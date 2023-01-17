Read full article on original website
Related
Inside Walmart’s anti-theft camera systems at self-checkout that pushed employees past their breaking point
THE self-checkout systems at Walmart are equipped with cameras that are reportedly designed to prevent theft, but some employees have said they've had enough of the feature. Back in 2017, Walmart notably formed a partnership with the Irish AI company Everseen, dispersing new technology to its kiosks throughout the United States.
Walmart isn't paying workers enough and $20 an hour is needed, says author
The Fight for $15, a national political movement calling for minimum wage to be raised, began a decade ago with fast food workers walking off the job in New York City demanding $15 an hour. Starting this month, a handful of states actually hit that goal of a $15 minimum wage. Many major companies have also voluntarily raised pay to $15 or more in recent years — a multi-billion-dollar boost for hourly workers. But in a new book, author Rick Wartzman uses the story of Walmart to argue that corporate America – for all this change — is still paying workers...
Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Say Goodbye to Your Local Walgreens: Walgreens Shutting Down Locations Across the US
Walgreens, one of the leading retailers in the United States, is closing several locations starting January 31st. The pharmacy chain is shutting down locations in various states, and this will have an impact on the convenience of many Americans who depend on prescriptions drugs. In this article, we will explore the reasons behind the closures and the locations that will be affected.
If You Want to Avoid Paying Sales Tax on a Used Car, Here’s How to Do It
Buying a used car is a great way to save money if you need a vehicle but don’t want to dish out the extra dollars for a new ride. One of the downsides, however, is having to pay sales tax on it. But we have some good news. Article...
US bond prices are showing signs of weakness amid rising inflation
The US bond market may have undervalued the risk of inflation too much, according to mounting concerns. Yields have dropped dramatically over the previous two months, and this is mostly owing to lessening fears of inflation. That is to say, inflation-protected yields, often known as “real yields,” have fallen by a smaller amount than their nominal counterparts. Their underwhelming showing is indicative of dwindling interest in hedges against inflation.
"Creepy" TikTok Video Shows Bank of America Branch With No Employees
Imagine going to the bank to make a transaction, and no one is there. No other customers. No tellers. Just signs instructing you to use videos to chat with a bank teller. The experience is downright creepy, says TikToker Mel (@mel_in_sd), who discovered the new form of banking when visiting a Bank of America branch. A TikTok video of Mel’s visit to the futuristic bank branch has gone viral on the social media platform and has over 16,000 views.
U.S. hits its debt ceiling limit
The Treasury Department announced the U.S. has hit its debt ceiling. The announcement means the country has reached its borrowing limit and is in danger of defaulting as soon as June. CBS News congressional correspondent Scott MacFarlane has more.
Are Stouffer's Meals Getting Smaller? Customer Questions Family Meal Portion Sizes
Shrinkflation has become a concerning issue for shoppers these days, and many are turning to social media to shed light on it. During a recent trip to the grocery store, TikTok user @shaelovve got caught up on the frozen meals aisle after noticing the Stouffer’s cheese lovers lasagna family meal package didn’t quite look the same.
Looking to Make Passive Income? Try Selling Journals on Amazon
The idea of making money without doing much work is an attractive one. That’s why there are tons of videos on YouTube and TikTok about different ways to earn passive income. One passive income stream that has been getting a lot of attention lately is creating and selling journals on Amazon. YouTuber Monique Hinton’s video “Make $4,500 a Month Passive Income Selling Books Online” has over 1.4 million views.
These Companies Give Out Lots (and Lots) of Free Baby Stuff for Expecting Moms
Being an expecting mother isn’t an easy job. Between fatigue and morning sickness, it can be rough growing a child inside of you. Fortunately, there's a silver lining. Not only do you get to go through one of the most rewarding experiences but you can also get a lot of free stuff! Did you know that there are more than a dozen companies that offer free baby stuff for expecting mothers?
These States Pay Police Officers the Most (and Least) Per Hour
If you’re looking for a job in law enforcement, you’ve probably considered working as a police officer. As an officer of the law, you’re expected to protect the lives of others, even if it means putting your own life at risk, enforce laws and ordinances, and conduct traffic stops, among other things. So, how much are police officers paid per hour?
Here’s How to Claim Cash From the Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pod Settlement
If you bought Keurig K-Cup coffee pods at any point between June 2016 and August 2022, you might be entitled to some cash as a result of a recent court settlement. In 2018, Keurig was accused of mislabeling some of its products, resulting in a class-action lawsuit being filed. In...
Now May Be a Good Time to Buy a Tesla With the New EV Tax Credit
Have you always dreamed of buying a Tesla but can’t afford the hefty price tag? Well, you’re in luck. Tesla recently knocked the prices down on its Model Y, Model 3, Model X sport utility vehicle (SUV), and Model S luxury sedans. Article continues below advertisement. Better yet,...
MarketRealist
Los Angeles, CA
73K+
Followers
11K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT
Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.https://marketrealist.com/
Comments / 1