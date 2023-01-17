Read full article on original website
Related
Shooting in Wasco leaves boy, 16, with major injuries: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — According to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office, a shooting near 6th Place and Cedar Avenue in Wasco left a 16-year-old boy with major injuries. The sheriff’s office said deputies received a call for shots fired at 4:48 p.m. Upon arrival, deputies found a male wounded at the scene. He was taken […]
Inmate who escaped Bakersfield reentry facility arrested: U.S. Marshals
UPDATE: The U.S. Marshals Task Force confirmed John Ross, 33, has been arrested near California and Chester avenues. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man who was sentenced to prison for second-degree burglary in 2022 escaped from the Male Community Reentry Program in Bakersfield Friday morning, CDCR said. According to the California Department of Corrections and […]
Man killed in Bakersfield police-involved crash, identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man killed in a Bakersfield Police Department-involved crash on South Vineland Road Thursday. According to the coroner’s office, Mario Lares, 31, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle. Lares was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash happened around 2:23 a.m. Thursday. According to […]
Bakersfield neighborhood shaken by officer-involved shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A late-night standoff has a southwest Bakersfield community on edge. The suspect surrendered to police early Wednesday following an hourslong standoff. Police said, 59-year-old Richard Firo barricaded himself inside his home and shot at officers late Tuesday night. More than six hours later he gave up, police said. It was a […]
KCSO announces arrest of suspect in Lake Isabella homicide, 1 suspect on the run
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a suspect in a homicide in Lake Isabella from October. A second man is wanted and is on the run, sheriff’s officials said. Deputies were dispatched to the 2900 block of Fulop Street in Lake Isabella for a report of an assault […]
Barricaded man, police exchange gunfire; suspect surrenders after standoff: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man has surrendered to police early Wednesday morning following an hourslong standoff that included an exchange of gunfire in southwest Bakersfield, according to officials. Bakersfield police officers were called to a home on Cibola Drive near White Lane and Gosford Road just before 9 p.m. Tuesday for a report of […]
Man shot, injured at corner of Cormack Park in Wasco
A man received major injuries after being shot near Cormack Park in Wasco on Thurs, Jan 19. According to the KCSO, deputies responded to a call near the intersection of 6th Street and Cedar Avenue.
Neighbors fearful as they mourn Goshen family killed
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux continues to stay confident that investigators will find out who shot and killed 6 people in Goshen. Harvest Avenue is still blocked off to the public, three days since the Monday morning massacre that killed the family of six. A small vigil already starting next […]
KGET 17
1 dead, 3 injured in crash involving Bakersfield police during pursuit of stolen vehicle suspect: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One person has died, three people were injured — including two Bakersfield police officers — following a crash during a pursuit Thursday morning southeast of Bakersfield and north of Lamont. The crash killed a driver in the area of South Vineland and Muller...
orangeandbluepress.com
California Sheriff: Multiple Murders Could be Gang or Cartel Related
Six people were left dead after a shooting incident in Tulare County. The victims include an infant and her teenage mom. According to the Tulare County Sheriff, the incident appeared to be gang or cartel related. Deputies arrived at a home on the 6800 Block of Harvest Road in Goshen and found two dead gunshot victims.
Bakersfield Californian
Man arrested in connection to having meth, 'ghost gun'
A man was arrested Monday in connection to carrying a “ghost gun” and suspected methamphetamine in Wasco, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. Jose Guitron, 42, of Lost Hills was arrested by Kern County Sheriff’s deputies in the 600 block of D Street. Guitron had a loaded un-serialized handgun — commonly referred to as a “ghost gun” — a high-capacity magazine, ammunition and suspected meth, the KCSO wrote in a news release.
1 killed in single-vehicle crash in NW Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was found dead early Friday after a minivan left the road and hit multiple trees in a northwest Bakersfield orchard, police said. The woman who died was the driver of the minivan and another woman, found disoriented near the scene, identified herself as a passenger, according to a Bakersfield […]
Taft toddler suffers fentanyl overdose: KCSO
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Narcan was administered to a 13-month-boy who suffered a fentanyl overdose Jan. 11 at a Taft home, according to sheriff’s investigators. The child survived and his parents face possible child endangerment charges, according to a warrant filed by investigators in Superior Court. 17 News is withholding the parents’ names as charges […]
thecorcoranjournal.net
Additional suspects arrested in Dec. 18 murder of 17 year old Corcoran youth
Additional suspects have been arrested in the shooting and murder of an 18 year old from Corcoran. The shooting occurred Sunday, December 18, 2022, at 4:50 p.m., in the 1100 block of Village Drive in Corcoran. Upon arrival at the location Corcoran Police officers located a male subject suffering from...
WATCH: Sheriff’s update on 6 dead in Goshen shooting
GOSHEN, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office held a press conference with Sheriff Mike Boudreaux on Tuesday afternoon with an update on the six shooting deaths that took place on Monday in Goshen. Deputies say that they responded at around 3:30 a.m. after a call came in as an active shooter. Upon arrival, […]
Bakersfield Now
Man killed when he tried to beat train in Shafter: CHP
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — UPDATE (7:56 p.m.) Around 4:43 p.m., CHP officers responded to a report of a vehicle that was struck by a train on Poplar Avenue at Highway 43, according to CHP. Upon arrival, officers found a vehicle with a man inside with fatal injuries. The investigation...
Boy, 13, stabbed during assault: police
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy was stabbed Monday evening during an assault by multiple people, police said. The teen was taken to a hospital with “moderate injury stab wounds” and was in stable condition, police said. No suspect information had been released. The stabbing occurred at about 5:25 p.m. on 34th Street between […]
Bakersfield Californian
Shafter man arrested on suspicion of having firearm, ammunition
A Shafter man was arrested on suspicion of having a firearm while under the influence of a controlled substance after Kern County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a driver believed to be intoxicated. Sheriff’s deputies in Wasco stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Poso and F streets in Wasco and...
‘We lost a beautiful soul’: Family gives emotional statements at sentencing of man who drove impaired in double-fatal crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — All it takes is a memory, song or picture and the tears start flowing. The tiniest reminder of her daughter leaves her emotional, Abigail Ali said. Her daughter, Destiny Mariah Munoz, 21, died when the car she was traveling in hit a wooden pole at high speed and split in two. […]
Teenage boy attacked, stabbed in Central Bakersfield
A teenager is recovering after being stabbed in Central Bakersfield. According to the BPD, the 13-year-old boy suffered multiple stab wounds after being attacked by several men.
Comments / 0