Read full article on original website
Related
KFVS12
St. Francois County Sheriff addresses five escaped inmates
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A look at...
KFVS12
M2.5 earthquake recorded in southeastern Mo.
SOUTHEAST, Mo. (KFVS) - The USGS recorded a magnitude 2.5 earthquake in the southeast Mo. region on the morning of January 22. According to the USGS, it happened around 2:53 a.m. It was recorded 0.5 miles southwest of Tiptonville, Tenn. For more information, visit the USGS website.
KFVS12
Day 3 of manhunt for St. Francois escaped inmates
The Jackson man arrested in connection with an investigation into stolen vehicles from a dealer in Cape Girardeau County will be in court next week. Has inflation peaked? Plus, news on retail sales, annual report on labor union | Money Talks 1/20/23. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. A look at...
KFVS12
First Alert: Accumulating snow likely late Tues. into Wed.
(KFVS) - We are watching an approaching winter storm closely. Timing right now shows rain will switch over to snow as colder air moves in Tuesday evening and Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Travel impacts are likely in some places. A winter storm watch has already been issued for several...
KFVS12
Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after COVID lockdowns
METROPOLIS, Ill. (KFVS) - Casinos in Illinois are rebounding after dealing with COVID lockdowns. That’s good news for Metropolis, where the city gets the lion’s share of local tax revenue from its casino. The city of Metropolis uses that tax revenue for roads, police, fire and much more....
Comments / 0