WCVB
AAPI community in Massachusetts reacts to 'horrific' California shooting at Lunar New Year fest
BOSTON — Celebrations in the Greater Boston area commemorated the start of the Lunar New Year, but Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in Massachusetts are in shock about a deadly shooting at a Lunar New Year celebration in California. While the Korean Cultural Society hosted performers and crafts for...
Daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark facing charges of assaulting officer in Boston
BOSTON — The daughter of House Minority Whip Katherine Clark (D-MA5) was arrested for allegedly assaulting an officer and defacing a monument in the Boston Common Saturday night. Riley Dowell, who police identified as Jared Dowell, is facing charges of assault by means of a dangerous weapon, destruction or...
WCVB
EyeOpener crew surprises Jennifer Eagan with breakfast in return to show
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The NewsCenter 5 Weekend EyeOpener crew had a surprise in store for co-anchor Jennifer Eagan, who is back to work after welcoming a new baby to her family. Eagan has returned to the Weekend EyeOpener desk after giving birth to her daughter, Molly nearly 5 months ago.
fallriverreporter.com
District Attorney: Massachusetts man accused of adopting three boys, abusing them
BOSTON, A Massachusetts man was charged with sexually assaulting one of three boys he brought back from Columbia last summer after traveling to that country to adopt them, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. 52-year-old Kiyoshi Yu of Winthrop was charged in East Boston BMC with one count of assault and...
‘The world has lost a great person’: Ana Walshe remembered in celebration of life
COHASSET, Mass. — A celebration of life was held to remember mother, friend and businesswoman Ana Walshe less than 24 hours after her husband appeared in court for her murder. Boston 25 News has learned that the private virtual meeting, attended by about 100 people, happened on Wednesday night.
Medical assistant accused of raping patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center
BOSTON - A medical assistant is accused of raping a patient at MGH Back Bay Health Center. Damien Knighton, 39, of East Boston, allegedly assaulted the patient during an exam on Wednesday afternoon. The victim told police he was there to see his doctor for a follow-up appointment about an injury to his shoulder and leg. He was approached by Knighton, who said the doctor requested an additional test and asked him to get undressed. Knighton then allegedly sexually assaulted the victim. "The victim then got dressed and inquired with other staff about the examination," the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said. "He concluded he was sexually assaulted and called 911."Knighton was charged with rape and indecent assault and battery and ordered held on $5,000 bail.Mass General Hospital says Knighton is on administrative leave. "We take these allegations very seriously and are fully cooperating with Boston Police," MGH said.
Boston Globe
Where to find the best bagels around Boston
Nearly 2,000 readers shared their favorite places to get bagels. Bagel options are infinite. You can order one toasted or cold, with all the fixings or plain with cream cheese, or sandwiched or apart. However, one thing Bostonians can agree on is that our city has some delicious choices when it comes to bagels.
Boston Shells Out Support For Mom Who Found Cancer Symptoms On Work Trip
A woman who received a cancer diagnosis after months of wondering what was wrong with her body is receiving an outpouring of support from her community as she undergoes medical treatment. Trish Nunez had been in pain for months, and tried everything to heal herself, from acupuncture to ph…
A guide to planning a girls trip to Boston
Yes! Boston is one of the most revered and historic cities in the US, and in my opinion, one of the best places for a girls trip! From historic sites and landmarks, such as the Freedom Trail and the USS Constitution Museum, to shopping and dining, there is something for everyone in Boston.
independentri.com
A pair of losses devastated Wakefield’s Tara Mulroy last year. But, in grief, a reminder of true friendship prevailed.
SOUTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. — Caitlin McLoughlin kept moving. It was going to be close. Her feet, between splashing through puddles, beat down on the damp pavement of Clonmel, Ireland’s streets. She needed to be with her friend, Tara Mulroy. Mulroy and her family were grieving the loss of...
Turnto10.com
Search continues for multiple missing Massachusetts women
(WJAR) — Since Thanksgiving, four women from four Massachusetts communities have disappeared. These disappearances have rocked the entire state and for some, like Ana Walshe, they've raised questions all around the country. Investigators canvassed the streets and skies of Brookfield in search of 35-year-old Brittany Tee. Massachusetts State Police...
iheart.com
About 100 Healthcare Workers Walk Out Of Faulkner Hospital In Boston
BOSTON (WBZ NewsRadio) — On Tuesday, around 100 caregivers walked out of Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital in Boston, demanding better pay and a fair union contract. Representatives from the 1199SEIU United Healthcare Workers East tell WBZ NewsRadio in a statement that workers believe a new contract would improve jobs and safeguard care.
Mattapan apartment complex residents hold rally over rising rent
MATTAPAN -- Tensions are boiling over at the "So<a At The T" apartment complex in Mattapan, where tenants are facing the reality of rising rents or eviction notices. Residents held a rally Saturday to push back against increasing rents they claim are forcing people out. 72-year-old Annie Gordon has lived at the property for 48 years and only recently started to notice her yearly rent increases were becoming out of reach. Gordon says the complex was purchased by The DSF Group in 2019, around the same time a new MBTA Commuter Rail stop was added just across the street. "They started raising the rents,"...
wgbh.org
How does The Embrace fare as a piece of public art? We asked a critic, an artist and a reporter.
In the week since The Embrace monument to Martin Luther King Jr. and Coretta Scott King was unveiled on Boston Common, there's been plenty of discussion about it. But cutting through all the noise, how does the monument stand on its own as a piece of public art?. To find...
thelocalne.ws
Outsidah: Good news/bad news from my doctor
Whatever’s going on, it’s probably not ideal when you have to call your doctor. But when it’s the other way around — when the doctor contacts you — that can be a stressful moment. It happened to me last Thursday. Please Support Local Advertisers. I...
WBUR
New restaurants to watch in 2023
Stop sleeping on Boston's food scene! Editor of Eater Boston, Erika Adams, joins The Common to discuss the most anticipated restaurant openings of 2023, and why you should get excited to eat out in the city. Darryl C. Murphy Host. Darryl C. Murphy is the host of WBUR's daily news...
WBUR
Experts discuss missing Massachusetts woman's story, domestic abuse and media coverage
This is the Radio Boston rundown for Jan. 20. Yasmin Amer is our host. The case of Ana Walshe, a mother from Cohasset who went missing and whose husband is charged with her murder, has dominated headlines for the last three weeks. We look at the legal aspect, the media coverage, and the thread of domestic violence that winds through Walshe's case.
Three Massachusetts Cities Named Smartest in The Country
Massachusetts is known for many things, including Plymouth Rock, championships sports teams, beautiful landscapes from beaches to mountains, and of course some of the best schools in the country. Not only some of the best colleges in the U.S., but some of the best public and private grade and high schools, so it might not be a big surprise that three Massachusetts cities were deemed some of the most educated in America.
nbcboston.com
How To Help Your Indoor House Plants Survive & Thrive This Winter
Don’t let the winter blues beat out your green thumb!. House plants can bring a beautiful vibrancy to a home in the dull winter months…if you can keep them alive! Quontay Turner, owner of Emerald City Plant Shop, is sharing her tips to help plants survive this season and prepare to thrive this spring.
NECN
Man With Wheelchair Killed in Mass. and Cass Hit-and-Run; Search Ongoing for Driver
A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle that fled the scene late Friday night in the Mass. and Cass area of Boston. The Suffolk County District Attorney's office confirmed one man is dead following the hit-and-run crash shortly before 11 p.m. near Mass. Ave. and Melnea Cass Boulevard, a section of the city that has long been affected by homelessness and substance abuse.
