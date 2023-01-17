MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Law enforcement officials are sharing more information about the man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Collin County.The Collin County Sheriff's Office received a call from family and coworkers about Kayla Kelley on Jan. 11 after she had been missing for several days.According to court documents, sheriffs learned that Kelley had a boyfriend who she recently found out was married. Ocastor Ferguson, who was arrested on kidnapping charges on Sunday, later admitted to authorities that he was the man talking to Kelley using another name.A day later, Frisco police found Kelley's car burnt out and unrecognizable on a deserted country road.Court records show police later found Ferguson's vehicle - which reportedly contained duct tape, gloves, and a blanket - near Kelley's home. He told police he did not know Kelley's current location or condition but did admit that he had been talking to Kelley and that she threatened to tell his wife about their affair.The Collin County Sheriff's Office is still asking anyone with information to come forward.

