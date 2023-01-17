ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danbury, CT

i95 ROCK

The Stank of Hollywood Closes Another Connecticut Movie Theater

Yet again, the lack of quality big-screen entertainment has caused another Connecticut movie theater to permanently shut it's doors. This time, it's in Northwest Connecticut. Just over a month ago, on December 5, 2022, Niantic Cinema 5 announced that their temporary three-month closure had become permanent. Today I learned that one of the closest movie theaters to my new place in Torrington has shut down. Apple Cinemas - Barkhamsted, which was located along Rt. 44 at 380 New Hartford Road, has been wiped off as one of Apple Cinemas Connecticut locations, and the dreaded red 'Permanently Closed' banner show up when you search for the theater on Google.
BARKHAMSTED, CT
Sports Radio 940

Connecticut Dedicated Over $1 Million to This Brookfield Property, Here’s Why

The Town of Brookfield has been awarded a grant from the the State of CT. According to a December 2022 article from I-95's Large Dave, the money would go into fixing the property at 20 Station Road in Brookfield. The site was once home to a dry cleaners in the 60's and 70's and was condemned in 2011. At that time, the CT DEEP (Department of Energy and Environmental Protection) concluded that the soil is contaminated.
BROOKFIELD, CT
Daily Voice

'We Will Miss You All': Fairfield Restaurant Permanently Closes

A restaurant known for its chicken dishes and signature sauces has closed its only Connecticut location. The owners of Lovebird, a Pennsylvania-based group of restaurants, announced the closure of the Fairfield location on Tuesday, Jan. 17. "Thank you to the wonderful Fairfield community and to our loyal customers," the announcement...
FAIRFIELD, CT
News 12

Connecticut man identified as trucker driver who died in I-287 crash

A Connecticut man has been identified as the truck driver who died in a crash on I-287 in Harrison on Wednesday. State police say Nathan L. Montalvo, 42, of Guilford, Connecticut, was driving a tractor-trailer on the Exit 9A ramp from I-287 to I-684 north when he lost control and flipped over the guiderail and onto the I-287 westbound lanes.
HARRISON, NY
105.5 The Wolf

Haunting Figure Appears When You Zoom in on This Weston Woods Photo

The Dapper Den Barbershop in Ridgefield is where I get my haircut, but it's also become place where I hangout. The Den has become a fun weekend destination for me. I've become friendly with the owner Jared and the rest of the crew, so it's not unusual for me to be there for three or four hours on a Friday. I get my hot towel neck shave, my haircut and my beard trimmed. Then, I sit and enjoy a complimentary cocktail and kick it with the fellas (yep, I said it).
RIDGEFIELD, CT
UC Daily Campus

Bus service in Connecticut is better than ever. Why aren’t fares keeping up?

Yesterday morning, I waited at the Milldale Park and Ride bus stop in Southington. From there, like many other days, I rode the Route 928 bus, which drove up from Southington to Hartford. In Hartford, with another student, I waited for about 15 minutes before the Peter Pan Route 913 bus picked us up and whisked us away to the University of Connecticut.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

Dry winter hurting Connecticut snowplow, shoveling companies

ROCKY HILL, Conn. (WTNH) — This year’s winter has been unseasonably warm, bringing rain — but hardly any snow — to Connecticut. According to Storm Team 8, there are no snowstorms on the radar for the next couple weeks. While many residents are rejoicing, no snow means no work for some businesses. “We are at […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
TAPinto.net

Danbury Man Arrested for Assault in Yorktown

YORKTOWN, N.Y. - A Danbury, CT, resident was arrested and charged with assault in the third degree, a class A misdemeanor. Marc Woll, the 51-year-old defendant, was placed under arrest on Jan. 3 by Police Officer Guillermo Lizarzaburu. According to police, Yorktown police officers were dispatched to a report of assault in progress at a Yorktown residence at approximately 8:35 p.m. Following an investigation conducted at the scene, it is alleged that Woll caused physical injury to the victim by punching her in the face with a closed fist. Woll was not on scene when officers arrived, but he was contacted and told to go to the Yorktown Police Department for investigation. Woll arrived at the Yorktown Police Department at about 10:45 p.m. and was placed under arrest. He was held for arraignment. On Jan. 4 at about 4:15 p.m, Woll was arraigned by the Honorable Judge Aviah Cohen-Pierson. A temporary order of protection was issued on behalf of the victim. Woll was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to appear in Yorktown Justice Court on Thursday, January 26, 2023, at 6 p.m.
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Fatal Crash: SUV Slams Into Metal Beam On I-95 In Darien

A Connecticut man was killed in Darien in a single-car crash on I-95. The crash took place around 5 a.m., Monday, Jan. 16, in the area of Exit 12 on I-95. According to the Connecticut State Police, when troopers arrived on the scene they found a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze under the metal beam guard rail on the right shoulder.
DARIEN, CT
Eyewitness News

A woman falls 25 feet from a bridge into a river

TORRINGTON, CT. (WFSB) - The Torrington Fire Department responded a to a rescue operation for a woman that fell from a bridge into a body of water. This incident occurred on a bridge located on Norfolk Road and Hinsdale Road near the reservoir on Monday. The woman was said to...
TORRINGTON, CT
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport Woman Struck and Killed on Route 8 in Shelton: Police

A 33-year-old Bridgeport woman has died after she got out of the vehicle she was driving and was hit by another vehicle on Route 8 in Shelton early Thursday morning, according to state police. State police identified the woman as Joan Marie Forgas and said she was struck around 12:13...
SHELTON, CT
105.5 The Wolf

105.5 The Wolf

