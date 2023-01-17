Read full article on original website
5 adults, 3 children shot in Shreveport residence
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — Eight people — five adults and three children — in a Shreveport residence were shot Sunday afternoon. Two are in critical condition. Those include a 3-year-old boy who was shot in his chest and a woman who was shot in the eye. Also...
Marshall authorities seek tips in structure fire investigation
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - Marshall firefighters were dispatched to the area of Hazelwood and Travis Street for a reported structure fire late Thursday evening. Battalion Chief Randall Jeans arrived to find heavy smoke coming from the old Smith’s Steel plant. According to authorities, containing the fire took over four hours.
Trash service worker arrested in connection with illegal dumping in Smith County
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The owner of a trash disposal service has been charged with illegal dumping. According to an affidavit, the investigating Smith County officer was informed on Aug. 31, 2022 via voicemail that approximately 10 bags of trash had been dumped at 4996 County Road 246 N. Kilgore in Smith County. The officer contacted the person listed as the recipient of two pieces of mail in the bags who confirmed they used Austin Trash Services. The individual also confirmed they observed Odis Austin pick up their trash at 12 p.m. on Aug. 31, 2022 by placing it into the back of a tan SUV. This was noted as odd by the individual as they said they had never seen Austin place trash inside a vehicle like that, as a pickup truck was normally used.
Second SFA student involved in crash has died
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The second of two Stephen F. Austin University students involved in a serious wreck on Friday afternoon has died. Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring were in a wreck that happened just north of Corrigan. McAfoose died in the wreck, the school said, while Spring was taken to Conroe Regional Medical Center in critical condition.
Former Smith County constable convicted of theft files appeal
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Former Smith County Pct. 1 Constable Curtis Traylor-Harris was back in court Friday afternoon after filing an appeal in his case. A jury found Traylor-Harris guilty of theft in December and sentenced him to probation. District Judge Jack Skeen ordered the probation period last five years. The former constable was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. The sentence is now stayed as a result of the appeal.
Animal dumping persistent problem for most East Texas counties
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Law enforcement in some East Texas counties say ‘it’s a problem that never seems to go away: animal abandonment or dumping. It continues to go on in rural East Texas counties, and comes at a cost to homeowners, law enforcement and animal care facilities.
Rose Heights Church in Tyler celebrates lead pastor’s 40 years of ministry
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After 40 years in ministry, an East Texas pastor and his wife were celebrated at Rose Heights church this morning. Community leaders, church members and pastors shared the impact that Lead Pastor Doug Anderson has left on the church as he transitions to Pastor Emeritus. This...
Mark in Texas History: Jacksonville’s Sea Scouts
JACKSONVILLE, Texas (KLTV) - Sea Scouting was a branch of the Boy Scouts which promotes mental and physical fitness through maritime skills. Jacksonville attorney John C. Box Junior set up a unit for local boys in 1936. They met at this location which has four buildings made of red ironstone.
Critters of all kinds on display at Herps Reptile and Exotics show in Longview this weekend
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Things that crawl, things that creep, things that slither, all on display this weekend for prospective East Texas pet owners. He ‘Herps’ reptile and exotics show is going on in Longview. A chance to look at or hold a slithering or crawling pet, had...
Olympic medalist speaks to East Texas student athletes Saturday
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - World champion Olympic medalist Natalie Hinds spoke to student athletes today in Tyler at CHRISTUS Orthopedics and Sports Medicine institute about her journey in becoming an Olympic bronze medalist. Natalie Hinds is a professional swimmer from Midland, Texas, who scored Bronze in the swimming division at...
Lady Patriots comeback to win against Lubbock to remain undefeated at home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - UT-Tyler Lady Patriots opened the double header against Lubbock Christian and orchestrated a comeback to remain undefeated at home. The Patriots trailed by 12 at the half. They grinded non stop putting together a furious rally over the Chaparrals. Montse Gutierrezz was on fire from the 3 point line giving the Patriots a much needed edge over their opponent.
Local Farmers share tips on how to grow your own eggs
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The rising cost of eggs has inspired some East Texans to become curious about how to raise their own hens according to local farmers at Taste and See Farm in Tyler. Shane and Stephanie Shelton are the owners of Taste and See Farm, and they say...
