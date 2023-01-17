Read full article on original website
30 years ago, this mafia boss dissolved a 12-year-old's body in acid; he was just arrested seeking cancer treatment
In 1993, he organized bomb “attacks in Florence, Rome and Milan that killed 10 people.” In the same year, he kidnapped a 12-year-old boy, held him hostage for two years before having him strangled and his body dissolved in acid. Matteo Messina Denaro, also known as Diabolik" and "'U Siccu" (The Skinny One) had been on the run from Italian authorities for the last 30 years.
BBC
Stagecoach co-founder Dame Ann Gloag charged with human trafficking offences
Scottish transport tycoon Dame Ann Gloag has been charged with human trafficking offences. Her husband David McCleary and two other members of their family have also been charged. All four strongly deny the charges against them. BBC Scotland has been told that the 80-year-old co-founder of Stagecoach was charged after...
BBC
Kaylea Titford: Officers found girl's body in filthy condition
Police officers found a disabled 16-year-old girl's body in filthy conditions and the smell was the worst they'd experienced, a court has heard. Kaylea Titford, who had spina bifida and a build-up of fluid in the brain, became morbidly obese and was bedridden in the months before her death. Her...
BBC
Batley: Police nab Chewy the chihuahua missing for seven years
A dog missing for seven years has been reunited with his owners after police stumbled on him while hunting a suspect. PCs Kirsty Stanley and Jacob Wood found Chewy on Wednesday while searching a house in Heckmondwike, West Yorkshire. They took the chihuahua to a vet and, after finding a...
BBC
Violent thug who breeds ‘extreme’ dogs exposed
The identity of the man behind one of the UK's most controversial dog breeding programmes is revealed in a new BBC documentary. He is Gary Hemming, an Edinburgh man with multiple convictions for violence spanning 20 years. Hemming uses the name Gari Ferrari to breed hairless French Bulldogs. Animal welfare...
Nadhim Zahawi resisting calls to resign as PM called ‘weak’
Ally signals Tory chair is digging in and ‘absolutely not resigning’ over tax row despite cross-party calls
BBC
Blaby: Man, 31, arrested over baby's death
A man has been arrested over the death of a baby who became unwell at a house in Leicestershire. Emergency services were called out to the property on Sycamore Street, in Blaby, on 15 January, but the infant later died in hospital. A 31-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of...
BBC
Inside the world of organised crime and extreme dog breeding
Organised crime is moving into the lucrative market of extreme dog breeding, a BBC investigation has found. Bulldogs, including the new American Bully breed, are being bred with hugely exaggerated characteristics - such as excessive skin folds or large, muscular frames. The RSPCA warns criminals are breeding and selling these...
BBC
Yate child abuser 'robbed victims of their childhood'
A man who sexually abused two children over a five-year period has been jailed for 16 years. Matthew Nicholas, 50, repeatedly assaulted his victims between 2015 and 2020, a jury heard. Nicholas, originally of Yate in Gloucestershire, was convicted of 10 counts of sexual assault of a child under 13...
BBC
Unite boss Sharon Graham: I’ve been threatened over fraud inquiries
Unite chief Sharon Graham has alleged she has received threats since ordering two inquiries into how funds were spent by her union. The union has handed two reports to the police, with one uncovering what it described as "potential criminality". One inquiry investigated a contract to build an over-budget hotel...
BBC
A47: Breakdown recovery vehicle driver fatally struck by car
A breakdown recovery vehicle driver has died after being struck by a car in Leicestershire. Officers were called to the A47 Uppingham Road, near East Norton, at about 09:20 GMT on Friday. Police said the crash involved the driver, who was outside the vehicle at the time, and a black...
BBC
Harringay: Six pedestrians injured in hit and run
Six pedestrians have been injured after being hit by a car on a high street in north London, police say. A search for the driver is under way after the vehicle failed to stop in Green Lanes, near to the junction with Salisbury Road, Harringay, on Sunday evening. Police said...
BBC
Dad sets off to run length of M1 for diabetes charity
A man is due to set off on a challenge to run the entire length of the M1 motorway to raise money for diabetes research. Jamie Austin has planned a route from Leeds to London, using parallel back roads, via his home city, Nottingham. Mr Austin, 49, thought up the...
BBC
Hackney: Children evacuated as school bus catches fire
Children had to be evacuated from their school bus when it caught fire. Firefighters managed to put out the blaze, which left the 30-seater bus as a charred shell. It caught alight during Friday morning's school run. Another six vehicles and small sections of several surrounding properties on Wilton Way...
BBC
Experts criticise PCCs' call to re-classify cannabis
Calls from Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs) in west England to re-classify cannabis as a Class A drug have been criticised by experts. Mark Shelford, PCC for Avon and Somerset, wants to crack down on people using the so-called recreational drugs. But his own force uses other measures, prosecuting few...
BBC
Newcastle: St Mary's Cathedral lockdown gathering claims to be reviewed
An "unscheduled" safeguarding audit and review has been launched in the Catholic church following claims of lockdown gatherings in Newcastle. The Catholic Safeguarding Standards Agency will carry out the review into the Diocese of Hexham and Newcastle. The BBC understands it involves claims from a whistleblower that men were regularly...
BBC
Liam Smith: Second arrest in Shevington murder inquiry
A second person has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder after a man was shot and doused in acid. Liam Smith's body was found on Kilburn Drive in Shevington, Wigan, at about 19:00 GMT on 24 November. Greater Manchester Police said 28 premises had been searched as part...
BBC
Steven Davies manslaughter: Carrie McGuinness is jailed
A woman who killed her partner in a drunken fight has been jailed for more than 15 years. The body of Steven Davies, who was 39, was found at his home in June 2022, after he had been stabbed. His partner Carrie McGuinness, 35, of Rhydyfelin, Rhondda Cynon Taf, admitted...
BBC
Man, 18, faces police attempted murder charge
A teenager has been charged with the attempted murder of a police motorcyclist who was hit by a car in Edinburgh. Police had signalled for the black Audi A1 to stop in the Bathfield area of the city at about 16:15 on 11 January. The driver then allegedly drove directly...
BBC
Driver who killed father-to-be in M6 Thelwall crash jailed
A man who caused a three-car crash on the M6 before "cowardly" fleeing and leaving a man to die has been jailed. Christopher Smith, 41, of St Helens, died after the collision near junction 21 Thelwall in Cheshire on 15 November. John Yates, 28, of no fixed address, was driving...
