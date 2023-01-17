ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panola County, TX

Related
KLTV

5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition. Those include a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

Marshall authorities seek tips in structure fire investigation

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters were dispatched to the area of Hazelwood and Travis Street for a reported structure fire late Thursday evening. Battalion Chief Randall Jeans arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel plant. According to authorities, containing the fire took over four hours.
MARSHALL, TX
KLTV

Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Second SFA student involved in crash has died

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

Former Smith County constable convicted of theft files appeal

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Friday afternoon after filing an appeal in his case. A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of the appeal.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts

JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KLTV

Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Lady Patriots comeback to win against Lubbock to remain undefeated at home

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT-Tyler Lady Patriots opened the double header against Lubbock Christian and orchestrated a comeback to remain undefeated at home. The Patriots trailed by 12 at the half. They grinded non stop putting together a furious rally over the Chaparrals. Montse Gutierrezz was on fire from the 3 point line giving the Patriots a much needed edge over their opponent.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Local Farmers share tips on how to grow your own eggs

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rising cost of eggs has inspired some East Texans to become curious about how to raise their own hens according to local farmers at Taste and See Farm in Tyler. Shane and Stephanie Shelton are the owners of Taste and See Farm, and they say...
TYLER, TX

