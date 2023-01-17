ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

KETV.com

Skutt Catholic High students participate in March for Life 2023

Marching for life is what a group of Skutt Catholic High School students aimed to do on Friday in our nation's capital. The annual March for Life event in Washington, D.C., comes as states like Nebraska consider their own abortion restrictions now that Roe vs. Wade is gone. Attendees say...
WASHINGTON, DC
KETV.com

Proposed plan would limit SNAP benefits in Iowa

A bill introduced in the Iowa House would limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy. Under the bill, HF 3, low-income, older, and disabled Iowans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be able to buy things like fresh meat, white bread and sliced American cheese.
IOWA STATE
KETV.com

A visit to state on the line for teams at Robotics Tournament

BELLEVUE, Neb. — 36 high school teams and 18 middle school teams gathered inside Gross Catholic High School's gymnasium Saturday to compete in a Robotics Tournament. Teams came from across Nebraska, with a few coming from Kansas and South Dakota. The day began with qualifying matches as robots battled...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nominations open for this year's D.J.'s Hero Award Scholarships

OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: 2022 D.J.'s Hero Award recipient. Nominations are now open for this year's D.J.'s Hero Award Scholarships. Nebraska high school seniors who have overcome adversity are chosen annually to receive the scholarship — named for the late D.J. Sokol — for commitment to others and their communities.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Generate awareness': New exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens dedicated to saving sea life

OMAHA, Neb. — With just a quick glance, these larger-than-life sculptures just seem like art. "When you look closer, you see the individual components, the recognizable objects that we use every day. Some things that make sense to be on a beach like a sand shovel here, other things like a calculator that you're like why would that end up on the shore?" said Mia Jenkins, director of marketing at Lauritzen Gardens.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'It could save your friend': Raising awareness about youth cardiac arrest

OMAHA, Neb. — Some school lessons are life-changing. Others are life-saving. Around a lunch table, Creighton Prep nurse Katie Thompson is teaching half a dozen teenage boys how to perform CPR, and use an AED. "Someone's gonna grab the AED, someone's gonna look and listen," said Thompson, while demonstrating...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom

Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. Sister station KOCO's field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m., just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
OKLAHOMA STATE

