Indianapolis, IN

Man killed, 2 seriously injured in south side crash

INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver killed a man and injured two others Sunday evening on Indy’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.”
Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detective investigating the killing of a man on the city’s east side. Police officers responded to the 4800 block of East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).
IMPD investigating fatal shooting at South Side apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s South Side. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. After they were transported to a local hospital, they were pronounced deceased. Officers say the woman was shot inside her apartment from the outside.
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified

INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
Man convicted of murder in April 2020 motel shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, jurors convicted a man in connection with an April 2020 shooting that killed one person and left another seriously injured. The jury found Dwayne Pope guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license. The shooting happened in...
17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.
Indy woman missing was found safe

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that partially blocked the I-865 Westbound ramp Sunday morning. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash happened between Salem Road and I-65 near Zionsville. Boone County dispatch confirms the crash is deadly. The crash remains under investigation as...
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire

PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews found a house that was fully engulfed in flames that had begun to collapse.
I-70 westbound through downtown Indianapolis reopens this weekend

INDIANAPOLIS – Last weekend, I-70 eastbound through downtown reopened. Now, it’s I-70 westbound’s turn. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen I-70 westbound through the North Split interchange this weekend, weather permitting. INDOT expects lanes to be ready by Sunday morning. Crews will close the I-70...
Indianapolis weekend events include Home Show, Bop to the Top

INDIANAPOLIS — Colder weather has set back in, and it’s starting to once again feel like January. Don’t be discouraged! Even if it’s cold outside, there’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors. They say it’s always sunny and 75° inside the Indianapolis Home...
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week

INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast

INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
High School Basketball: January 20

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the heart of the high school basketball season with conference play and city and county tournaments. Undefeated Ben Davis is the undisputed top team in 4A, but there’s another perfect school in the class, New Palestine. The Dragons look to go to 13-0 on the road at Roncalli.
Parents urged to cut up these pajamas

INDIANAPOLIS — Parents are being urged to cut up their children’s pajamas after they became subject to a recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.
Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top priority

INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power over what companies do with their personal data. “We want to protect our Hoosiers, and we want them to be assured that the data that they put out there that it’s secured as it’s supposed to be,” said State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne).
