ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Cowboys’ Extra Point Failure Screams for More 2-Point Conversion Tries

By Lev Akabas
Sportico
Sportico
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IYnw6_0kHgB5sz00

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher was 128-for-134 (95.5%) in his career on extra points going into the team’s wild-card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night. His chance of starting a game with four missed extra points was about one in 250,000. But that’s exactly what he did.

Maher set an NFL record for most missed extra points in a game, but, remarkably, it’s even worse than that. He missed his final extra point of the regular season a week earlier, meaning he actually missed five consecutive extra point tries.

“Can you cut a guy at halftime of a playoff game?” Peyton Manning asked on ESPN’s ManningCast broadcast after the third miss.

“He was hoping he could kick it from the 2-yard line instead of having to go all the way back,” Eli Manning joked on the Manningcast before Maher’s fourth attempt.

On the contrary, maybe Maher would have been better off moving all the way back. He is a career 4-for-4 on field goals longer than 60 yards, giving him the most such makes in NFL history and making him the only kicker ever with multiple makes from that distance without missing.

Despite expressing support for his teammate Maher after the game, Cowboys’ quarterback Dak Prescott was seen on the sidelines shouting “Go for f***ing two!” during the heat of the moment.

Prescott’s suggestion is legitimate. Since the NFL moved back the extra point to the 15-yard line in 2015 to make it more difficult, the Cowboys are 15-for-29 when going for two. League-wide, teams are averaging 0.964 points per two-point conversion attempt but just 0.938 points per extra point attempt during that timespan.

Although the frequency of two-point attempts initially spiked after the rule change, teams went for two after only 9% of touchdowns in 2022—less than the 10.8% in 2021. In fact, the year in NFL history that coaches were most brave in terms of going for two is still 1994, the very first season after the conversion was introduced, when teams followed 11.1% of touchdowns with a two-point try.

Maher did finally make one extra point—on his last attempt—in his statistical aberration of an evening. However, he needs to work out any jitters going into his next game. The Cowboys are 3.5-point underdogs heading to San Francisco this weekend, and the team can’t afford to miss out on easy points. Maybe their coaching staff should kick around the idea of going for two.

More from Sportico.com

Comments / 0

Related
Sportico

Georgia’s Rout of TCU in CFP Title Game Draws Record-Low Ratings

In what amounts to an entirely predictable turn of events, viewers of the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday night didn’t hesitate to bail out on Georgia’s 65-7 demolition of TCU. The Bulldogs’ rout of the Horned Frogs averaged just 17.2 million viewers across the ESPN family of networks, making this the least-watched title tilt in the CFP/BCS era. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, deliveries for Georgia’s one-sided victory were down 17% compared to last season’s championship game (20.7 million), in which the Dawgs earned their first national title in 41 years with a 33-18 win over SEC rival Alabama....
FORT WORTH, TX
Sportico

Sporticast: NFL Playoffs Youth Movement, Netflix Debuts Tennis Docu-Series

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams discuss some of the biggest sports business stories of the week, including the opening round of the NFL playoffs. The Jacksonville Jaguars pulled off a historic comeback, the heavy favorites all won, and a number of close games will likely keep the league’s dominant TV viewership trends in tact. Across the playofffs, the league’s youth movement at quarterback is apparent. All four AFC quarterbacks—Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills), Trevor Lawrence (Jaguars), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals)—are all 27 years old or younger, and should...
Sportico

NFL Playoff Teams Find Winning Formula With Rookie-Contract QBs

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts experiment started off a bit wobbly, but Philadelphia’s decision to draft the quarterback in the second round in 2020 has looked brilliant for the last four months. Hurts struggled to find consistency in his first two NFL seasons. But this year, the 24-year-old signal-caller became the second-youngest quarterback in NFL history to win 14 games in a season, trailing Hall-of-Famer Dan Marino, who accomplished the feat with the Miami Dolphins at age 23 in 1984. And the top-seeded Eagles are getting good value from Hurts, who is in the third year of his rookie deal and making just...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Where does the Commanders' offensive coordinator opening rank?

Someone is always to blame when a team’s season doesn’t go as expected. For fans, most of the blame goes to the offensive coordinator — right or wrong. The Washington Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner after the 2022 season. Turner’s firing was justified by Washington’s offensive performance late in the season. However, not everything was Turner’s fault. It wasn’t Turner’s fault Washington didn’t adequately address the quarterback position, nor was it his fault that head coach Ron Rivera didn’t upgrade the offensive line after trading for quarterback Carson Wentz.
WASHINGTON, DC
OnlyHomers

Former Heavyweight Champion Dies

The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
New York Post

Cowboys’ season ends with Ezekiel Elliott at center on bizarre final play

The Cowboys tried to catch the 49ers off guard by using Ezekiel Elliott at center for their final play. It didn’t even come close to working, though. The play was snuffed soon after Elliott snapped the ball to quarterback Dak Prescott, with Dallas at the 49ers’ 24-yard line and needing a touchdown to force overtime. Elliott lined up as the only player in front of Prescott. The offensive linemen scattered out wide, perhaps positioned to block for an attempted lateral. But when the ball was snapped, only two players sprinted out for routes, with everyone else hovered near the line of...
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

Nielsen Ratings Currency Will Not Back LIV Golf Ad Inventory on the CW

The Saudi-backed challenger to the PGA Tour has landed a U.S. broadcast TV deal, as LIV Golf on Thursday announced it had inked a multiyear distribution pact with the CW. Per terms of the agreement, Nexstar’s the CW will air 14 LIV Golf tournaments in 2023, and while this marks a win for the upstart venture, advertisers looking to buy into the rounds will have to adjust their expectations with regard to measurement and audience guarantees. Because the CW is not officially measured by Nielsen outside of its two hours of weekday primetime programming (8-10 p.m. ET), advertising inventory in and around...
Yardbarker

Cowboys VIDEO: Michael Irvin 'Virtual Pep Talk' to Dak & Micah vs. 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. - There is no greater booster of the Dallas Cowboys than Michael Irvin, who is doing his best to fire up his 'Boys via a virtual pregame speech directed at Micah Parsons, Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard ahead of today's playoff visit at the San Francisco 49ers ... with a berth in the NFC Championship Game at stake.
DALLAS, TX
Sportico

TCU Fans Snap Up Tickets for College Football Title Game in L.A.

Droves of TCU fans are gearing up to head to southern California to watch the Horned Frogs contend for their first football national championship in nearly 85 years. Georgia’s supporters, on the other hand, seem much less excited about the idea of making the 2,000-plus mile cross-country trek to Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium to support their reigning champion Bulldogs in their second consecutive title game appearance. The state of Texas leads the way in ticket sales for the championship clash, accounting for 37% of resale purchases, according to data from SeatGeek. Within the Lone Star State, TCU’s home city of Fort...
FORT WORTH, TX
Sportico

Federal College Sports Law May Create as Many Problems as It Solves

Courts haven’t been kind to athletic amateurism of late, but the NCAA hopes Congress will reverse that trend—creating a federal statute that could carve out an antitrust exemption for college sports, establish a national standard for NIL and deny college athletes the chance to be recognized as employees.  But federal legislation could also create traps for the association.  Take NIL. While many bemoan NIL morphing into pay-for-play, with booster-backed collectives paying recruits, a federal NIL statute wouldn’t necessarily cure that problem and might trigger new ones.  For instance, how would a federal NIL statute be enforced? The Federal Trade Commission has been suggested,...
Sportico

Damar Hamlin’s $7M Charity Faces New Challenges Amid Sudden Growth

In May 2020, heading into his fifth-year senior season at Pittsburgh—and a full year before he was taken by the Buffalo Bills in the sixth round of the NFL Draft—Damar Hamlin filed a two-page Articles of Incorporation with the Pennsylvania Department of State to create the Chasing M’s Foundation. The “M” stood for “millions.” The entity’s purpose, he wrote: “Providing scholarships and promoting education for High School and College athletes.” But that seemed to be almost an afterthought. Seven months later, on Dec. 14, 2020, Hamlin launched a GoFundMe campaign for his foundation’s first initiative: a $2,500 toy drive for a daycare facility...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Sportico

Goodell’s Power and Judgment Being Tested After Damar Hamlin’s Collapse

The NFL postponed Monday night’s game between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals after Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest. The league consulted a set of emergency rules when making the decision, and those same rules will play a key role in the game’s potential resumption.  After tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins during the first quarter, Hamlin stood up, walked a couple of steps and then abruptly collapsed to the field. He received immediate medical attention and was taken via ambulance to University of Cincinnati Medical Center. According to the NFL, Hamlin is in critical condition. There was confusion as to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Sportico

EPL’s Double Derby Weekend Kicks Off in Old Trafford

The double derby weekend—featuring games between Manchester City and Manchester United, and Tottenham and Arsenal—is one of the most exciting fixtures on the English Premier League calendar. It’s also a chance to look in on some of the most valuable properties in global soccer. On Saturday, Manchester City, which won the EPL last season for the fourth time in five years, will visit Old Trafford to face its biggest rival, Manchester United. Man City and Man United have been playing each other since 1881. While United utterly dominated the series through the 1990s and 2000s, the free-spending “noisy neighbors” across town (as...
Sportico

As NFL GM Turnover Looms, Here’s How Owners Can Turn Teams Around

Today’s guest columnist is Marcus Jones, senior NFL consultant at Sportsology Group. As the end of another NFL season approaches, ownership groups will be asking themselves an age-old question: Do I “stick or twist” with the front office group we have in place today?  And then they will most likely do what they’ve always done, which often means shaking up the team’s leadership without actually changing the fundamental management structure. Sportsology’s research shows that over the past five years, the NFL has the lowest average GM tenure of any of the big five U.S. sports (2.1 years) and the smallest hiring window. This...
Sportico

Mr. Irrelevant Isn’t Brock Purdy, It’s a $1M Charity Operation

One week last summer Brock Purdy learned to surf, rode an outrigger canoe with a group of Olympic paddlers, went on the field before an LA Angels game and rehearsed lines for a hemorrhoid commercial. These insignificant experiences were part of Irrelevant Week, a days-long celebration of the last player selected in the NFL Draft that started as a quirk and has turned into a nearly year-round operation that over 45 years has cranked out more than $1 million in charitable donations. “We think getting drafted is an achievement and that no one is irrelevant, so we want to celebrate that...
Sportico

Sporticast: Smell of Success, Good Ice and Back-to-Back National Titles

On the latest Sporticast episode, hosts Scott Soshnick and Eben Novy-Williams speak with Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks about the business behind college football’s newest dynasty. The Bulldogs dismantled TCU 65-7 in the College Football Playoff National Championship on Monday, the school’s second straight title. Brooks talks about the program’s business approach, which includes aligned leadership, and the distribution of hundreds of championship rings. Last year, everyone who worked with Georgia football—from the Georgia athletic director to the stadium janitors—were given rings, an approach that will likely happen again following Monday’s win. Brooks also speaks in detail about the fan...
GEORGIA STATE
Sportico

NFL Ratings Report Card: Network Deliveries Continue to Climb

As the NFL pivots to the postseason, advertisers are taking stock of their $4 billion investment in the league’s slate of 271 national and regional games. Despite the epistaxis-producing expense of aligning one’s brand with TV’s last great reach vehicle, marketers that bought time during the Sunday CBS, Fox and NBC productions are pretty chuffed about the fall turnout. According to Nielsen live-plus-same-day data, the NFL averaged 16.7 million viewers over the course of the regular season, and while those deliveries amounted to a 3% decline compared to the year-ago tally (17.1 million), the shrinkage was almost entirely a function of the shift...
Sportico

Sportico

Los Angeles, CA
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
449K+
Views
ABOUT

Sportico provides daily, actionable, enterprise reporting covering the sports business and cultural ecosystem. It will be the daily "go to" place for anyone seeking the latest and highest quality news and information in the $500 billion worldwide sports industry.

 https://www.sportico.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy