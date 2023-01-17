Read full article on original website
Body found Thursday in Findlay retention pond
FINDLAY, Ohio — A body was found Thursday in a retention pond in Findlay. Officers were dispatched to the pond behind the Walmart on West Trenton Avenue about 1:15 p.m. for a report of a person floating. According to Findlay police, the body of a deceased white male was recovered.
TPD arrests suspect in hit-and-run crash that killed two
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo resident is facing a series of charges in connection to a November car crash that killed two people. Khrishawn Jaynes is facing two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide and several other traffic offenses for a crash on Nov. 28, 2022, that killed Lakwanda Brown, 30, and Khalid Denton, 29, according to court records. Police arrested Jaynes on Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
Shooting In Defiance County Leaves One Injured; Suspect In Custody
(PRESS RELEASE) – On January 18, 2023, The Defiance County 911 Communications received a 911 call reporting a shooting at 7193 Stever Road, in Tiffin Township, in Defiance County Ohio. Upon arrival Defiance County Deputies discovered that a Belinda Olive, age 37, of Napoleon, Ohio; being the victim of...
All I-75 North lanes blocked beyond I-280 South due to crash
TOLEDO, Ohio — All lanes of I-75 North beyond I-280 South are blocked Thursday evening due to a crash, according to OHGO. It is currently unknown if there are any injuries. This is a developing story. WTOL 11 will keep you updated with the latest information online and on air.
Two Injured In Wreck
Two people are badly hurt in an Amboy Township, at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T. Officials say Patricia Schudel, 74, of Metamora, was driving west on County Road T and failed to stop at a stop sign. Her vehicle hit an oncoming pickup truck, driven by William Bostelman, 49, of Grand Rapids on the passenger side. Both vehicles came to rest in a field on the northwest side of the intersection. The victims were taken Toledo Hospital. Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, officials say. The crash remains under investigation.
Victim in critical condition, woman arrested in Tiffin Township shooting
TIFFIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WTVG) - A shooting victim is in critical condition after police say a woman shot her in Tiffin Township Wednesday, officials said. According to the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office, 60-year-old Cara Cordes was arrested after police say she shot a 37-year-old woman from Napoleon at close range during an altercation. It happened in the 7100 block of Stever Road in Tiffin Township in Defiance County.
State Patrol Investigating Serious Injury Crash In Fulton County
(PRESS RELEASE) Amboy Township – On January 17, 2023, at approximately 6:48 A.M., Troopers responded to an injury crash that occurred at the intersection of State Route 64 and County Road T, Amboy Township, Fulton County. Patricia Schudel, 74 years of age, of Metamora, was driving a Chrysler Pacifica...
Phones lines down at Ottawa Co. Court House, Sheriff’s Office
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - All phone lines are currently down at the Ottawa County Court House. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says their non-emergency phone lines are down as well. 911 lines are still working in Ottawa County. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include...
Truck driver dead after collision with loose tires on I-280 Tuesday
WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A truck driver is dead after a crash Tuesday afternoon in Lake Township. Dual tires came loose from the axle of a semi-tractor trailer heading southbound on I-280 near SR-795/Moline-Martin Road just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers told WTOL 11 on the scene.
19-year-old arrested, charged with killing two in stolen vehicle
TOLEDO, Ohio — A 19-year-old was arrested Thursday and charged with a second degree felony after police say he stole a car and caused a crash in November that killed two people. Police claim Khrishawyn Jaynes was operating a stolen 2020 Dodge Charger on Nov. 28, travelling 66 mph...
NAPOLEON WOMAN IS CRITICAL FOLLOWING DEFIANCE COUNTY SHOOTING THIS MORNING
A Napoleon woman is in critical condition following a shooting incident that occurred this (Wed.) morning in Defiance County. The Defiance County Sheriff’s Office received a 9-1-1 call concerning a shooting on Stever Road in Tiffin Township at about 11:50am today (Wed.). Upon arrival, Defiance County deputies discovered that 37 year old Belinda Olive of Napoleon was the victim of a single gunshot wound. Olive was transported to a local hospital for treatment by a resident of the property on Stever Road. Although that resident was not home at the time of the shooting, they returned home and transported the victim. During the investigation, it was determined by the Defiance County Sheriff’s Office that 60 year old Cara Cordes of Gares Road, rural Defiance had discharged the firearm into the victim at close range, during an altercation. Cara Cordes was arrested and charged with Felonious Assault, a second degree felony, and is now being held at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio, facing an appearance in Defiance Municipal Court on Friday.
Police pull body from pond in Findlay
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Officials recovered the body of a male from a retention pond in Findlay Thursday, police said. According to the City of Findlay Police Department, officials found a white male’s body floating in a pond at the rear of 1161 W. Trenton Ave. in Findlay. The...
County, Fire Chiefs Mull Changes To Life Squad System
BY KAREN GERHARDINGER | MIRROR REPORTER — When a serious medical emergency or accident occurs, it’s the paramedics in the white and orange Life Squads who arrive on the scene to render advanced life support (ALS). Since 1992, this service has been operated by Lucas County, funded by...
Suspected drunken driver dies in crash with tree between Ann Arbor and Saline
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – An Ohio man was killed Monday morning in an apparent drunken driving crash in Washtenaw County. Rescue crews were called at 6 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, to the area of Ann Arbor-Saline and Textile roads in Lodi Township for a reported single vehicle crash, according to the Michigan State Police.
Grand jury declines charges in the fatal shooting of Toledo man
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County grand jury has ruled the shooting and killing of a Toledo man as an act of self-defense. According to Toledo Police detectives, there will be no charges against a man accused of shooting and killing Issac Carpenter. Carpenter’s mother Aviance Hill is still...
Demolition begins at abandoned building where Whitmer student fell to his death
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The contractor for the Lucas County Land Bank is set to demolish an abandoned building Friday where a teenage boy fell to his death in 2016. According to the Lucas County Lank Bank, Contractor Klumm Bros will demolish the former Rosemary Apartments around 9:00 a.m. The apartment building at Phillips and Detroit is the site where 16-year-old Whitmer High School student Joshua Sorrell fell to his death while he and a group of friends were exploring the abandoned building in 2016. Police said he took a wrong step and fell down an elevator shaft.
Employee deceased after medical emergency in Anderson's grain silo Tuesday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Fire & Rescue responded to the Anderson's plant at 440 Kuhlman Road in south Toledo Tuesday regarding a medical call. According to a Toledo police report, TFRD arrived at the scene at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. Upon arrival, the victim's coworkers were performing life-saving measures after the 61-year-old employee had experienced a medical emergency while working in a grain silo.
Multi-State Pursuit ends in Williams County
Mill Creek Township – On January 14, 2023, at approximately 8:33PM, Williams County area law enforcement was notified by Indiana State Police of an eastbound motor vehicle pursuit involving a black 2019 Cadillac XT5 on US20 near the Ohio-Indiana State Line. Indiana State Police terminated their pursuit at the state line. At approximately 8:37PM, a trooper with the Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol located the pursuit vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on US20 near County Road 11. Ohio troopers attempted to initiate a traffic stop and a pursuit ensued which ended in a single vehicle crash on County Road 20/N west of US127. The suspect exited the vehicle after the crash and fled on foot. After a physical altercation in a field east of US127, the suspect was taken into custody. Two officers sustained minor injuries from the physical altercation.
TPD: Gunfire at central Toledo intersection strikes residence, vehicle Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Jan. 6, 2023. Police are investigating after responding to several calls for shots fired at the intersection of Buckingham Street and N. Detroit Avenue in central Toledo Saturday. Toledo police received a call...
TPD: Four suspects claiming to be FBI break into east Toledo home
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to an east Toledo home regarding a burglary early Thursday. Crews arrived at a residence in the 1300 block of Utah Street at approximately 2:40 a.m. Upon arrival, police observed the front door of the residence had been kicked down. According to a...
