Famed Actor Reported Missing by Family
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
Brooke Shields Was Raped Early On In Her Hollywood Career: 'I Just Thought, Stay Alive And Get Out'
Brooke Shields says she was assaulted by someone she knew and explains who they initiated the situation.
Riley Keough's Husband Confirms They Have a Daughter During Lisa Marie Presley Memorial Tribute
Riley Keough's husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed the couple welcomed a baby girl while he gave a speech on behalf of his wife during a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley on Sunday Riley Keough is a mom. During a memorial service for Lisa Marie Presley at Graceland in Memphis, Tennessee, on Sunday morning, the actress' husband, Ben Smith-Petersen, revealed that the pair are parents to a daughter while sharing a tribute on behalf of his wife, who was seated in the front row. "I hope I can love my daughter the way you...
David Crosby Said His Brains Ran Out of His Nose Onto the Floor in a Puddle After He Listened to a Beatles Track
David Crosby said he had a mind-blowing experience listening to a certain Beatles track.
This Miami Beach art exhibition wants you to remember the ‘Good Times’
Miami artist Chris Friday’s exhibition explores ‘Good Times,’ nostalgia and Black representation.
Houston Chronicle
Tejano singer Selena souvenir collector in TX tries for world record
One man in Texas is getting ready to set a new world record and likely prepping his victory dance to "Bidi Bidi Bom Bom" for when it happens. Andrew Longoria has a passion for collecting memorabilia of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla, and he could earn a Guinness World Record for his efforts.
