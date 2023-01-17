ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Boston

Medical assistant accused of raping patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center

BOSTON - A medical assistant is accused of raping a patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, allegedly assaulted the patient during an exam on Wednesday afternoon. The victim told police he was there to see his doctor for a follow-up appointment about an injury to his shoulder and leg. He was approached by Knighton, who said the doctor requested an additional test and asked him to get undressed. Knighton then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. "The victim then got dressed and inquired with other staff about the examination," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. "He concluded he was sexually assaulted and called 911."Knighton was charged with rape and indecent assault and battery and ordered held on $5,000 bail.Mass General Hospital says Knighton is on administrative leave. "We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with Boston Police," MGH said. 
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Where to find the best bagels around Boston

Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
BOSTON, MA
Genni Franklin

A guide to planning a girls trip to Boston

Yes! Boston is one of the most revered and historic cities in the US, and in my opinion, one of the best places for a girls trip! From historic sites and landmarks, such as the Freedom Trail and the USS Constitution Museum, to shopping and dining, there is something for everyone in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Turnto10.com

Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women

(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
BROOKFIELD, MA
iheart.com

About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston

BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent

MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Outsidah: Good news/bad news from my doctor

Whatever’s going on, it’s probably not ideal when you have to call your doctor. But when it’s the other way around — when the doctor contacts you — that can be a stressful moment. It happened to me last Thursday. Please Support Local Advertisers. I...
IPSWICH, MA
WBUR

New restaurants to watch in 2023

Stop sleeping on Boston's food scene! Editor of Eater Boston, Erika Adams, joins The Common to discuss the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and why you should get excited to eat out in the city. Darryl C. Murphy Host. Darryl C. Murphy is the host of WBUR's daily news...
BOSTON, MA
WSBS

Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country

Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
nbcboston.com

How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter

Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!. House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.
BOSTON, MA
NECN

Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver

A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy