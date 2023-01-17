ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru, ME

WGME

Police investigating after shots fired Friday night in Lewiston

LEWISTON (WGME) - Lewiston Police are investigating reports of shots fired Friday night. Police say around 11:30, they began getting reports of several gunshots ringing through outer Webster street. Investigators found multiple shell casings near Jeannette Avenue but no victims or shooters. No arrests have been made in this case...
LEWISTON, ME
WGME

Portland police respond to three overdose deaths in 24 hours

PORTLAND (WGME) - Portland Police are reporting some alarming overdose numbers in the city Friday night. They say they've responded to five overdoses in just the last 24 hours, with three of those victims dying. We're not even three weeks in 2023 and police say so far this year police...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

Storm creates treacherous travel conditions across Maine

Friday’s snowstorm is creating tricky travel conditions across Maine. A tractor-trailer blocked I-295 northbound near Exit 7 in Portland for a good part of the morning commute on Friday. The driver was not hurt, according to police. Drivers had to be directed off I-295 at Exit 7. This created...
PORTLAND, ME
WGME

'Photographic memory:' Cumberland teen sets Lego world record

CUMBERLAND (WGME) - A teenager in Cumberland has set a world record with his skills building Legos. 13-year-old Cooper Wright was told last month that he officially is the Guinness World Record holder for building the largest Lego set, the Art World Map. The set has nearly 12,000 pieces and...
CUMBERLAND, ME
WGME

Indian pizza is coming to Skowhegan

SKOWHEGAN (BDN) -- The owners of a convenience store and supermarket in central Maine are expanding with a restaurant serving authentic Indian cuisine, including what could be the state’s first Indian pizza. Mike and Sunny Patel are cousins and business partners hailing from Gujarat, a state along the western...
SKOWHEGAN, ME

