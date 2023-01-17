ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zaya Wade Embraces Flower Power in Floral Turtleneck & Matching Miniskirt

By Melody Rivera
 5 days ago
Zaya Wade took to Instagram as she posed in a blooming ensemble by Siedrés.

The daughter of retired NBA player Dwayne Wade wore a black turtleneck top with an interconnected floral design encompassing the shirt. She paired it with a white and black colorblock skirt with the same matching pattern. Wade’s floral look was styled by Thomas Christos.

Wade kept the attention on the vibrant ensemble with minimal accessories. She opted solely for a thin white bracelet. She kept her dark brown hair in a half-up style with pieces framing her face bringing attention to her subtle makeup that featured a hint of royal blue eyeshadow in her inner tear ducts and a glossy nude lip.

Her glamorous look was created by hairstylist Miles Jeffries and makeup artist Tasha Brown. The beauty duo has also worked with other stars like Alicia Keys, Jenna Ortega, and Keke Palmer .

The model’s footwear was hidden from the angle of the photo. She most likely slipped into a pair of ballet flats or boots with the look. When she is wearing a pair of sandals or pumps, she brings maximum height with a platform sole.

The 15-year-old model is famous for experimenting with different styles and patterns. She often favors trendy silhouettes with vibrant pops of color. Her vast closet is filled with unique styles from popular labels like Burberry and Louis Vuitton. Zaya has become a familiar face in the fashion industry sitting in the front row at runway shows for labels like Miu Miu and Gucci alongside her stepmother Gabrielle Union . The “Bring It On” actress has been frequently seen coordinating outfits whether on TikTok or at more formal events. She has also been seen starring in campaigns for brands like Tiffany & Co.

