Why Aren't There More Hot Dog Fast Food Restaurants?

There are few things more American than hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans each year, which equals 70 hot dogs per person. Of these, nine billion are purchased in-store, 15% are sold from street vendors, and nine percent are bought at sporting events. Further statistics show that of all the United States cities, folks living in Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago consume the most dogs, and on Independence Day, Americans go through a whopping 150 million hot dogs.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank

Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE

Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast

One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
CHARLESTON, SC
