The Patagonia vest recession, a current economic condition that New York University Stern School of Business Professor Scott Galloway aptly named because he’s predicting it will mostly affect employees of big technology companies, seems to be in full swing. Coupled with what may seem like a lasting transformation of how these companies work, the office space in cities where these companies have made big moves in the past will likely become abundant. In the latest iteration of this phenomenon, large technology employers across the Puget Sound region, Amazon, Microsoft and Meta, to name a few, are jettisoning their office space by either not renewing leases or placing large swats of space on the sublease market, and the impact may take years to overcome.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO