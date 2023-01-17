Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Detroit expands LeadSafe Housing program to southwest neighborhoods
Detroit — Detroit has expanded its LeadSafe Housing program to the city's southwest neighborhoods and set a goal of completing lead abatement at 240 homes by the end of 2024, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Saturday. Duggan said the 48209, 48210 and 48217 ZIP codes have been added to the...
Is This Detroit Hot Spot Really The Ugliest Building in Michigan?
They say beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and apparently. What's one person's Mona Lisa is another person's toddler's finger painting, and that looks like it applies to buildings as well. News Flash... people are pretty opinionated too. Travel A Lot decided to take a look at those...
Marshmallows with nails and hooks found in Michigan neighborhood
The marshmallows were found by pet owners on four occasions since last spring, police in Farmington Hills said.
Hundreds of Detroiters are able to sign up for free lead paint removal program
On Saturday a free event in Detroit kicked off the expansion of The Detroit LeadSafe Housing Program's free lead paint removal program.
Bed bugs are crawling all over Michigan: How to spot the stealthy blood-eaters
They almost never hide in plain sight and they sneak out while we’re sleeping to feast on our blood. Bed bugs are everywhere in Michigan, with four cities across the state ranking among the worst in the country on Orkin’s Bed Bugs Cities List for 2023. Detroit ranks...
Detroit News
WDIV anchor Sandra Ali says farewell for new opportunity
Detroit — Longtime weekend night anchor Sandra Ali is calling it a wrap Sunday night at Detroit’s WDIV (Channel 4). Ali, who has worked at the downtown station for more than a decade, said she's moving on to a new opportunity. She declined to say where she's headed next but hinted in her goodbye to viewers on Sunday that she would be on TV again "soon."
wcsx.com
Detroit Could Be Getting a New Area Code
Detroit’s 313 area code is running out of unassigned numbers. This means Detroit could get a new area code soon. According to the Michigan Public Service Commission, that new area code, 679, could come soon to Detroit and its surrounding areas. The MPSC will hold a public hearing in...
Fitness studio closes in Detroit, owner blames high rent
(CBS DETROIT) – A fitness studio that introduced hot yoga to those living in Detroit's West Village is closing its doors.Amina Daniels left New York City and returned to her hometown of Detroit to make it a healthier place."They needed a community where they can train, sweat, and restore," Daniels said. Winner of the Hatch grant, she had funds for her fitness studio, but initially, some weren't buying into her idea."I looked at 91 properties. So that is 91 'noes,'" Daniels saidEventually, she opened Live Cycle Delight in March 2017 on Agnes off Van Dyke.Business boomed so much that she opened...
Famous restaurant chain unexpectedly closes multiple Michigan locations
A famous regional restaurant chain recently closed its Michigan locations without warning this week, leaving employees and patrons baffled. Read on to learn more. On Tuesday, January 17, 2023, the popular Pittsburgh-based restaurant chain Primanti Brothers closed both of its Michigan restaurant locations, according to local sources.
Detroit News
This area of Detroit is up next in the city's redevelopment plan
Detroit — After focusing the last decade on revitalizing downtown, Detroit's city planners are pivoting attention to a northwest neighborhood that has been hit hard by population loss, poverty and unemployment — and has potential for a thriving future centered on urban agriculture. A framework plan is the...
voiceofdetroit.net
EULA MAE POWELL IN COURT TO REMOVE GUARDIANSHIP, RESTORE VISITS; G/SHIP ABUSE AWARENESS DAY FEB. 1
Eula Mae Powell, 85, in court to fight guardian/conservatorship Jan. 18, subject of controversy since denial of visits by long-time friends. Wayne Co. Probate Court Judge Judy Hartsfield considering petition to terminate probate supervision and TRO vs. visit denials; orders guardian from Michigan Guardianship Services. Channel 7’s Investigator Heather Cattallo...
Detroit News
First Detroit Snowfest off-road event blows into Holly Oaks Saturday
Southeast Michigan’s biggest annual off-road event, Detroit 4fest in September, now has a winter partner. The first annual Detroit Snowfest Powered by Jeep kicks off Saturday with hundreds of off-road warriors in Wranglers, Rubicons, Broncos, Raptors, ZR2s, RZRs, 4Runners, 4X4s and side-by-sides expected to descend on Holly Oaks ORV Park.
The Only Floating US Post Office is Right Here in Good Old Michigan
Did you know Michigan has a floating post office? The J. W. Westcott II is a fully functional, floating post office with its very own zip code that operates on the Detroit River. Just as a point of clarification, we should acknowledge that there are other boats that are responsible...
Michigan is running out of 313 phone numbers, wants to add 679 area code to Detroit area
New York City's 212 area code, 310 in Los Angeles, and 305 in Miami are often cited as the most "prestigious" three digits to precede your phone number. But Detroit's 313 has also developed a certain cachet. It's become synonymous with a city known for its resilience and part of the city's brand, featured on T-shirts and even tattoos. ...
Dangerous levels of "forever chemicals" found in fish in Metro Detroit lakes and rivers; Residents advised to limit consumption
New reports on the amount of “forever chemicals” found in Great Lakes fish has the State Health Department advising Michiganders against eating certain species from several bodies of water in Metro Detroit.
wdet.org
Detroit Evening Report: GM investing over $900M in 4 factories, including 2 in Michigan
General Motors announced a $918 million investment across different U.S. sites, including Flint and Bay City. Listen and Subscribe to the Detroit Evening Report. The investment includes upgrades at the facilities, strengthening the EV product portfolio, and fortifying job security at these plants. According to the Detroit Free Press, that means 2,400 union and salary jobs will be retained.
People Want To Know Why Restaurant & Bar Suddenly Left Michigan
Michigan was lucky enough to have a two Primanti Brothers Restaurants & Bars. These stores opened around 2016 to great fanfare, but suddenly closed. Meanwhile, other chains are expanding in the region, like Ford's Garage. Primanti Brothers suddenly closes, leaves Michigan. The abrupt closures were a suprise considering the long-time...
One of Michigan’s Oldest Pranks: Going on a Snipe Hunt
Were you ever asked to go on a ‘snipe hunt’? And did you actually go? Fortunately, I never fell for that practical joke when I was a kid, even though many of my friends did. And they embarrassingly paid for it for weeks. Growing up in Stockbridge all...
Knock, knock? Detroit CVS door repair makes a confounding sight
‘Where’s the doorbell?’ one customer quipped
