Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Leonardo DiCaprio Puts Spotlight On Book About Climate Change, Helping Two Fairfield Girl ScoutsFlorence CarmelaFairfield, CT
Iconic 43-Year Old Shopping Mall Permanently Closing in MarchJoel EisenbergWhite Plains, NY
Jeff Beck: Legendary Guitarist Passes Away of Bacterial Meningitis at Age 78Suzanne RothbergPort Chester, NY
This Mom Saves Money on Groceries By Finding Edible Plants Near Her HomeJudyDSoutheast, NY
Related
The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater
Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why
The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes
A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
Why Isn’t Trader Joe’s in Northwest / Southeast Connecticut?
If you live along the 84/95/91 corridor, you're not too far from a Trader Joe's. There are 8 locations around Connecticut, with our 9th store getting ready to open up in Glastonbury the first week of February 2023. With the recent loss of Waterbury's Shop Rite, and the news over...
Roberto Alves Says He’ll Run for Mayor of Danbury Because Leadership ‘Isn’t Great’
Danbury Democrat Roberto Alves is running for Mayor, again. This is the second time Alves has run for Mayor, losing to Dean Esposito in 2021. The victory for Esposito came by one of the slimmest margins in Danbury history. Alves, a former City Councilman made the announcement in a Tuesday (1/17/23) press release that read:
Bristol Press
One of two suspects arrested outside Westfarms Mall wanted in Berlin, Newington and Southington
One of two men arrested outside of Westfarms Mall over the weekend, accused of fraudulently purchasing about $1,700 worth of merchandise, was wanted in over a dozen towns across Massachusetts and Connecticut, including those of Newington, Berlin and Southington. West Hartford police took Dezmond Bonds, 31, of Manchester, into custody...
News 12
Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash
A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
Witnesses Wanted: Woman Killed In Route 8 Crash In Fairfield County
Connecticut State Police are asking for witnesses to a fatal crash that killed a Bridgeport woman to come forward.The crash took place on Route 8 in Shelton around 12:15 a.m., Wednesday, Jan. 18.During the crash, a 2008 BMW was traveling in the right lane of two on Route 8 northbound just, just nor…
Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo
The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
UC Daily Campus
Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?
Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
Man Wanted on 21 Warrants from 2 States Arrested Outside Westfarms: Police
West Hartford police arrested two men outside Westfarms mall Saturday night after finding a vehicle that authorities believe was connected to several crimes throughout Connecticut as well as Massachusetts. They said one of the men was wanted on 21 warrants from several cities and towns in the two states. West...
Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies
ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
Danbury Man Arrested for Assault in Yorktown
YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A Danbury, CT, resident was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Marc Woll, the 51-year-old defendant, was placed under arrest on Jan. 3 by Police Officer Guillermo Lizarzaburu. According to police, Yorktown police officers were dispatched to a report of assault in progress at a Yorktown residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. Following an investigation conducted at the scene, it is alleged that Woll caused physical injury to the victim by punching her in the face with a closed fist. Woll was not on scene when officers arrived, but he was contacted and told to go to the Yorktown Police Department for investigation. Woll arrived at the Yorktown Police Department at about 10:45 p.m. and was placed under arrest. He was held for arraignment. On Jan. 4 at about 4:15 p.m, Woll was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Aviah Cohen-Pierson. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Woll was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.
Fatal Crash: SUV Slams Into Metal Beam On I-95 In Darien
A Connecticut man was killed in Darien in a single-car crash on I-95. The crash took place around 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, in the area of Exit 12 on I-95. According to the Connecticut State Police, when troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze under the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder.
Where is the Best Public Place in Fairfield County to See Manhattan?
I've always loved seeing the Manhattan skyline from a distance. I geek out when I can see the Empire State Building from Westport, the beacon of light coming off of One World Trade. To me, Manhattan is one of the wonders of the world, and it's an amazing sight. When...
Can You Help Identify What Was Creeping Around a Marlboro, NY Backyard?
Earlier this week, a friend of mine sent me a video from his backyard security camera and asked if I could help him identify what he caught on camera. At first I thought, "come on, this has to be a bear" but the more I looked at the video and thought about it the more I questioned what I was looking at.
Eyewitness News
A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river
TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
Redding man uses belt for tourniquet to save his own life
Tom Devine says he was on the phone with Zach on Dec. 28 right after Zach was hit by an uninsured driver outside his truck in New Canaan.
darientimes.com
Prosecutor: Greenwich man was going 86 mph when he killed Stamford restaurant workers in hit-and-run
STAMFORD — A Greenwich man accused of killing two people in a hit-and-run crash in Stamford was arraigned Tuesday as the friends and family members of the victims filled the courtroom behind him. Judge Kevin Randolph deemed Michael Talbot, 24, “a flight risk” and a potential danger to the...
NBC Connecticut
Bridgeport Woman Struck and Killed on Route 8 in Shelton: Police
A 33-year-old Bridgeport woman has died after she got out of the vehicle she was driving and was hit by another vehicle on Route 8 in Shelton early Thursday morning, according to state police. State police identified the woman as Joan Marie Forgas and said she was struck around 12:13...
105.5 The Wolf
Brookfield, CT
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
The Wolf is a Townsquare Media station with the best new country and the latest local news for Greater Danbury/Hudson Valley. Download our free mobile app.https://danburycountry.com/
Comments / 0