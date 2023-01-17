PHOENIX – Rick Carlisle had to acknowledge Saturday night that his players had done what he'd asked them to do. They'd been horrendous at taking care of the basketball, turning it over 44 times in the previous two games and 78 in the previous four, so they cut it back to 14. Their defensive intensity and connectivity had been severely lacking, as they'd given up at least 125 points to each of their last four opponents, allowing each of them to shoot at least 50% from the floor. They held the Suns to 112 points on 41.8%, including 29.8% in the second half. They'd been scrambling for more than a week trying to figure out a lineup that made sense, and the one Carlisle came up with required T.J. McConnell to start and play 39 minutes. The 30-year-old career backup fashioned the third triple-double of his career.

