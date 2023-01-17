INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.

INDIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO