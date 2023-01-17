Read full article on original website
NBC Sports
NC State’s Terquavion Smith day-to-day after scary fall in UNC loss
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in a loss at North Carolina, the school said. Smith reported neck and elbow pain as well as numbness in his right arm...
NBC Sports
WNBA trade/free agency updates: Breanna Stewart free agency could hinge on charter flights
In what has been a WNBA offseason that could upend the standings next season, nothing looms as large as the free agency of former MVP and two-time champion Breanna Stewart. And her decision could hinge on charter flights. WNBA players must fly commercial airlines during the regular season — the...
NBC Sports
Sal Bando, former A's star and World Series champion, dead at 78
Sal Bando died in Wisconsin on Friday after a five-year battle with cancer. The Bando family released the news in a statement on Saturday morning:. "Captain Sal" played with the Athletics for 11 seasons, two in Kansas City and nine in Oakland, serving as a key leader during their World Series three-peat. He finished his career with five seasons for the Milwaukee Brewers.
NBC Sports
What we learned as scrappy, short-handed Dubs stun Cavs
The short-handed Warriors earned their most complete team win in improbable fashion Friday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, beating the Cleveland Cavaliers 120-114. Missing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, the Warriors needed a plethora of players to step up. That's exactly what happened in Cleveland, too. Jordan Poole was the only starter from a night before available for Golden State, and he carried them much of the way.
NBC Sports
The NFL is telling us, without telling us, that neutral-site conference championships may become the norm
Sometimes, it takes careful analysis to understand where the NFL’s hockey puck is going. Other times, it’s obvious. The NFL’s next he-shoots-he-scores (more cash) moment is coming from an apparent plan to make the conference championship games neutral-site affairs. The evidence is hiding in plain sight. With...
NBC Sports
Wizards optimistic Porzingis' ankle injury not serious
WASHINGTON -- Kristaps Porzingis rolled his left ankle badly enough in the third quarter on Saturday night that he hobbled off the court towards the opponent's locker room at Capital One Arena, as evidently, he opted for the nearest exit. But early indications, according to head coach Wes Unseld Jr., are that Porzingis may have avoided a serious injury.
NBC Sports
Mac McClung talks dunk contest, development with Blue Coats, Iverson's impact
Mac McClung wanted to be sure he didn’t step out of bounds Saturday night at Chase Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Delaware. The high-leaping, spotlight-grabbing Delaware Blue Coats guard certainly knew of a report by The Athletic's Shams Charania that he’s accepted an invitation to be in the NBA’s Slam Dunk Contest on Feb. 18.
NBC Sports
JMG shows why Warriors coveted him in impressive return
Over the offseason, the Warriors lost a combination of veteran experience and toughness with players who have had to fight and claw to make a name for themselves in the NBA. Those components are vital to a championship team, and have factored into the Warriors' slow start this season. That's...
NBC Sports
Refs blew whopping five calls in favor of Boston in OT win over Golden State
The Celtics' 121-118 overtime win to the Golden State Warriors on Thursday night at TD Garden certainly lived up to the hype of a 2022 Finals rematch, with the Cs come away victorious and stretching their win streak to eight. But on the other side of the score column, Dub Nation might be feeling even worse after taking a look at the NBA's Last Two Minute Report.
NBC Sports
2023 Australian Open women’s singles draw, scores
Swiatek, a two-time French Open champion who won the most recent major, the U.S. Open in September, headlines the first major field without any woman with four or more Slam titles since the 2003 U.S. Open. Jessica Pegula, who swept Swiatek in the United Cup earlier in January, is the...
