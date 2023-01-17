Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Is Erie Home Roofing Ripping Off Syracuse Homeowners? Neighbors Sound the AlarmJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Are Bobcats Roaming in North Syracuse Neighborhoods? Resident Claims to Have Spotted The CreatureJeremy BrowerNorth Syracuse, NY
Climate Change Strikes Central New York: Unprecedented Winter Warmth causing ConcernJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Wing-Eating Extravaganza: 2023 Syracuse Winterfest Wing WalkJeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
Satisfy Your Cravings: Willow Rock Brewing Company's Beer and Cheese Pairing Event, Not to be Missed!Jeremy BrowerSyracuse, NY
WKTV
Gofundme set up for Rome victim of hit and run, driver charged with DWI
ROME, NY (WKTV) - A fundraising page has been set up for a Rome man who was injured in a hit and run in December. According to the Gofundme page, Scott Tulley, 52, of Rome sustained serious injuries when he was the victim of a hit and run. The driver,...
WKTV
Utica police investigating after multiple food delivery drivers robbed at gunpoint
UTICA, N.Y. – Utica police are investigating a string of robberies over the past several months involving food delivery drivers. Police say there have been multiple instances where delivery drivers were called to a location to seemingly drop off food, but were instead robbed at gunpoint. According to police,...
WKTV
Homeless man suspected of trying to enter local school building in custody on other warrants
NEW YORK MILLS, N.Y. – The homeless man accused of trying to enter the New York Mills school building earlier this week has been taken into custody, according to Police Chief Robert Frankland. John Becker allegedly tried to get inside the school three separate times on Tuesday, forcing officials...
WKTV
Sheriff: Man charged after accidentally putting cocaine in security bin at Oneida County Office Building
UTICA, N.Y. – Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint. According to Maciol, 50-year-old Nickie Woods put his property in a bin at the checkpoint, which included...
WKTV
Utica man facing drug charges following incident at Oneida County Office Building
Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a man was found with cocaine at the Oneida County Office Building. Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol says a Utica man was arrested on Thursday after he accidentally put cocaine into a bin at the Oneida County Office Building security checkpoint.
WKTV
Crews work on power line repairs in Ilion following snowy morning on Friday
ILION, N.Y. – Wet, heavy snow caused some power line issues in Ilion Friday morning. A National Grid crew was on Route 51 after trees topped some power lines from the weight of heavy snow and ice. Route 51 was closed to traffic between Spinnerhill Gulf Road and Jerusalem...
WKTV
Aqua Vino officially opens on Monday with some new surprises
NEW Hartford, N.Y. -- Aqua Vino is thrilled to be opening for business once again, on Monday. They are welcoming many new additions and made many changes including, expanding its menu. "The new additions to the menu have been a collaboration of a number of people...everyone's come up with a...
WKTV
The Photo Shoppe in Rome to close: What's the picture for loyal customers
ROME, NY (WKTV) - After more than three decades rolling with the changes in the photography industry, the owners of The Photo Shoppe and Fusion Art Gallery, will evolve once again. This time, they are evolving into retirement. They started in a small storefront, which was actually a tiny office...
WKTV
Ilion mayor speaks on RemArms plans to move production line
RemArms has announced a plan to move a production line from Ilion to Georgia. Ilion Mayor John Stephens says he has reached out to the company for more information to no avail. RemArms moving Centerfire Model 700 line from Ilion plant to Georgia facility. Remington Arms employees in Ilion were...
WKTV
Snow continues through this morning
Morning: Snow showers. Low 30s. Afternoon: Lingering showers and slick roads. High 33. Tonight: Snow ends. Cloudy. Low 25. Tomorrow: Lake effect snow. High 34. Low 21. Snow showers still falling this morning especially south and east of Utica. The heaviest of snow will continue to fall into Otsego county up towards eastern Herkimer county. This is due to a low pressure system off the coast, so the snow is heavier and wetter than lake effect and could cause some very hazardous conditions on unplowed roads. Lingering showers continue into the afternoon with the snow ending tonight.
WKTV
New initiatives for Firefighter Cancer Prevention Month
Fighting fires is clearly a dangerous occupation, but Whitesboro Fire Department's Chief George Massarotti says adding to the risk of death is the materials firefighters are now exposed to. "The blinds, the carpet, your furniture, appliances….you know it’s all made of plastics, and it burns very hot and it gives...
WKTV
Utica Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours to be held in February
UTICA, N.Y. -- M&T bank will be hosting the Utica Chamber of Commerce' Business After Hours on Feb. 15. at their Genesee Street location. Guests at the event will be able to network while enjoying door prizes, live music, local food, drinks and art created by Yajaira Munoz. The cost...
WKTV
ESDA offering STEM activities and certifications to local schools
ROME, N.Y. -- EOS/ESD Association, Inc. (ESDA) will be offering STEM Education activities and Technology Certifications to local schools. The association is reaching out to the local community in an effort to work with individuals who need and want training in the technology field. Their team is working to attract future generations to professions in this field.
WKTV
New interim president/executive director of Rome Chamber of Commerce announced
ROME, N.Y. -- New interim President/Executive Director of the Rome Area Chamber of Commerce, Wesley Cupp, was announced Thursday. Cupp is the owner of Rome Country Club and replaces longtime President, William Guglielmo who retired after fifty years, on Jan. 13. He first started his career with the chamber back in 1973.
