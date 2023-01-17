ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

mamamully
5d ago

see that picture they used.. cause that is who gets the vouchers.. the one community who should NEVER have been able to apply and have STOLEN all the units from people who really need the help... they are a cult seeping through the state, costing the taxpayers over millions of dollars. they are chasing everyone who grew up here out of the state..

Don't matter
5d ago

it's like they blocked us out to give them to certain areas or keep the funds and not let us apply at all been trying for hours

Glenda Funderburk
5d ago

no it's not a scam it is sad that a lot of people can't get through but the best time is off peak hours if you do it at 11:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. you probably will get through I already have section 8 and I got mines through a lottery I'm praying for each and everyone of you get through and get accepted I put the information out to my family and friends and whoever in it when I got the paperwork from my caseworker so it's not a scam, 😇🙏🙏🤗

orangeandbluepress.com

New Jersey Gets Another Extension for the ANCHOR Property Tax Program

Another extension has been given for the filing of New Jersey’s ANCHOR property tax program. Extended Filing Deadline for NJ ANCHOR Property Tax Program. In his fifth state address, Gov. Phil Murphy announced another extension to file for the $2 billion program. The deadline is set until Feb. 28 for eligible residents to complete the application. $2 million homeowners and renters are primed to receive $971 from the ANCHOR program. As of now, there are 1.2 million households who applied.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Washington Examiner

Stimulus update: Deadline for homeowners to apply for $1,500 payment is in nine days

There are only nine days left for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May of this year. The Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is accepting applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters through Jan. 31. The program will give homeowners $1,500 if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.
TAPinto.net

Section 8 Housing Pre-Applications Are Available

Hackensack, NJ - The New Jersey Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and the Division of Housing and Community Resources (DHCR) will be accepting  Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher pre-applications for the waiting list statewide. They are available online now through Friday, February 3, 2023, from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. A federally financed program called Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program offers home subsidies to New Jersey citizens so they can find good, secure, and hygienic housing. Waiting list applicants must be emancipated minors or be 18 years or older and meet all applicable federal income and eligibility standards. A total...
NEW JERSEY STATE
southarkansassun.com

New Jersey Extends Deadline For ANCHOR Property Tax Relief Program

The state of New Jersey extends the deadline to apply for the ANCHOR Property Tax Relief program. Governor Murphy has announced that applications will be open until February 28. On January 10, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy has announced that the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR)...
NEW JERSEY STATE
PIX11

SNAP federal emergency allotments set to expire: How that will impact NJ residents

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) —New Jersey residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will soon see a change in their benefits as emergency federal allotments expire in February, officials said Thursday.  Throughout the COVID pandemic, SNAP households received higher monthly food assistance, Human Services Commissioner Sarah Adelman said. Starting in March, all enrolled New Jersey […]
NEW JERSEY STATE
southarkansassun.com

Homeowners, Renters to Receive Up To $1,500 in New Jersey

Homeowners and renters will be receiving up to $1,500 rebates in New Jersey. These rebates are under the state’s Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters (ANCHOR) Program. Homeowners and renters from the state of New Jersey can look forward to receiving up to $1,500 in rebates. These...
NEW JERSEY STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$1,500 Payment For Homeowners To Arrive In Two Weeks – Are You Eligible?

This 2023, there are only two weeks left before deadline for New Jersey homeowners to apply for a program that will give them up to $1,500 by May. On Janaary 31, the Affordable New Jersey Communities for Homeowners and Renters program is open for applications from New Jersey homeowners and renters. This initiative provides worth $1,500 to homeowners if their annual income is $150,000 or less and $1,000 if their annual income is over $150,000, according to the New Jersey Division of Taxation.
wrnjradio.com

Gov. Murphy announces planning for new 2024 Energy Master Plan

NEW JERSEY – Governor Murphy Friday announced the commencement of planning for the development of a new Energy Master Plan (EMP) for release in 2024. The 2024 EMP will reflect New Jersey’s updated climate goals and the impacts of recent state and federal policies that will help accelerate the state’s transition to a 100% clean energy economy.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Morristown Minute

New Laws in NJ 2023, So Far

S275 (Pass) – Permits pharmacists to furnish self-administered hormonal contraceptives pursuant to a standing order, in accordance with protocols established by the Board of Pharmacy and the Board of Medical Examiners. [read the full text] – 2023-01-13. S1034 (Pass) – Establishes New Jersey Siblings' Bill of Rights. [read the full text] – 2023-01-12.
WPG Talk Radio

Don’t Panic When You See the Latest Foreclosure Data For NJ

U.S. foreclosure activity has doubled annually but is still below pre-pandemic levels. But where does New Jersey lie when it comes to foreclosures?. According to Rick Sharga, executive vice president of market intelligence at Attom, a leading curator for real estate data nationwide for land and property data, said nationally about 324,000 households received a foreclosure notice in 2022.
marijuanamoment.net

New Jersey Regulators Release New Rules For Marijuana On-Site Consumption Areas, Open Public Comment Period

New Jersey marijuana regulators have filed proposed rules to allow for cannabis consumption areas where adults 21 and older could use marijuana on-site. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission (NJ-CRC) says it “expects the new cannabis consumption area rules to have a beneficial social impact by advancing social equity, while allowing persons 21 years of age and older another venue to safely enjoy the personal use of cannabis.”
NEW JERSEY STATE
New Jersey 101.5

People from NJ are afraid to put this word on their resumés

With so many people still out of work here in NJ, it's not a shock to hear that a lot of resumé editing has been in the works lately. Since every company wants something different, it's not common for people to cater their skills listed on their resumés to the specific job duties on the listing. In today's climate, it's not lost on people that one company or another may have certain biases that, depending on the details of his or her resumé, might deter the hiring manager from calling for an interview. The biases may not be a reflection of the company at all, rather the person in charge of the hiring process.
NEW JERSEY STATE
wamc.org

Extra SNAP benefits authorized during the pandemic coming to an end

Extra benefits that have been available for three years to households through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) will end soon. In Massachusetts, the last extra payment will be on March 2nd. Emergency SNAP benefits began during the COVID-19 pandemic. The emergency food network in western Massachusetts is preparing for...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE

