract offer to 18-year-old Argentine Alejandro Garnacho amid interest from Real Madrid. (Independent), external. Meanwhile, United are ready to rival Chelsea and Tottenham for the signing of Brentford's Spain goalkeeper David Raya, 27, this summer. (Telegraph - subscription required), external.
AFP

Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos declares interest in buying Man Utd

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos company officially joined the race to buy Manchester United on Tuesday. Positioned near global software companies, consultancies and banks, the club has created a lounge on the main high street of Davos, a luxury Swiss ski resort teeming with billionaires and CEOs this week during the annual Forum.
Yardbarker

Arsenal eyeing up a move for PSG midfield prodigy

Arsenal have been linked with a move for the PSG youngster Warren Zaire-Emery. According to a report from journalist Fabrice Hawkins of RMCsport, Arsenal are interested in signing the 16-year-old Paris Saint-Germain midfielder. Zaire-Emery is highly rated in France and he has a big future ahead of him. It is...
The Guardian

Deloitte reveal more than half of world’s 20 richest clubs are in Premier League

For the first time in history more than half of the world’s 20 richest clubs are from the Premier League, according to the latest annual Football Money League report. Manchester City remain top of the list, compiled by the accountancy firm Deloitte, with revenues of £619m from the 2021-22 season – just ahead of Real Madrid (£604m) in second. However, the most notable rise sees Liverpool (£594m) climb four places to third and rise above Manchester United for the first time in the report’s 27-year history.
NBC Sports

Illan Meslier: Leeds only just getting started under Jesse Marsch

Meslier discussed playing for Jesse Marsch, playing with USMNT stars Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson and much more in our interview which you can watch in full above. Below are a few snippets from the chat with Meslier. “Of course last year was different because we were in a difficult...
SB Nation

Chelsea, PSV Eindhoven agree €35m Noni Madueke transfer — reports

Chelsea’s weeks-long interest in PSV Eindhoven winger Noni Madueke looks set to result in our latest signing in what’s already been a record-breaking January. According to reports from Fabrizio Romano, The Athletic and Eindhovens Dagblad, Chelsea have reached an agreement with the Eredivisie side for the transfer of the 20-year-old left-footed winger. The fee is rumoured to be at €35m, which is “a big bag of money” for PSV. (Ed.note: and evidently just chump change for us.)
Reuters

Reuters

681K+
Followers
374K+
Post
321M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy