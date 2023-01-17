Read full article on original website
Indianapolis, 1 dead in shooting at Pine Glen apartments
4 Amazing Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Visit One of the Best French Restaurants In the U.S. In IndianapolisRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
4 Amazing Pizza Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
"The Lady Tinder Swindler" scams online boyfriend out of $1.2 millionJade Talks CrimeFort Worth, TX
cbs4indy.com
Man killed, 2 seriously injured in south side crash
INDIANAPOLIS — A serious crash involving a suspected drunk driver killed a man and injured two others Sunday evening on Indy’s south side, police say. Indianapolis Metro police were called around 10:10 p.m. to the intersection of S. Meridian Street and E. Southport for a “potentially fatal crash.”
cbs4indy.com
Man shot and killed on Indy’s east side
INDIANAPOLIS — Homicide detective investigating the killing of a man on the city’s east side. Police officers responded to the 4800 block of East Michigan Street on a report of a person shot. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrived and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound(s).
cbs4indy.com
IMPD investigating fatal shooting at South Side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS – One woman is dead following a shooting at the Pine Glen Apartments on Indy’s South Side. Shortly before midnight, officers responded to the 4300 block of Burkhart East Drive on a report of a person shot. When they arrived at the scene, authorities located someone suffering from what appeared to be gunshot wounds. After they were transported to a local hospital, they were pronounced deceased. Officers say the woman was shot inside her apartment from the outside.
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old female killed in Indy shooting identified
INDIANAPOLIS — The Marion County Coroner’s Office has identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon’s shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy as Indy police are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers...
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted of murder in April 2020 motel shooting
INDIANAPOLIS – After a three-day trial, jurors convicted a man in connection with an April 2020 shooting that killed one person and left another seriously injured. The jury found Dwayne Pope guilty of murder, attempted murder, aggravated battery and carrying a handgun without a license. The shooting happened in...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD arrests a pair of serial robbery suspects accused of robbing 5 banks in 6 weeks
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are behind bars that are accused of committing a series of bank robberies around Indianapolis. The robbery spree came to an end after the suspects were caught in the act this week. IMPD claims the pair of suspects committed five bank robberies in six weeks...
cbs4indy.com
17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified
The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the 17-year-old girl killed in Thursday afternoon's shooting on the near north side as Ranyia Grundy. IMPD says they are still looking for information as to what led to that shooting. 17-year-old killed in Thursday shooting identified. The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the...
cbs4indy.com
IMPD pulls more than $270K of meth off the streets in drug bust; 2 arrested
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD credited narcotics K-9s with helping bust a major meth haul on the near east side of Indianapolis. Police said they were investigating along Parkview Avenue on Jan. 13 (just north of Willard Park) when they tried to pull Zakahia Roney, 25, over. Roney led officers on a short car chase before running from the vehicle.
cbs4indy.com
Indy woman missing was found safe
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. – Police are asking for help locating Rashonda Banks who was last seen Sunday, Jan. 22 in the 600 block of West 27th Street. Banks is a 24-year-old black woman that stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 150 pounds. She also has brown hair and brown eyes.
cbs4indy.com
Man who killed Southport officer appeals murder conviction, questions use of urine sample used as evidence
INDIANAPOLIS – The attorney for the man convicted of killing Southport Lieutenant Aaron Allan in 2017 believes her client should have his conviction reduced from murder to voluntary manslaughter. Defense attorney Ann Sutton believes urine analysis results were improperly used against Jason Brown during the 2022 bench trial that...
cbs4indy.com
Police respond to deadly crash in Boone County
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly crash that partially blocked the I-865 Westbound ramp Sunday morning. The Indiana Department of Transportation said the crash happened between Salem Road and I-65 near Zionsville. Boone County dispatch confirms the crash is deadly. The crash remains under investigation as...
cbs4indy.com
‘Tragic’: 3 dead in Owen County house fire
PATRICKSBURG, Ind. — A fully-engulfed house fire claimed the lives of three people Sunday morning in Patricksburg, according to the county sheriff. Owen County Sheriff Ryan White said that first responders were called around 5:12 a.m. to a structure fire on the 10000 block of Prichard Street in Patricksburg. Upon arrival, police and fire crews found a house that was fully engulfed in flames that had begun to collapse.
cbs4indy.com
I-70 westbound through downtown Indianapolis reopens this weekend
INDIANAPOLIS – Last weekend, I-70 eastbound through downtown reopened. Now, it’s I-70 westbound’s turn. The Indiana Department of Transportation plans to reopen I-70 westbound through the North Split interchange this weekend, weather permitting. INDOT expects lanes to be ready by Sunday morning. Crews will close the I-70...
cbs4indy.com
Drivers excited for I-70 Westbound through North Split to reopen Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS — The Monday morning commute will be an exciting one for drivers who have dealt with North Split construction for the last 18 months. Weather permitting, I-70 Westbound through the North Split will reopen Sunday morning, much to the delight of drivers. ”It’s got to be good, I...
cbs4indy.com
Indianapolis weekend events include Home Show, Bop to the Top
INDIANAPOLIS — Colder weather has set back in, and it’s starting to once again feel like January. Don’t be discouraged! Even if it’s cold outside, there’s still plenty of fun to be had indoors. They say it’s always sunny and 75° inside the Indianapolis Home...
cbs4indy.com
Winter storm headed to Indiana this week
INDIANAPOLIS – A winter storm arrives as early as Tuesday night this week. In the late hours of Tuesday night, into early morning Wednesday, we are expecting the arrival of what could be a fairly significant winter storm. Mixed precipitation will move in first, kicking off what will become hazardous traveling conditions into the Wednesday morning commute.
cbs4indy.com
Several snow days for Indiana in the forecast
INDIANAPOLIS – Get ready for snow showers to enter the Hoosier state. Sunday is the first day of several with at least some snow in the forecast. Snow moves in late Saturday night/early Sunday morning. If you’re up late enough, you may see the snow just starting to fall tonight. Widespread snow is expected by Sunday morning around 8 a.m. Then it begins to taper off into the afternoon hours. This will leave us with very scattered mixed precipitation and snow flurries into Sunday evening.
cbs4indy.com
High School Basketball: January 20
INDIANAPOLIS – It’s the heart of the high school basketball season with conference play and city and county tournaments. Undefeated Ben Davis is the undisputed top team in 4A, but there’s another perfect school in the class, New Palestine. The Dragons look to go to 13-0 on the road at Roncalli.
cbs4indy.com
Parents urged to cut up these pajamas
INDIANAPOLIS — Parents are being urged to cut up their children’s pajamas after they became subject to a recall. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the recall involves Selfie Craft Company children’s pajamas. The pajamas were sold online and in boutiques nationwide from November 2017 through June 2022.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana state senators make data privacy bill a top priority
INDIANAPOLIS – Indiana Senate Republicans say one of their top priorities this session is giving Hoosiers more power over what companies do with their personal data. “We want to protect our Hoosiers, and we want them to be assured that the data that they put out there that it’s secured as it’s supposed to be,” said State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne).
