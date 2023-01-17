Read full article on original website
Related
Former GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger said he 'thanked God' that he wasn't on the House floor during Kevin McCarthy's contentious speaker vote process
"Going through one speaker vote is painful," he said, adding that "it's hot on the floor" and "half the people you don't like to be around."
Justice Department tells House Judiciary Chairman Jim Jordan that it won't share information about ongoing criminal probes
The DOJ told Rep. Jim Jordan that "any oversight requests must be weighed against the department's interests in protecting the integrity of its work."
A 23-Year-Old Mayor Tried Trump’s Stolen Election Playbook. Only It Worked.
A small Kansas town is reeling after a baby-faced 23-year-old manipulated procedural technicalities to reinstall himself as mayor in one night, seemingly taking a page from the playbook used by former President Donald Trump after he was voted out of office.Only, this time, it worked.“People have said this reminds them of Germany in 1935,” Jeffery Jones, whose bid for a council seat in Goddard, Kansas, collapsed last week as Hunter Larkin abruptly took control, told The Daily Beast. “Like, ‘Hey, we don’t like you anymore and we’re gonna vote you out and put our own person in.’”The convoluted machinations by...
‘Fox News in Spanish’: Inside an upstart media company’s big plans to impact the 2024 election
Ahead of the campaign, Americano Media wants to sway Hispanic opinion toward the GOP.
Matt Gaetz defends Biden with bizarre Gavin Newsom conspiracy theory
Gaetz is such an enemy of the "deep state" that he's willing to say Biden is getting screwed over.
Opinion: Another Washed-Up Celebrity is Taking Up Politics
Not much surprises me anymore when it comes to politics. I’m starting to become jaded by the shameless lying, self-preservation, and division. But one thing that still does blow my mind is the quality of candidates that we’re hiring to work as our elected body of representatives in government.
Comments / 0