WIFR
County attorney arrested on conspiracy charge in connection to Jerrell Powe kidnapping case, police say
RIDGELAND, Miss. (WDAM/Gray News) - The county attorney for the Wayne County Board of Supervisors, who was present during an emergency session Thursday afternoon, was arrested later that night on an active warrant for conspiracy. According to Assistant Chief Tony Willridge with the Ridgeland Police Department, members of the U.S....
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Sunday, January 22nd, 2023
A 21-year-old Centralia woman has been arrested for possession of a controlled substance and driving on a revoked license. Mariah McCray of Cormick Street was taken to the Marion County Jail by Centralia Police.
wish989.com
Centralia Man Pleads Guilty on Felony Charges in Multiple Cases
MT. VERNON (WMIX) – A 34-year-old Centralia man pleaded guilty Wednesday in Jefferson County Court to multiple felony charges in multiple cases. Eric Rakers was arrested in October 2022 in a joint operation between the Mt. Vernon Police Department and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. He was arrested...
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Department handles two crashes
The Marion County Sheriff’s Department handled one crash with minor injuries and a second with a driving under the influence arrest on Saturday. Reports indicate a 17-year-old Salem male juvenile was driving eastbound on US 50 near Radio Tower Road east of Salem when he ran off the shoulder on the south side of the road, overcorrected, then ran off the north side of the road, and then struck a mailbox and culvert before coming to rest in the roadside ditch. United Medical Response checked both the driver and 16-year-old Iuka male juvenile passenger at the scene, before they went to the hospital via private vehicle. The crash occurred at 4:51 Saturday afternoon.
cilfm.com
Jefferson County Jail inmate death ruled suicide
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (WJPF) – An inmate’s death this week at the Jefferson County Jail has been ruled a suicide. Cady Moore, 31, was found unresponsive in her cell early Sunday morning. CPR was performed, but she was pronounced dead at an area hospital.
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Friday, January 20th, 2023
Four people were brought to the Marion County Jail on Thursday on outstanding warrants. 50-year-old Jerrie Pfister of New Prep Lane in Centralia was arrested by Wamac Police on a Marion County felony failure to appear warrant on a possession of methamphetamine conviction. The bond is set at $10,000. 27-year-old...
cilfm.com
State Police investigate inmate death at Jefferson County Jail
MT. VERNON, Ill. (WJPF) – The death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail is under investigation. Illinois State Police say early Sunday morning, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon unresponsive in her cell. CPR was performed, but Moore was pronounced dead at a hospital....
wevv.com
ISP: Missing Evansville man found dead under bridge
A missing Evansville man has been found dead. Authorities say 47-year-old Kenneth Brian Colbert was last seen at a coworker's residence in Princeton on December 9, 2022. According to Indiana State Police, family members reported the incident to Evansville Police, but the investigation into his disappearance was turned over to Indiana State Police since Colbert was last seen in Princeton.
southernillinoisnow.com
Salem Police investigating armed robbery at Spirit Shoppe
Salem Police are investigating a Friday night armed robbery at the Spirit Shoppe package liquor store at 1242 South Broadway in Salem. Police report the suspect entered the store, presented a knife, and demanded money from the cashier. The employee was not harmed and the suspect left with an undisclosed amount of money.
wevv.com
Evansville authorities hold press conference on Walmart shooting
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana provided more details on an active shooter incident that unfolded on Thursday night. On Friday at 2:30 p.m., authorities held a press conference at the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor's Office surrounding the shooting that took place at the Walmart on Evansville's west side. As we reported from...
wrul.com
Reports Of Criminal Damage To Property Made To The White County Sheriff’s Department
On the morning of Sunday, January 9th, White County Sheriff’s Deputy Michael Brown was notified of Criminal Damage that occurred Saturday night at the Crossville dog pound. Brown spoke by phone with Sgt. Craig Poole, who said he received reports of four possible juveniles jumping the fence and taking a dog out of the fenced-in area. There may be some damage and they have had issues there in the past. Brown went to the pound, which sits on the north side of West Main St. in Crossville, and met with Mark Pearce of Crossville. Pearce showed where the fence had been pulled back and the area where the individuals had cut the fence. At that point the two went into the office where Pearce showed the Deputy the security footage of the incident. Pearce and an unidentified person signed a complaint with the Sheriff’s Department. No other information is available.
wevv.com
Hear chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting at Evansville Walmart store
Chilling 911 audio from the scene of an active shooting incident at the Walmart on the west side of Evansville, Indiana, shows a closer look at the chaos that unfolded at the store on Thursday night. As we reported from the scene of the incident, which took place around 10...
wevv.com
EPD: Walmart gunman left suicide note, targeted employees who were gathering for meeting
Authorities in Evansville, Indiana held a press conference on Friday afternoon to provide updates on Thursday night's active shooting incident at the Walmart store on the city's west side. During Friday's update, officials with the Evansville Police Department disclosed more details on just how large the police response to Thursday's...
wevv.com
Police footage shows officers arrive at Walmart shooting, exchange gunfire with shooter
New Evansville Police Department footage obtained by 44News shows an active shooter incident that unfolded at the Walmart store on the city's west side late Thursday night. Disclaimer: the following footage contains explicit content. Viewer discretion is advised. Dashcam video released by police shows armed officer rush into the store,...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Thursday, January 19th, 2023
A 35-year-old Iuka man was arrested by Marion County Sheriff’s Deputies Wednesday night for illegal possession of a weapon by a felon and driving on a suspended or revoked license. Ryan McCarty of Front Street was taken into custody following a traffic stop at Church and Country Acres Drive.
wevv.com
Police still looking for Friday morning armed robbery suspect in Evansville
Police are still searching for an armed robbery suspect after an incident that happened early Friday morning in Evansville. The Evansville Police Department tells us officers are investigating an armed robbery that took place at the Circle K gas station at the corner of East Riverside Drive and South Boeke Road.
Evansville family sues St. Vincent after 8-year-old boy dies
(WEHT) - An Evansville family has filed a lawsuit against St. Vincent claiming the hospital failed to give adequate care to their 8-year-old son, resulting in his death.
WIBC.com
Evansville Man Found Dead in His Car, in a Creek
GIBSON COUNTY — An Evansville man who was reported missing this past December has been found dead by police. Indiana State Police say 47-year-old Brian Colbert was reported missing to Evansville Police on December 10th. He had last been seen in Princeton the day before. Friday afternoon, an ISP...
westkentuckystar.com
Death of southern Illinois inmate ruled suicide
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of an inmate at the Jefferson County Jail in Mt. Vernon. ISP was alerted by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office to the in-custody death on Sunday. According to the report, correctional officers found 31-year-old Cady Moore of Mt. Vernon in her cell unresponsive. Jail officials said they called emergency personnel and began CPR.
wevv.com
Three charged in drug trafficking investigation between Evansville and Henderson
Three people are facing charges after police said a large amount of fentanyl pills and cash was seized in a drug investigation. Investigators in Evansville, Indiana said they had been watching a home on East Michigan Street after receiving information about Christopher Barnes and Bradley Brewer selling synthetic marijuana and fentanyl.
