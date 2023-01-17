Read full article on original website
19 Cent Burgers Are Back at Dick’sMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Nike To Shutter Seattle Store, Leaving Downtown Area Without A StapleTy D.Seattle, WA
Dick's Drive-In Celebrates Anniversary with Throwback Prices: Get a Burger for Just 19 CentsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Seattle Seahawks Sign Pro-Bowler To ExtensionOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
A burned-out former CEO takes an $18-an-hour Amazon warehouse job and claims it cured him of depressionAnita DurairajSeattle, WA
knkx.org
Tacoma gave families $500 a month for a year. Could something similar happen across the state?
State lawmakers, led by Democrat Rep. Liz Berry, held their first public hearing on a bill that would provide two years of unrestricted monthly payments for up to 7,500 Washington residents who meet specific criteria. Dubbed the Evergreen Basic Income Pilot Program, the payments would range from about $900 -...
Judge sanctions City of Seattle over CHOP missing text messages
A federal judge has handed down sanctions against the City of Seattle for deleting tens of thousands of missing text messages from the phones of top officials, including the former mayor and police chief, during the Capitol Hill Organized Protest (CHOP) in the summer of 2020. U.S. District Judge Thomas...
Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands
Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
kptv.com
Hundreds of thousands Washington voters have social security digits, other info released in error
TACOMA, Wash. (KPTV) - The Pierce County Auditor’s Office in Washington inadvertently disclosed the personal information of thousands of voters last December as a result of an error, according to FOX 13 Seattle. The auditor’s office claims to have received a request from a “local individual” for public voter...
q13fox.com
Unvaccinated woman with confirmed case of measles was at SEA Airport, local hospital
SEATAC, Wash. - Seattle and King County public health officials are warning about possible measles exposure after an unvaccinated woman was in two public places before she was diagnosed. Health officials say the woman was in the baggage claim area at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Wednesday, Jan. 18 between 12:26...
KOMO News
LISTEN: Socialist Sawant calls it quits
THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Kshama Sawant, arguably the most controversial Seattle City Council member has announced she will not seek re-election. The socialist firebrand says she will now work to advance her ideals on a national scale. But how will this change City Hall? We'll get some analysis.
theregistryps.com
Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market
The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
Tri-City Herald
Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say
A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
Microsoft, Amazon lays off almost 900 employees in Western Washington
Another tech giant gets ready for more layoffs; this time, Microsoft confirms that it is cutting 5% of its workforce or about 10,000 jobs. In an official blog, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared with employees that the company was responding to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities” and would begin laying off some employees immediately.
Amazon pulling out of downtown Seattle office tower after 12 years
SEATTLE — More tech workers are moving out of downtown Seattle. Amazon is moving employees out of the West 8th Tower at 2001 Eighth Avenue, a block away from the company’s headquarters and iconic Amazon Spheres. The company said it will be moving about 2,000 workers into other...
Lynnwood mayor ‘appalled’ at lack of transparency around new opioid clinic
Lynnwood’s mayor expressed outrage over the way the location of a proposed methadone clinic was revealed. Mayor Christine Frizzell told Tuesday night’s city council meeting she had no prior knowledge the site for the facility would be around the corner from a Boys & Girls Club. Protesters gathered...
What to do about Seattle's 'toilet rats'
King County's health department has advice — and so do we.
Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue
In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
KING-5
AmazonSmile discontinued as company faces cost-cutting measures
SEATTLE — Amazon announced Wednesday it is shutting down AmazonSmile, its charity donation program that allowed customers to donate a small portion of their purchases to an organization of their choosing. The program gets the ax as the company undergoes massive layoffs and cost-cutting measures. "After almost a decade,...
Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’
Former Seattle Mayor and City Councilmember Greg Nickles said, “we have nowhere to go but up,” when it comes to local government. In an interview with KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch, Nickles said the announcement of Councilmember Kshama Sawant and three others not running, “creates a very exciting opportunity” regarding re-shaping the council.
TSA found more guns at Sea-Tac in 2022 than any other year
Last year, Seattle-Tacoma International Airport hit a record it did not want to hit; TSA agents found 113 firearms in people’s carry-on luggage at security. This was more than any other year on record, and it put SEA No. 14 in the nation in 2022 for number of guns found at security.
Pierce County shares thousands of registered voters’ sensitive information
Pierce County officials say the last four social security digits of nearly half a million voters were released to someone through a public records request. According to the county — the information was sent by accident last month to a person seeking public information on voter records. The county...
Inflation is hitting Seattle harder than most of the US
If the rising costs have felt disproportionate for the cities surrounding Puget Sound compared to the rest of the United States, that’s because Seattle has the third-highest inflation in the nation, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index. More from Micki Gamez: Driving in Washington among the worst...
Seattle’s Find It, Fix It app overhauled for better usability
Seattle’s Find It, Fix It app went through substantial updates and improvements ahead of the new year to further improve reporting an issue, tracking reports, and viewing service requests. Primarily used to identify pothole locations throughout the city, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reported its pothole rangers had...
Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle
In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
MyNorthwest
