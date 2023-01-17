ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WKTV

Aqua Vino officially opens on Monday with some new surprises

NEW Hartford, N.Y. -- Aqua Vino is thrilled to be opening for business once again, on Monday. They are welcoming many new additions and made many changes including, expanding its menu. "The new additions to the menu have been a collaboration of a number of people...everyone's come up with a...
WKTV

The Photo Shoppe in Rome to close: What's the picture for loyal customers

ROME, NY (WKTV) - After more than three decades rolling with the changes in the photography industry, the owners of The Photo Shoppe and Fusion Art Gallery, will evolve once again. This time, they are evolving into retirement. They started in a small storefront, which was actually a tiny office...
ROME, NY
WKTV

Ilion mayor speaks on RemArms plans to move production line

RemArms has announced a plan to move a production line from Ilion to Georgia. Ilion Mayor John Stephens says he has reached out to the company for more information to no avail. RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility. Remington Arms employees in Ilion were...
ILION, NY
WKTV

Snow continues through this morning

Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
UTICA, NY
WKTV

New initiatives for Firefighter Cancer Prevention Month

Fighting fires is clearly a dangerous occupation, but Whitesboro Fire Department's Chief George Massarotti says adding to the risk of death is the materials firefighters are now exposed to. "The blinds, the carpet, your furniture, appliances….you know it’s all made of plastics, and it burns very hot and it gives...
WHITESBORO, NY
WKTV

Utica Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours to be held in February

UTICA, N.Y. -- M&T bank will be hosting the Utica Chamber of Commerce' Business After Hours on Feb. 15. at their Genesee Street location. Guests at the event will be able to network while enjoying door prizes, live music, local food, drinks and art created by Yajaira Munoz. The cost...
UTICA, NY
WKTV

ESDA offering STEM activities and certifications to local schools

ROME, N.Y. -- EOS/ESD Association, Inc. (ESDA) will be offering STEM Education activities and Technology Certifications to local schools. The association is reaching out to the local community in an effort to work with individuals who need and want training in the technology field. Their team is working to attract future generations to professions in this field.
ROME, NY
WKTV

New interim president/executive director of Rome Chamber of Commerce announced

ROME, N.Y. -- New interim President/Executive Director of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Wesley Cupp, was announced Thursday. Cupp is the owner of Rome Country Club and replaces longtime President, William Guglielmo who retired after fifty years, on Jan. 13. He first started his career with the chamber back in 1973.
ROME, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy