Merck set to remove cancer-causing chemical from top diabetes drugs - Bloomberg News

 5 days ago
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Merck & Co (MRK.N) has discovered how its blockbuster diabetes drugs have become contaminated with a potential carcinogen and believes it can resolve the problem by the end of the year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company submitted a report to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and other regulators after identifying the root cause for the presence of a nitrosamine called NTTP in certain batches of the drugs, according to the report, which cited a person familiar with the situation.

NTTP belongs to the nitrosamine class of compounds, some of which are classified as probable or possible human carcinogens, based on laboratory tests, according to the FDA.

The impurity arose mostly during storage, as well as during manufacturing, Bloomberg News said.

Merck did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The FDA said in August certain samples of sitagliptin, a compound in Merck's diabetes drugs Januvia and Janumet, were contaminated with a possible carcinogen.

For the nine month ended September, Januvia and Janumet posted sales of $2.25 billion and $1.35 billion, respectively.

Jan Bohls
5d ago

Those cancer agents should have NEVER been in diabetes drugs. What makes this ok? NOTHING, Merreck.

Irma Gillis
4d ago

it is a God in heaven shame that our companies are causing our people to have cancer with the medicine that we take this is why the Bible says hell would be enlarged it's going to be enlarged for people just like this this wasn't a mistake it wasn't done in storage they have deliberately been put in this in the medication that diabetics have to take to keep them alive and all the time it's been producing cancer in their bodies but let me tell you something people if you think your money is going to go with you to hell you got another thought coming all it's going to do is fan those flames of Hell while you are burning in it

VBCARES
5d ago

I’ve taken Januvia for three tears now, I’ve no notifications and still take it, I should contact my dr!

