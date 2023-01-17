Read full article on original website
LIFE’S FLAVORS 1/19- ALLISON LIBBY-THESING OF THE OAKS BED & BREAKFAST
Happy New Year and welcome back to the Oaks Bed and Breakfast dinning out series “Let’s Eat.” This year we are going to feature local food trucks that are in and around the Hopkins County area. So if you have a suggestion please drop us a line on social media or send an email to let us know where you think we should head out to next, info@theoaksbandb.net.
Winter 2023 Activities at Cooper Lake State Park
Hopkins County is home to many interesting animals, and local kids learned about the adaptations that help them survive at this weekend’s “Skins and Skulls” educational series at Cooper Lake State Park!. Photos by Chloe Kopal.
Service for John Michael Boles
Memorial service for John Michael Boles, age 74 of Sulphur Springs, Texas will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, January 22, 2023 at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Mr. Boles passed away on January 18, 2023 at his residence. Arrangements under...
11 Highly Visible Acreage Tracts with Business or Commercial Potential
Either on I-30 or in the city, these properties provide acreage and space for your business to take the next step. Put your business where people can see and find it. Or plan a development and build homes on one of these acreage tracts. Lots of possibilities are available with the properties.
Souper Bowl of Caring Returns by AgriLife’s Johanna Hicks
Each year, 4-H groups across the state of Texas host the “Souper Bowl of Caring” event. In 2022, over 500 pounds of food were collected during the campaign. Even though that is a fantastic amount, we are hoping to top the pounds of food collected this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control, 19% of Hopkins County children live in poverty.
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital News for 1/17
CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs Business News. The 2023 Lights of Life Gala Sponsorships are now available. The sponsorship levels are priced the same as last year’s levels and range from $1,000 to $30,000 and each includes tickets for the event. Whitney and Logan Vaughan are serving as the 2023 Gala co-chairs. They have selected the “Stilettos & Stetsons” theme as a reflection of Hopkins County’s uniqueness. The evening will offer a delicious meal, live auction, silent auction, and dancing. Through the years over 4 Million dollars has been raised by the Foundation to bring health-related programs and equipment to the citizens of Hopkins County. These are offerings that a rural hospital would not normally have available. A limited number of individual tickets will be available in Febrauary. For more information about sponsoring the 2023 Lights of Life Gala, contact the Foundation at kayla.price@christushealth.org or 903.438.4799.
easttexasradio.com
Woman Shot In Diana
A Longview man is in the Upshur County Jail after a shooting in Diana. Deputies responded to the disturbance on Hwy 154 and found a 28-year-old woman from Center, TX, who someone had shot during the incident. They also fired gunshots at four other people at the residence, but they were not injured. Authorities charged 43-year-old Reginald Perry with multiple counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.
KXII.com
Texas man arrested for returning stolen items, police say
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A Bogata man was arrested for theft after he stole items from the shelf of a store and returned them to the store, as if he had purchased them. According to a press release, 42-year-old Shane Cooper was arrested on Tuesday night in the 3800 block of Lamar Ave. for theft.
Dallas woman arrested after bomb threat leads to evacuation of East Texas elementary school
UPDATE: Authorities said an arrest warrant was issued for a 36-year-old Dallas woman after a bomb threat caused Sulphur Springs Elementary to evacuate all students early Wednesday morning. According to Sulphur Springs Police Department, the warrant lead to Morgan Rechelle Durrett being escorted back to Sulphur Springs and booked into Hopkins County Jail on a […]
Notice for James Foley
Graveside service for James Foley, age 77, of Quinlan will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, January 20, 2023 at Black Oak Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday evening, the 19th of January, from 6 to 8 PM at Murray-Orwosky Funeral Home. Mr. Foley passed away at his home in Quinlan on Monday, January 16, 2023.
Police: 2 arrested after drug bust in East Texas
MOUNT PLEASANT, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested after a drug bust in East Texas. According to Mount Pleasant Police Department, a narcotics search warrant was executed in the city on Friday in the 1500 block of South O’Tyson Avenue, leading to the arrest of two people. During the search, police seized over five […]
Police: Missing Collin County woman Kayla Kelley threatened to expose affair
MCKINNEY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Law enforcement officials are sharing more information about the man arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman in Collin County.The Collin County Sheriff's Office received a call from family and coworkers about Kayla Kelley on Jan. 11 after she had been missing for several days.According to court documents, sheriffs learned that Kelley had a boyfriend who she recently found out was married. Ocastor Ferguson, who was arrested on kidnapping charges on Sunday, later admitted to authorities that he was the man talking to Kelley using another name.A day later, Frisco police found Kelley's car burnt out and unrecognizable on a deserted country road.Court records show police later found Ferguson's vehicle - which reportedly contained duct tape, gloves, and a blanket - near Kelley's home. He told police he did not know Kelley's current location or condition but did admit that he had been talking to Kelley and that she threatened to tell his wife about their affair.The Collin County Sheriff's Office is still asking anyone with information to come forward.
Documents: 4 Smith County Jail inmates accused of attacking fellow inmate, stealing his property
TYLER, Texas — Four Smith County Jail inmates have been charged with robbery for accusations of working together to beat up another inmate and steal his items, commissary and phone privileges, judicial records and documents show. Christopher Hardy, 28, Jerome Rutherford, 24, Joshua Meekings, 26, and Miguel Angel Hernandez,...
KXII.com
Bonham man dead after being ejected from tractor
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A man is dead after a semi-truck crashed into his tractor, ejecting him from the driver’s seat Monday night. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 60-year-old Nicolas Santana was driving a tractor south on State Highway 78, hauling a homemade trailer with no reflective material or required lighting.
easttexasradio.com
Hopkins County Jail Bookings
A Sulphur Springs police officer observed a man riding in an SUV and knew he had an outstanding warrant. The officer arrested 59-year-old James Hurley Cork on the warrant, which charged him with illegal dumping. He was released Monday afternoon. Hopkins County Deputies stopped a vehicle Sunday night on Hwy...
65 students charged with felony for bringing THC vape to Tyler ISD campuses during 2022-23 school year
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: This video is from July 2022. About sixty-five students have been charged with a felony for having a vape with THC oil inside while on a Tyler ISD campus so far during the 2022-23 academic year, according to the school district. In August, Tyler...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Wednesday (Jan 18)
Paris Police spoke with the victim of fraud at 3:42 Tuesday afternoon in the 1300 block of NE Loop 286. The victim reported that someone had forged two checks on their business account that totaled over $13,000. The incident is under investigation. Paris Police spoke with the victim of credit/debit...
Obituary for Laurence Bramblett
On January 4, Laurence Dunham Bramblett passed away at his home in Sulphur Springs, Texas at the age of 89. Laurence is survived by his wife, Mary Bramblett; sons Larry Bramblett and Lane Bramblett and wife Erin; brothers Miles Bramblett and Jeff Bramblett; sister-in-law Sara Bramblett; grandchildren, Amy Williams and husband Khalif, Brandy McClure, Will Bramblett and wife Meredith, Colette Ecton and husband Matt, Kelly Pruitt and husband Clayton; five great grandchildren; Ezra, Sayer, Max, Louis, and Brooks. He was preceded in death by his mother Joyce Bramblett, step-father Miles G. Bramblett, father Frank Seidle, and brother Lewis Bramblett.
Newest Available Properties That Are Ready For Buyers
Look at a 10-day roundup of the newest properties to hit the market. And if you are worried about the future of real estate, read THE 2023 OUTLOOK FOR REAL ESTATE IN HOPKINS COUNTY to get a better idea of what this year will look like. Also, more properties are coming soon so be on the lookout! 🏡
