Skutt Catholic High students participate in March for Life 2023
Marching for life is what a group of Skutt Catholic High School students aimed to do on Friday in our nation's capital. The annual March for Life event in Washington, D.C., comes as states like Nebraska consider their own abortion restrictions now that Roe vs. Wade is gone. Attendees say...
Proposed plan would limit SNAP benefits in Iowa
A bill introduced in the Iowa House would limit who qualifies for food assistance and what foods they can buy. Under the bill, HF 3, low-income, older, and disabled Iowans who rely on Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits would not be able to buy things like fresh meat, white bread and sliced American cheese.
Iowa community activist gives away $15,000 in free gas on his birthday
Hundreds of cars lined up around the block in the Des Moines area Saturday morning waiting to celebrate the Rev. Rob Johnson's 35th birthday with free gas and a slice of Kum & Go breakfast pizza. It's a tradition the community activist and local pastor started last year. This time...
A visit to state on the line for teams at Robotics Tournament
BELLEVUE, Neb. — 36 high school teams and 18 middle school teams gathered inside Gross Catholic High School's gymnasium Saturday to compete in a Robotics Tournament. Teams came from across Nebraska, with a few coming from Kansas and South Dakota. The day began with qualifying matches as robots battled...
Nominations open for this year's D.J.'s Hero Award Scholarships
OMAHA, Neb. — Related video above: 2022 D.J.'s Hero Award recipient. Nominations are now open for this year's D.J.'s Hero Award Scholarships. Nebraska high school seniors who have overcome adversity are chosen annually to receive the scholarship — named for the late D.J. Sokol — for commitment to others and their communities.
TV travel show explores northern Nebraska to break down stereotypes
A Discovery TV travel show is breaking down misconceptions about Nebraska, one state park at a time. For one of the hosts, it is about showcasing her home state to the rest of the country. The show is called RV There Yet? where they travel to different parts of the...
'Generate awareness': New exhibit at Lauritzen Gardens dedicated to saving sea life
OMAHA, Neb. — With just a quick glance, these larger-than-life sculptures just seem like art. "When you look closer, you see the individual components, the recognizable objects that we use every day. Some things that make sense to be on a beach like a sand shovel here, other things like a calculator that you're like why would that end up on the shore?" said Mia Jenkins, director of marketing at Lauritzen Gardens.
'It could save your friend': Raising awareness about youth cardiac arrest
OMAHA, Neb. — Some school lessons are life-changing. Others are life-saving. Around a lunch table, Creighton Prep nurse Katie Thompson is teaching half a dozen teenage boys how to perform CPR, and use an AED. "Someone's gonna grab the AED, someone's gonna look and listen," said Thompson, while demonstrating...
WATCH: Fireball spotted over Oklahoma sky, produces sonic boom
Some people heard a loud boom and saw an unusual sighting in the Oklahoma sky early Friday morning. Sister station KOCO's field meteorologist Michael Armstrong said the fireball flew over Oklahoma around 3:40 a.m., just east of Tulsa. The fireball, however, could be seen in many areas across the state, including the Oklahoma City metro.
A double murder trial is ahead for a disgraced South Carolina lawyer. Here's a timeline of the case
News of the deaths of Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his mother, Maggie Murdaugh, 52, has led to national headlines — not just for the mystery surrounding their murders but for the ties to other death investigations in the area: Stephen Smith in 2015, Gloria Satterfield in 2018 and Mallory Beach in 2019.
Watch: Family finds man stuck in their chimney; rescue caught on video
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — A California couple called 911 after after they found a man trapped in the chimney of their home. A family was woken up Tuesday night by an unusual sound coming from their chimney. “As my nephew was bringing the dog in, the dog stated barking as...
