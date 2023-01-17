Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mining for a Fortune: Couple's Quest to Extract Valuable Lithium Deposit in MaineRachel PerkinsMaine State
From Silicon Valley to Small Town: Couple's Journey to Helping the HomelessRachel PerkinsLewiston, ME
Rumford School's Determined Comeback from Devastating Roof DamageRachel PerkinsRumford, ME
4 Great Steakhouses in MaineAlina AndrasMaine State
Related
WGME
Police investigating after shots fired Friday night in Lewiston
LEWISTON (WGME) - Lewiston Police are investigating reports of shots fired Friday night. Police say around 11:30, they began getting reports of several gunshots ringing through outer Webster street. Investigators found multiple shell casings near Jeannette Avenue but no victims or shooters. No arrests have been made in this case...
WGME
Portland police respond to three overdose deaths in 24 hours
PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland Police are reporting some alarming overdose numbers in the city Friday night. They say they've responded to five overdoses in just the last 24 hours, with three of those victims dying. We're not even three weeks in 2023 and police say so far this year police...
WGME
Storm creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine
Friday’s snowstorm is creating tricky travel conditions across Maine. A tractor-trailer blocked I-295 northbound near Exit 7 in Portland for a good part of the morning commute on Friday. The driver was not hurt, according to police. Drivers had to be directed off I-295 at Exit 7. This created...
WGME
'I'm still grieving:' Maine family waiting for answers about 2021 fatal police shooting
AUBURN (WGME)-- A Maine family is desperate for answers about a deadly police-involved shooting. It happened in Auburn on September 27, 2021, just before a new law took effect which requires the Attorney General's Office to complete "Use of Force" investigations within six months. "I'm still grieving," father John Cox...
WGME
'We're seeing that more frequently:' Portland police seize five guns in 10 days
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Investigators with the Portland Police Department said this week they seized five guns within 10 days, leading to a number of arrests. It comes after the city of Portland saw a major rise in violent crime in 2022. "We know and we've talked about it throughout the...
WGME
'Photographic memory:' Cumberland teen sets Lego world record
CUMBERLAND (WGME) - A teenager in Cumberland has set a world record with his skills building Legos. 13-year-old Cooper Wright was told last month that he officially is the Guinness World Record holder for building the largest Lego set, the Art World Map. The set has nearly 12,000 pieces and...
WGME
Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan
SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
WGME
Brunswick Regal Cinemas part of dozens of movie theater locations closing
BRUNSWICK (WGME) - The last credits are set to roll at a movie theater in Brunswick. Regal Cinemas announced this week they will be closing 39 theaters across the country, including the one on Gurnet Road. Their parent company, Cineworld, filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in September. In a filing,...
Comments / 0