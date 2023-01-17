Read full article on original website
Related
The Citizen Online
Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards
Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
Traffic Watch: New plan for bridge construction at SR 369/400 in north Forsyth County
(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing construction project to create a full interchange at SR 369 and SR 400 is back on track after being put on hold in December. In the latest episode of “On the Move” released on the Forsyth County Government website and Facebook page, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said bridge work was put on hold last month when the construction team realized it didn’t meet some design conditions.
Cobb County homeowners complain they are seeing late or skyrocketing water bills
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some homeowners in Cobb County say they are having problems with their water bills. Some are seeing the charges skyrocket, while others are not getting their bills on time. Cobb County officials told Channel 2′s Michele Newell they believe the problem could possibly be connected...
The Citizen Online
Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties
Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
Massive sinkhole opens underneath busy Cobb County road
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Drivers in Cobb County are being warned to take caution while driving on East Piedmont Road after a massive sinkhole opened up underneath. County officials say a failed joint in a drainage pipe led to the sinkhole opening near Sandy Plains. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Jasper County lineman ‘fatally injured’ while restoring power
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lineman working to restore power during storm cleanup in Jasper County was killed on the job, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third fatality related to the recent severe weather. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat died after a tree fell...
WTVM
Goodwill in Lagrange to host job fair hiring event, over 200 openings available
LaGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers (Goodwill) is hosting a huge multi-employer hiring event, at the Goodwill Career Center, in LaGrange. At the hiring job fair, multiple employers from some of the south’s top industries will be available. Top companies such as, Mando, Callaway Gardens,...
Clayton County sets qualifying fee for election to replace Victor Hill
Candidates planning to run to replace Victor Hill as Clayton County sheriff will pay a fee of about $4,300 to qualify, t...
iheart.com
Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America
The Travel recently released their list of the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and one Georgia city made the list!. According to the publication, Madison is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States, coming in at No.3 in the overall ranking. Here's what they had to say about it:
‘It’s from God:’ Neighbors grateful for federal assistance in Spalding County
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — It’s been almost a week since hundreds of folks in Spalding County had their world torn a part by straight line winds and a tornado that touched down on January 12. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Channel 2′s Elizabeth...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Two area schools increase security after threats of violence
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two metro Atlanta schools have increased security for the rest of the week after threats of violence. Marietta Sixth Grade Academy (MSGA) and Newnan High School both saw threats of violence scrawled in school bathrooms targeting Jan. 19. MSGA discovered a crude drawing of...
Popular Atlanta restaurant chain giving away free food in 25 locations on Thursday
For chicken salad fans in the Atlanta area, Thursday, January 19, will be like Christmas Day. It is the day Chicken Salad Chick, the nation’s only fast-casual chicken salad restaurant concept, marks its annual Guest Appreciation Day.
Dozens of drivers caught on camera barreling through busy Atlanta intersection
ATLANTA — Neighbors are fed up with drivers barreling through a busy intersection in southeast Atlanta and putting their lives at risk. In a Channel 2 Action News exclusive, drivers have been caught on camera blowing through stop signs at a busy intersection filled with pedestrians. It is happening...
fox5atlanta.com
Locust Grove hit by EF-1 tornado, mobile home community continues cleanup
LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - The National Weather Service says a weak tornado blew through the Locust Grove area on Thursday leaving hundreds of homes without power days later. The sheer power of Thursday’s storm is evident as many trailer homes in the Indian Creek Mobile Home community are damaged or destroyed. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75.
wfxl.com
Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday
Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta
Disclosure: The data and information presented in this article have been obtained from sources believed to be reliable. However, the accuracy of this information cannot be guaranteed, and the information may be subject to change or revision. It is important to note that data and statistical analyses can be subject to various interpretations and may not be indicative of future results. The information contained in this article is provided for informational purposes only, and should not be relied upon as the sole basis for making decisions. Users of this information should carefully consider the sources and context of the data and exercise due diligence in utilizing the information.
‘I don’t have anything but my flashlights:’ Henry neighbors still looking for help after storms
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Federal relief is on its way for seven of Georgia’s hardest-hit counties. Neighbors in Henry County say it can’t come soon enough. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Indian Creek Mobile Home Park in Henry County on Tuesday where crews are still working to get power restored to the community nearly a week after severe storms moved through.
'This is rebuilding a system' | Griffin working to get power back to thousands impacted by tornado
GRIFFIN, Ga. — A wave of severe weather that brought tornadoes left thousands without utilities and destroyed more than half the power system in Griffin. Many have been without power for five days. The good news is that none of the substations were impacted, which would have left residents...
Vernon Jones ordered to pay $45K for blocking man on Facebook page
A federal judge on Tuesday ordered former DeKalb County CEO Vernon Jones to pay $45,652 in damages and legal fees to a m...
WATCH: Clayton County man admits to burglarizing dead person’s home, living there for 3 weeks
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after police caught him burglarizing the home of someone who had recently died. On Saturday at 12:30 a.m., Clayton County police responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Woodview Drive in Morrow. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Comments / 0