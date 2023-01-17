Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Identifies the 78 Shelter to House MigrantsTom HandyNew York City, NY
Longstanding Red Lobster Location, Closed Since August of 2022, Reopening This SummerJoel EisenbergEast Brunswick, NJ
The Billionaire Next Door: Who is the Richest Person in New Jersey?Ted RiversNew York City, NY
Luis "Blue Boy" Rosado Biography to Be Written by Same Author Who Co-Written The A-Team.Source MoneyBrooklyn, NY
Math Hoffa "My Expert Opinion" #1 Hip Hop Podcast In New York Co-Hosted by Sean Bigga, Mecca, & YKTV Located in Harlem.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Why Aren't There More Hot Dog Fast Food Restaurants?
There are few things more American than hot dogs. According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, an estimated 20 billion hot dogs are consumed by Americans each year, which equals 70 hot dogs per person. Of these, nine billion are purchased in-store, 15% are sold from street vendors, and nine percent are bought at sporting events. Further statistics show that of all the United States cities, folks living in Los Angeles, New York City, Dallas, and Chicago consume the most dogs, and on Independence Day, Americans go through a whopping 150 million hot dogs.
This Amish Bakery Has the Largest Cinnamon Rolls in all of New Jersey
The day that someone figured out they could cover a slab of dough with cinnamon and sugar, the world changed indefinitely. New Jersey carries the tradition started that day with some of the best bakeries in the country and one of the very best can be found within Gloucester County, keep reading to learn more.
Is Absolutely Delicious In-N-Out Burger Finally Coming to New Jersey?
Have you ever had a friend or family member travel west and rave about the burger chain In-N-Out?. If you've never had In-N-Out you may be wondering what all of the hype is about. In-N-Out was born in Los Angeles in 1975. Since then, the franchise has grown to hundreds...
This New Jersey Restaurant Was Once an Infamous Mob Hangout
There are dozens of former mafia hangouts scattered across the Garden State. These safe havens have provided members of organized crime with places to meet and conduct their business, launder money, show means of legitimate income, and even to perform executions.
New Jersey has one of the best hummingbird gardens in the country
I had no idea about this hummingbird garden in New Jersey. I have a certain bush in my yard that attracts hummingbirds every year. Come spring, less than 70 days away the hummingbirds will migrate to New Jersey. Hummingbirds are one of the favorite birds of New Jerseyans. Thanks to...
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in March
The location includes dozens of national restaurant and store chain favorites. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, GalleriaatWhitePlains.com, and CBSNews.com.
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Pizza Hut Is Bringing Back a Beloved Pizza From the 1990s After Fans Campaign for Its Return
Pizza Hut is bringing back its New York-style pizza after 24 years, and they're not afraid to say it. In 1999, the pizza behemoth released one of its most iconic pizza products: The Big New Yorker. It was essentially a huge slab of cheese-loaded goodness.
Victoria Gotti’s Long Island Mansion Goes to the Bank
Victoria Gotti’s abandoned 7,000-square-foot columned mansion has a new owner: the bank, Page Six reports. Real estate records show JP Morgan Chase National Bank paid $2.65 million for the spread in Westbury, Long Island, in an auction last year after it was subject to foreclosure. The opulent home was featured prominently on the reality show Growing Up Gotti, but the family moved out after the feds raided, reportedly as part of a tax investigation, in 2016. Victoria Gotti, the daughter of “Teflon Don” John Gotti, had no immediate comment.Read it at Page Six
Paula Deen's Restaurant Nightmare: Ex-Employees Left Scrambling For Work As Family Kitchen Closes Before NYE
Paula Deen's Family Kitchen in Pier Park is no longer open to the public, leaving some of their former employees scrambling to find work, RadarOnline.com has learned. The closure laid off around 30 employees, according to reports, which claimed they were given $200 in severance pay after being left "blindsided" by the news.The disgraced Food Network star has reportedly dealt with financial woes for more than a decade now, previously stirring up controversy when it was claimed in 2013 that she used the N-word and wanted to throw her brother a "plantation-style" wedding with Black servers. Deen later addressed...
The All-You-Can-Eat Amish Buffet in Florida That You Must Try
If you're ever craving some home-cooked comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at Der Dutchman in Sarasota. This all-you-can-eat Amish buffet is filled with delicious food and is sure to satisfy your cravings.
Wendy's customer caught employee eating fries directly from the fryer without gloves
Hygiene in the food industry is extremely important to prevent food poisoning and the spreading of diseases via cross-contamination or food poisoning. Also, good sanitary practices in food preparation can ensure customers’ well-being.
This is the best SC restaurant Guy Fieri ever visited on his show, new ranking shows. Check it out
This restaurant is known for its amazing chicken and waffles. Are you ready for a visit to flavor town?
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat it
The New York Post reported a story about a hotel employee providing evidence that tons of fresh food are getting tossed in the trash because migrants won't eat it. Rodriguez is an employee at a luxury Manhattan hotel called the Row NYC. The Row has now been turned into a migrant shelter at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.
This South Carolina City Has The Best Seafood On The East Coast
One of the best parts about vacation is trying new restaurants. I have a rule where I will not eat anywhere on vacation I can eat at when I’m at home. And when you’re on vacation seafood is always a top choice for cuisine. Looking for the absolute best in Seafood? Of course, you’ll find it in a coastal town. The best seafood is freshly caught and prepared to order. Sure you can get good meals in the major cities but there is just something about fish at the beach that’s infinitely better. But is any beach town good enough? There’s no shortage of great destinations and wonderful food up and down the Atlantic seaboard. So where you can get the best seafood on the east coast? Closer than you think! According to an article by VRBO, some of the best is right in our neck of the woods. I’ll give you a hint it’s a major foodie city and on the South Carolina coast.
Celebrity chef David Chang blasts Costco's famous $4.99 rotisserie chicken as 'inedible' and 'disgusting'
The culinary media mogul who founded Momofuku restaurant company and owns fast-casual fried chicken brand Fuku slammed the product as 'not seasoned.'
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite from the '90s
Pizza Hut is bringing back a fan favorite after a nearly 25-year hiatus.
The Best Instant Oatmeal At The Grocery Store, According To Nutritionists
This "healthy" breakfast staple can be loaded with sugar. Here are the brands experts trust.
New 'Extra Long' Cheeseburger at 'Burger King' Is the Stuff of Dreams
Not sure if this is in the States yet though.
39 more Regal theaters are closing in the US amid bankruptcy. See the full list.
Over three dozen Regal theater locations around the US are set to close soon, after parent company Cineworld filed for bankruptcy.
