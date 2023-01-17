ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MyNorthwest

Seattle dating app scammer borrows phones, Venmos himself thousands

Thousands of dollars are being scammed from victims after they met up with someone on a dating app. KIRO 7 spoke with three victims and saw messages from more, where each victim shared the same story. They say they met the man on a LGBTQ dating app. When they meet in person, he says his phone has died and needs to tell his sister he’s arrived.
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

LISTEN: Socialist Sawant calls it quits

THIS EPISODE OF THE NORTHWEST POLITICAST: Kshama Sawant, arguably the most controversial Seattle City Council member has announced she will not seek re-election. The socialist firebrand says she will now work to advance her ideals on a national scale. But how will this change City Hall? We'll get some analysis.
SEATTLE, WA
theregistryps.com

Amazon, Microsoft & Meta Closing Offices Will Make a Big Dent in the Puget Sound Office Market

The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Thief poops in community center sink — and did something even dumber, WA cops say

A thief accused of stealing a laptop, iPad and charging cable from a Tukwila community center chose to provide police with a stinky clue, Washington cops reported. “For reasons unknown, the suspect decided to leave behind a stool sample in a sink rather than dispose of the evidence in the toilet,” Tukwila police said in a Facebook post about the burglary Monday, Jan. 16, dubbing the suspect the “phantom pooper.”
TUKWILA, WA
MyNorthwest

Microsoft, Amazon lays off almost 900 employees in Western Washington

Another tech giant gets ready for more layoffs; this time, Microsoft confirms that it is cutting 5% of its workforce or about 10,000 jobs. In an official blog, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shared with employees that the company was responding to “macroeconomic conditions and changing customer priorities” and would begin laying off some employees immediately.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle police officers confirm in exit interviews: Money isn’t the issue

In exclusively obtained Seattle Police Department (SPD) exit interviews, departing officers doubled down on the well-documented pressures the department is facing both internally and externally, with multiple references to the city and its elected officials, local media, inner-department toxicity, and lack of career development as reasons to flee the Emerald City.
SEATTLE, WA
KING-5

AmazonSmile discontinued as company faces cost-cutting measures

SEATTLE — Amazon announced Wednesday it is shutting down AmazonSmile, its charity donation program that allowed customers to donate a small portion of their purchases to an organization of their choosing. The program gets the ax as the company undergoes massive layoffs and cost-cutting measures. "After almost a decade,...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Former Seattle Mayor: ‘We have nowhere to go but up’

Former Seattle Mayor and City Councilmember Greg Nickles said, “we have nowhere to go but up,” when it comes to local government. In an interview with KIRO Newsradio’s Heather Bosch, Nickles said the announcement of Councilmember Kshama Sawant and three others not running, “creates a very exciting opportunity” regarding re-shaping the council.
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Inflation is hitting Seattle harder than most of the US

If the rising costs have felt disproportionate for the cities surrounding Puget Sound compared to the rest of the United States, that’s because Seattle has the third-highest inflation in the nation, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index. More from Micki Gamez: Driving in Washington among the worst...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Seattle’s Find It, Fix It app overhauled for better usability

Seattle’s Find It, Fix It app went through substantial updates and improvements ahead of the new year to further improve reporting an issue, tracking reports, and viewing service requests. Primarily used to identify pothole locations throughout the city, the Seattle Department of Transportation (SDOT) reported its pothole rangers had...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

Meridian 16 shutting down in downtown Seattle

In yet another hit to the downtown Seattle retail core, Regal theaters announced it will close the Meridian 16 location as soon as February 15. The complex at 1501 7th Ave. was a major part of the revitalization of the area near the Washington Convention Center. Thirty-eight other Regal theaters...
SEATTLE, WA
MyNorthwest

MyNorthwest

