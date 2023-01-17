ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple people arrested after police chase in Jackson

By Biancca Ball
 5 days ago

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – Multiple people were arrested after a police chase in Jackson on Monday, January 16.

Bailey Martin with the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said Capitol police attempted to initiate a traffic stop when the driver of the vehicle led them on a brief chase. The pursuit ended near Terry Road and McClure Road.

18-year-old killed in Madison County crash

According to Martin, the driver and other occupants in the car were arrested without incident. They will be charged with felony fleeing. Additional charges are pending.

This is an open and ongoing investigation.

