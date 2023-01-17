Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Brooklyn visits Golden State following Irving's 48-point game
Brooklyn Nets (28-17, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (23-23, sixth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Brooklyn takes on the Golden State Warriors after Kyrie Irving scored 48 points in the Nets' 117-106 win against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors are 17-5 in home games. Golden...
‘Getting the next win is going to be challenging’: Pacers lose 7th straight without Haliburton
PHOENIX – Rick Carlisle had to acknowledge Saturday night that his players had done what he'd asked them to do. They'd been horrendous at taking care of the basketball, turning it over 44 times in the previous two games and 78 in the previous four, so they cut it back to 14. Their defensive intensity and connectivity had been severely lacking, as they'd given up at least 125 points to each of their last four opponents, allowing each of them to shoot at least 50% from the floor. They held the Suns to 112 points on 41.8%, including 29.8% in the second half. They'd been scrambling for more than a week trying to figure out a lineup that made sense, and the one Carlisle came up with required T.J. McConnell to start and play 39 minutes. The 30-year-old career backup fashioned the third triple-double of his career.
FOX Sports
Trail Blazers broadcaster Bill Schonely dies at 93
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Bill Schonely, the longtime Portland Trail Blazers broadcaster with a distinctive baritone who coined the phrase “Rip City,” died on Saturday. He was 93. Affectionately known as “The Schonz,” Schonely was the team's broadcaster for its inaugural season in 1970 and held the...
FOX Sports
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
The Cowboys are once again out of the playoffs without making a deep run. Dak Prescott & Co. missed several opportunities during the team's divisional round contest with the 49ers, losing for the second straight year to their longtime playoff rivals — and Arik Armstead was quick to point out how flat Dallas' revenge bid fell.
FOX Sports
Lakers rally to snap Grizzlies' winning streak at 11 games
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dennis Schroeder completed a three-point play with 7.6 seconds after a steal and the Las Angeles Lakers rallied to beat Memphis 122-121 on Friday night, snapping the Grizzlies' winning streak at 11. The Lakers trailed 114-107 before outscoring the Grizzlies 15-7 the rest of the...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best
The Dallas Cowboys got a close-up view of how far they still have to go — figuratively, sure, but also quite literally. It's too fitting a visual to ignore. Trailing San Francisco, 19-12, with three minutes to play and all three timeouts remaining, the Cowboys had the ball in Dak Prescott's hands with 82 yards separating them from a tied game. They didn't gain a single one. For that matter, Prescott was lucky not to throw a pick-six right to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
FOX Sports
Herro scores 26, Heat come from 16 down, top Pelicans 100-96
MIAMI (AP) — Tyler Herro scored 26 points, Kyle Lowry had nine straight for Miami in the final moments and the Heat rallied to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 100-96 on Sunday. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler each scored 18 for Miami, which trailed by 16 in the first...
FOX Sports
Giants game plan to upset Jalen Hurts' Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW
In a segment they're calling 'They Can Win If...', Craig Carton is joined by Mark Schlereth and Cody Decker to detail how these underdog NFL teams can win in Divisional Round Weekend. Schlereth reveals the game plan for the New York Giants if they want to defeat a Philadelphia Eagles team who will have their star QB, Jalen Hurts, back from injury.
FOX Sports
NBA Roundtable: Which teams must make a trade deadline move?
Trade season is upon us in the NBA. The NBA's trade deadline is less than three weeks away (Feb. 9) and while there hasn't been much action on the trade market yet, we are destined to see it heat up soon. This week, our panel of NBA reporters — Ric...
FOX Sports
Toronto takes on New York, seeks to end 3-game slide
New York Knicks (25-22, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. Toronto Raptors (20-27, 12th in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NBA LINE: Raptors -2; over/under is 224. BOTTOM LINE: Toronto comes into the matchup with New York after losing three games in a row. The Raptors are 3-9 against division...
FOX Sports
World Baseball Classic 2023 odds: Three WBC futures bets to make now
Welcome back, Class! I have a new assignment for you. We are less than 50 days away from the World Baseball Classic, and odds are now available for you to bet on who will win this tournament's fifth installment. Not every national team roster has been finalized, but we have...
FOX Sports
UConn's Azzi Fudd reinjures knee vs. Georgetown, no timeline for return
UConn women's basketball star Azzi Fudd will be sidelined for the foreseeable future after she reinjured her right knee Sunday in the Huskies' 65-50 win over Georgetown. Fudd, 20, missed eight games earlier this season with the same knee injury, which was supposed to sideline her for three to six weeks. No timetable for her return was given this time around.
FOX Sports
Wagner, Anthony lead Magic over Pelicans 123-110
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Franz Wagner had 30 points and nine assists, Cole Anthony scored 22 off the bench and the Orlando Magic beat the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110 on Friday night. CJ McCollum led New Orleans with 23 points. Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 10 rebounds, and...
FOX Sports
Hurricanes' Pacioretty suffers 2nd Achilles tendon tear
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Hurricanes winger Max Pacioretty has suffered a second tear of his right Achilles tendon, the team said Friday. Pacioretty was placed on injured reserve after he was hurt late in the third quarter of Thursday night's win over Minnesota. Players placed on IR must...
FOX Sports
Celtics G Smart, C Williams leave injured against Raptors
TORONTO (AP) — Boston guard Marcus Smart and center Robert Williams both missed the second half of the Celtics' game at Toronto on Saturday because of injuries. Smart injured his right ankle in the final minute of the first half and had to be helped to the locker room.
FOX Sports
Terquavion Smith, an NBA prospect and NC State star, day-to-day after scary fall
North Carolina State guard Terquavion Smith is day-to-day after a scary fall led to him being wheeled off the court on a stretcher in Saturday’s loss at North Carolina, the school said Sunday. Smith, who is projected by several outlets to be a first-round pick in the 2023 NBA...
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers
The bad news continued for the Dallas Cowboys following their season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, and would likely mean a three-month recovery, ESPN reported. Pollard suffered the injury late in the first half...
FOX Sports
Cowboys, Giants lead Cowherd's 'Blazin' 4' divisional-round picks
The NFL playoffs are in full swing, and the divisional round is right around the corner. Kicking things off Saturday, the AFC is up first, while the action concludes Sunday with an NFC showdown on FOX. On Friday's "The Herd," Colin Cowherd shared his divisional-round picks in his latest "Blazin'...
Comments / 0