The Citizen Online

Midwest Food Bank Georgia receiving $200,000 grant as winner of Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards

Midwest Food Bank Georgia, a Fayette County nonprofit, has been named the recipient of a $200,000 grant through the annual Chick-fil-A® True Inspiration Awards® program. This grant will help further Midwest Food Bank’s efforts to impact food Insecurity in the community. One of five finalist organizations in the Southeast Region, Midwest Food Bank Georgia looks forward to using this grant to further their work in alleviating food insecurity and bringing hope through the gift of food. “Our grant team and staff are so appreciative of our community’s support in voting for Midwest Food Bank in the Chick-fil-A app,” shares MFB Georgia Executive Director, Pat Burke. “It is truly an honor to have received this award from such an excellent organization as Chick-fil-A.” Midwest Food Bank thanks Operator Doug Barnett from the Chick-fil-A Fayetteville Towne Center and Starr’s Mill locations, for nominating them for this award. This generous grant will help Midwest Food Bank to continue the work in bridging the gap between poverty and prosperity in our communities.
FAYETTE COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

Traffic Watch: New plan for bridge construction at SR 369/400 in north Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) The ongoing construction project to create a full interchange at SR 369 and SR 400 is back on track after being put on hold in December. In the latest episode of “On the Move” released on the Forsyth County Government website and Facebook page, Capital Projects Director John Jefferson said bridge work was put on hold last month when the construction team realized it didn’t meet some design conditions.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
The Citizen Online

Disaster assistance available for Fayette, 6 other Georgia counties

Businesses and residents affected by the severe storms, straight-line winds and tornadoes on January 12 in seven area counties can now apply for low-interest disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration. SBA will also open a Business Recovery Center at noon Thursday, January 19, at the Spalding Senior Center...
GRIFFIN, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Jasper County lineman ‘fatally injured’ while restoring power

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A lineman working to restore power during storm cleanup in Jasper County was killed on the job, according to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. This is the third fatality related to the recent severe weather. Five-year-old Egan Jeffcoat died after a tree fell...
JASPER COUNTY, GA
iheart.com

Georgia Town Named One Of The ‘Most Beautiful’ In America

The Travel recently released their list of the 12 most beautiful towns in America, and one Georgia city made the list!. According to the publication, Madison is one of the most scenic places in all of the United States, coming in at No.3 in the overall ranking. Here's what they had to say about it:
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Two area schools increase security after threats of violence

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two metro Atlanta schools have increased security for the rest of the week after threats of violence. Marietta Sixth Grade Academy (MSGA) and Newnan High School both saw threats of violence scrawled in school bathrooms targeting Jan. 19. MSGA discovered a crude drawing of...
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Locust Grove hit by EF-1 tornado, mobile home community continues cleanup

LOCUST GROVE, Ga. - The National Weather Service says a weak tornado blew through the Locust Grove area on Thursday leaving hundreds of homes without power days later. The sheer power of Thursday’s storm is evident as many trailer homes in the Indian Creek Mobile Home community are damaged or destroyed. Those who live there believe a tornado come through their Locust Grove community behind the Tanger Outlets and busy Interstate 75.
LOCUST GROVE, GA
wfxl.com

Windstream outages continue in portions of South Georgia Thursday

Parts of South Georgia are seeing their phone and internet service restored Thursday as Windstream Communications works to repair damaged fiber. The dual-case outage impacting customers in South Georgia is due to storm damage that impacted the network in Griffin, Georgia. There is also a fiber cut north of Atlanta.
GEORGIA STATE
Jodian Marie

48 Million Dollar Home In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

‘I don’t have anything but my flashlights:’ Henry neighbors still looking for help after storms

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Federal relief is on its way for seven of Georgia’s hardest-hit counties. Neighbors in Henry County say it can’t come soon enough. Channel 2′s Bryan Mims was at the Indian Creek Mobile Home Park in Henry County on Tuesday where crews are still working to get power restored to the community nearly a week after severe storms moved through.
HENRY COUNTY, GA

