10 health concerns that explain why you wake up to pee every night, and when it may be something less serious
Nighttime urination — aka nocturia — is very common. Its many possible causes include medications, liquids before bed, aging, and health issues.
University students have a lot of freedom but not much structure. This can be bad for habitual procrastinators. Studies have shown that at least half of university students procrastinate to a level that is potentially harmful to their education. But this may not be the only negative result of putting...
High levels of stigma experienced by some COVID long-haulers are associated with more intense symptoms, reduced physical function and loss of employment due to disability, according to newly published research in eClinicalMedicine. Specialists working in Edmonton's Long COVID Clinic began hearing patient stories suggestive of stigma as soon as the...
Many older adults lack clear eyesight, even with glasses, finds study
New research shows that 28% of people over the age of 71 have a visual impairment, even while wearing their regular glasses, contact lenses, or other visual aids. "These findings are important to address, as poor vision is associated with several adverse outcomes for older adults, including depression, dementia, falls, motor vehicle accidents, and even death," said Olivia J. Killeen, M.D., a Clinical Lecturer in the Department of Ophthalmology and Visual Sciences at Michigan Medicine, who is lead author of a new study published in JAMA Ophthalmology.
HALF a million Brits should have started vital heart meds during lockdown but did not get medical help. Now 13,500 more people are at risk of serious illnesses like strokes and heart attacks because of the delays. The British Heart Foundation said there were 491,306 fewer first prescriptions for blood...
Generally, mixing alcohol with most prescription drugs is strongly discouraged. This is because doing so can cause adverse results that can sometimes be fatal. These effects are heightened when you mix Xanax (alprazolam) and alcohol. Xanax is a drug prescribed for the treatment of symptoms of depression, anxiety disorder, and...
Heavy Alcohol Use is Especially Problematic for Older Adults
As a former nurse and recovering alcoholic, I am committed to providing much-needed health education around alcohol use and safety issues. One thing that isn’t talked about enough is the health and safety of older adults around alcohol use. Yes, it’s ok for older adults to drink in low quantities, but heavy usage is not safe for their physical and mental health. I have noticed that the people who read and comment on my educational articles have shared horror stories of older family members who really lost their quality of life due to heavy drinking. Of course, aging will always bring a normal decline, however, heavy drinking can seriously alter our older family members in unsafe and disturbing ways.
The inside of a person's mouth can say a lot about their overall health. Studies have established links between poor oral health and conditions like heart disease, high blood pressure and pneumonia. Now, a new study shows there's a connection to the brain. Researchers in the U.K. found certain bacteria...
A SIMPLE online brain test can help predict your risk of dementia, experts have revealed. The quiz aims to help Brits explore healthy brain behaviours as well as offering tips on how to boost your memory. It's split into three short sections which focus on being sharp, staying connected and...
BEIJING, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Sinopharm (1099.HK) said on Friday its biotech unit has received regulatory approval for clinical trials of its mRNA COVID-19 vaccine targeting the Omicron variant.
Insomnia can affect your mood, concentration, and fine motor skills, which makes sleep important for day-to-day safety. Good sleep hygiene is crucial to a restful night’s sleep. Does insomnia affect cisgender men and others assigned male at birth differently?. Insomnia is a common sleep disorder. Although the symptoms are...
It's important to address the root cause of sleepless nights. Getting enough sleep can help reduce stress and improve your mood. Lack of sleep may increase your risk for serious health problems like diabetes, high blood pressure, and heart disease. John (not his real name) came to my office complaining...
Daily stressors impact physical and mental health. A 20-year longitudinal study showed that stressor events and reactivity are highest in young adults. The stress profile appears to improve with age. We have long known that stress, including the ordinary, daily stress of work deadlines or arguments with a spouse, can...
Common symptoms of long COVID and associated conditions (LCAC) include chronic fatigue, neurocognitive difficulties, anxiety, and depression. The neurocognitive research on LCAC highlights difficulties with brain fog, attention, memory, and executive functioning. Mindfulness, cognitive remediation, and ACT can potentially mitigate the prominent and disruptive symptoms of fatigue, brain fog, and...
Emotions influence your breathing patterns, and changing your breathing can change your emotions.
Your eyes pop open. It’s still a little dark, and you’re hoping against all hope that you have a few more hours to sleep. But when you check the time, it’s almost time for your alarm to go off. You know it’s only a matter of minutes, but you feel like you’ve been cheated out of precious moments of rest. Why does this happen?
Tips the researchers identified: Sleep for a longer duration and at a later time, engage in physical activity the day before, and consume a breakfast low in sugar and high in carbohydrates. Do you feel sleepy until you’ve had your morning coffee? Do you struggle with sleepiness during the workday?...
Milk thistle is a plant that is known for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. It has been used for hundreds of years to treat illnesses like liver disease and metabolic disorders. Milk thistle’s botanical name is Silybum marianum, and the plant is also commonly referred to as Mary thistle, holy thistle, Marian thistle, wild artichoke, Our Lady’s thistle, and St. Mary’s Thistle. It is native to Europe and also found in South and North America.While herbalists have touted the health benefits of milk thistle for centuries, it’s only in modern times that researchers have begun to understand its health benefits. Most...
People who had COVID-19 at much greater risk of dying for at least 18 months
Risk of death in Covid patients was up to 81-fold higher in the acute phase and five-fold higher in the post-acute phase. The post People who had COVID-19 at much greater risk of dying for at least 18 months appeared first on Talker.
