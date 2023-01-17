ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

NBC Sports

Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78

Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Sports

What we learned as scrappy, short-handed Dubs stun Cavs

The short-handed Warriors earned their most complete team win in improbable fashion Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114. Missing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors needed a plethora of players to step up. That's exactly what happened in Cleveland, too. Jordan Poole was the only starter from a night before available for Golden State, and he carried them much of the way.
CLEVELAND, OH
NBC Sports

Wizards optimistic Porzingis' ankle injury not serious

WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis rolled his left ankle badly enough in the third quarter on Saturday night that he hobbled off the court towards the opponent's locker room at Capital One Arena, as evidently, he opted for the nearest exit. But early indications, according to head coach Wes Unseld Jr., are that Porzingis may have avoided a serious injury.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Mac McClung talks dunk contest, development with Blue Coats, Iverson's impact

Mac McClung wanted to be sure he didn’t step out of bounds Saturday night at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. The high-leaping, spotlight-grabbing Delaware Blue Coats guard certainly knew of a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania that he’s accepted an invitation to be in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18.
WILMINGTON, DE
NBC Sports

JMG shows why Warriors coveted him in impressive return

Over the offseason, the Warriors lost a combination of veteran experience and toughness with players who have had to fight and claw to make a name for themselves in the NBA. Those components are vital to a championship team, and have factored into the Warriors' slow start this season. That's...
ALABAMA STATE
NBC Sports

Refs blew whopping five calls in favor of Boston in OT win over Golden State

The Celtics' 121-118 overtime win to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at TD Garden certainly lived up to the hype of a 2022 Finals rematch, with the Cs come away victorious and stretching their win streak to eight. But on the other side of the score column, Dub Nation might be feeling even worse after taking a look at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores

Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open. Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the...
ARIZONA STATE

