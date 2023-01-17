Read full article on original website
Police arrest several suspects trying to speed away in stolen cars from Motor Werks of Barrington
BOLINGBROOK, Illinois - Police have arrested several suspects who apparently tried to steal cars from Motor Werks of Barrington on Sunday morning. Police said officers responded to a report of "theft of multiple vehicles in progress" at 1475 S. Barrington Road. One of those suspects rammed a Barrington patrol car...
2 killed in wrong-way crash in Elk Grove Village, Illinois State Police say
Two drivers were killed in a north suburban head-on crash early, Illinois State Police said.
fox32chicago.com
4 juveniles arrested in suburban Glenview in connection to residential burglary
GLENVIEW, Ill. - Four juveniles were arrested in suburban Glenview Thursday in connection to a residential burglary. At 12:51 a.m., Glenview police responded to the 4100 block of Miller Drive for a report of three people jumping fences and leaving the area in a vehicle. Police determined that a residential...
fox32chicago.com
Six people hospitalized after possible overdoses at bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood
CHICAGO - Six people were hospitalized after possible overdoses at a bar in Chicago's Mount Greenwood neighborhood on Sunday. The Chicago Fire Department said they were called to Lawlor's Bar, 3636 West 111th Street, around 2:45 p.m. Ambulances took two men in yellow condition to Christ Hospital and three in...
Chicago police: Teen dead, man injured after being shot while trying to buy shoes from online seller
CHICAGO — A 17-year-old boy is dead and a man is injured after they were shot Sunday when they tried to buy a pair of shoes from someone selling them on social media, Chicago police said. The teens were waiting in a car around 2 p.m. in the 11900 block of South State Street waiting […]
Chicago police release photos of suspects in River North robbery on CTA Red Line platform
Chicago police are asking for help identifying the people suspected of robbing a 61-year-old man on a River North CTA Red Line platform.
Van stolen from Rockford funeral home with body still inside
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A van was stolen from a Rockford funeral home on Saturday, and a dead body was still inside. Rockford Police tweeted about the theft on Sunday. They said that a deceased adult was still inside when the van fled the area. The van was found in Chicago on Sunday. Police are […]
2 teens shot after verbal altercation with gunman on South Side, Chicago police say
One teen was shot in the chest and the other was shot in the back, police said.
2 dead, 5 seriously hurt in crash on Dan Ryan Expressway
CHICAGO — Two people are dead and five others were seriously injured after a crash Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago. The crash happened just before 2 a.m. in the northbound express lanes near 47th Street. According to the Chicago Fire Department, all seven people were transported to local hospitals and two […]
Chicago Man Forced to Drive at Gunpoint.
On January 15, 2023, a shocking incident occurred in Chicago when a man was forced to drive at gunpoint after a suspect entered the passenger seat of his car. The incident was reported to the police by the victim, who stated that he had just finished filling up his car at a gas station when the suspect approached him, pointed a gun at him, and forced him to drive to an unknown location.
WSPY NEWS
Police Blotter for Wednesday, January 18th
Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 26-year-old Nathan McNeilly for driving while license suspended. He...
Avondale residents fed up after stunt drivers take over empty parking lot | VIDEO
A neighbor shared cell phone video showing cars performing illegal and dangerous stunts in the parking lot around midnight in Avondale.
Chicago man charged in West Garfield Park carjacking, robbery
CHICAGO - A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in connection to a carjacking and robbery that happened last summer in West Garfield Park. Police say Derayshaun Huggins was arrested on Friday when he was identified as the offender who robbed a 29-year-old man in the afternoon of Aug. 14 in the 4400 block of West Congress Parkway.
fox32chicago.com
Man found shot in the head on South Side sidewalk
CHICAGO - A 52-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head on Chicago's South Side Sunday morning. Police say the victim was found on a sidewalk in the 800 block of East 62nd Street around 2:37 a.m. by responding officers. The victim was transported to University of Chicago...
Lake County woman charged with stealing mail from neighbors
LONG GROVE, Ill. - A Lake County woman was arrested and charged with stealing mail from her neighbors this week. The Lake County Sheriff's Office say Gabriella Pollari, 44, of Long Grove, was charged with identify theft and drug possession following her arrest. Pollari was seen lingering around several mailboxes...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek man who allegedly punched CTA passenger in face
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of randomly punching a person on a CTA platform earlier this week. The incident occurred on Tuesday around 6:52 a.m. on a CTA Blue Line platform at 19 North Dearborn Street in the Loop. According to...
2 people dead, 5 others hospitalized in multi-vehicle crash on Dan Ryan
Two people were killed, and five others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash on the Dan Ryan Expressway Sunday. Illinois State Police said the crash happened in the inbound lanes of the Ryan near 51st Street shortly before 2 a.m.
fox32chicago.com
Teenager shot and wounded in gas station parking lot in Chicago's Grand Crossing
CHICAGO - A teenager was shot and wounded in a gas station parking lot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood on Saturday night. The 17-year-old was along South Stony Island near 74th around 6 p.m. when he was shot. He was hospitalized in good condition. Police are investigating.
fox32chicago.com
Concealed carry holder shoots man trying to rob him on Chicago CTA train
CHICAGO - A concealed carry holder pulled out his gun and shot another man who tried to rob him at gunpoint on a CTA Green Line train on Friday, police said. Around 4:43 p.m., Chicago police say the 25-year-old male victim was on the train in the 4700 block of West Lake Street when he was approached by a 33-year-old male offender who pulled out a gun and announced a robbery.
fox32chicago.com
Man approached girls in Naperville, asked to take one of them to a location where she liked to 'hang out'
NAPERVILLE, Ill. - Naperville police are investigating a suspicious incident that occurred Tuesday afternoon. At about 5 p.m., Naperville police responded after two middle school-aged girls said they were approached by a man as they were walking near School and Ellsworth Streets. The man began to walk with them and...
