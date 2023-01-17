Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship
The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
FOX Sports
Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best
The Dallas Cowboys got a close-up view of how far they still have to go — figuratively, sure, but also quite literally. It's too fitting a visual to ignore. Trailing San Francisco, 19-12, with three minutes to play and all three timeouts remaining, the Cowboys had the ball in Dak Prescott's hands with 82 yards separating them from a tied game. They didn't gain a single one. For that matter, Prescott was lucky not to throw a pick-six right to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
FOX Sports
Will Eagles beat Giants for the third time this season? | UNDISPUTED
The Philadelphia Eagles host the New York Giants tomorrow in an NFC East clash in the Divisional Round. According to FOX Bet Sportsbook, Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are (-7.5) favorites in this one. Skip Bayless explains why he is 'jumping on the Giants' bandwagon' against the Eagles.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?
Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
FOX Sports
'We're the best in the world' - Fred Warner speaks about 49ers' defense limiting the Cowboys to 12 points
Fred Warner spoke with Erin Andrews after the San Francisco 49ers victory over the Dallas Cowboys. He touched on the defense limiting the Cowboys offense to 12 points and being excited to play against the Philadelphia Eagles.
FOX Sports
Chiefs, hobbling Patrick Mahomes headed to fifth straight AFC title game
The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth year in a row, though Patrick Mahomes may be limping his way there. The Chiefs took care of the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 27-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, even as Mahomes left the game early with an ankle injury before returning for the second half. With his right ankle heavily wrapped, Mahomes still had enough vigor to throw a key touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling.
FOX Sports
NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play
The Cowboys are once again out of the playoffs without making a deep run. Dak Prescott & Co. missed several opportunities during the team's divisional round contest with the 49ers, losing for the second straight year to their longtime playoff rivals — and Arik Armstead was quick to point out how flat Dallas' revenge bid fell.
FOX Sports
Cowboys look for playoff redemption vs. 49ers in epic Divisional Round showdown | UNDISPUTED
On Sunday Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys head to San Francisco to face the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round of the NFC playoffs. Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe predict the outcome of the big game.
FOX Sports
'FOX NFL Sunday' crew analyzes Brock Purdy, George Kittle and the 49ers defense
The "FOX NFL Sunday" crew break down the San Francisco 49ers offense and defense. They discuss Brock Purdy, George Kittle and Nick Bosa.
FOX Sports
Nick foresees a re-match of last year's AFC title game ahead of Bills-Bengals duel | What's Wright?
Josh Allen’s Bills and Joe Burrow’s Bengals both nearly escaped elimination in the AFC Wild Card Round last weekend. Since Week 17’s cancelled game between these two the Bengals have taken hits to their offensive line and the Bills have suffered injuries to their defense. Nick believes the neutral site scenario for the AFC Championship game will not come into play because the Bengals will win outright and force a re-match of last year’s AFC Championship Game. Nick has little faith in Allen’s ability to protect the ball and likes Cincinnati to cover the 5.5-points.
FOX Sports
NFL divisional odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles
There won't be any secrets or surprises when longtime rivals the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play in a NFL divisional playoff game Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. The NFC East Division teams will face each other for the third time in seven weeks. Philadelphia swept the...
FOX Sports
Burrow vs. Allen: Who to trust in AFC Divisional Round | THE CARTON SHOW
The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional Round, and Craig Carton asks questions: Which quarterback should we trust more? Mark Schlereth weighs in as they take a look at Joe Burrow and Josh Allen's performance throughout the season, and decide which team has the upper hand in this playoff game.
FOX Sports
Bengals dominate Bills, will face Chiefs in AFC Championship
The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game, setting up a rematch of last year's thriller with Kansas City by eliminating the Buffalo Bills with a 27-10 victory in steady snowfall at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Buffalo never...
FOX Sports
'I'm proud of this team' — Jalen Hurts speaks with Pam Oliver after the Eagles' dominant win over the Giants
"I'm proud of this team, I'm proud of these fans." Jalen Hurts speaks with Pam Oliver after the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant win over the New York Giants in the NFL Playoffs.
FOX Sports
Jalen Hurts looks like old self in Eagles' win: 'Like having Michael Jordan out there'
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Eagles just weren't the Eagles when Jalen Hurts wasn't on the field late in the season. Even when he returned and played hurt, they just didn't look like themselves. But on Saturday night, the real Jalen Hurts returned just in time for the divisional playoffs....
FOX Sports
49ers vs. Eagles: Who has the edge in NFC title game matchup?
It will be the best team in the NFC vs. the hottest team in the NFC. A quarterback who was an MVP candidate all season vs. a quarterback who has never lost an NFL game. And one Coach of the Year candidate vs. another. There might not have been a...
FOX Sports
Jason Kelce's three-year-old sings 'Fly Eagles Fly' morning after playoff win
It's been quite a weekend for the Kelce family. Travis Kelce played a crucial part in getting the Chiefs back to the AFC championship game for the fifth straight year, and his older brother Jason Kelce helped the Eagles steamroll the Giants to punch their ticket to the NFC championship game. Both brothers, known for their big personalities in addition to their All-Pro play at tight end and center, respectively, did plenty of celebrating after their wins.
FOX Sports
'You can't dig yourself out of that hole against the Philadelphia Eagles' - Daryl Johnston, Joe Davis react to Eagles' blowout victory over Giants
Daryl Johnston and Joe Davis break down the Philadelphia Eagles' impressive victory against the New York Giants. Johnston and Davis applaud Jalen Hurts' performance.
FOX Sports
Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers
The bad news continued for the Dallas Cowboys following their season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, and would likely mean a three-month recovery, ESPN reported. Pollard suffered the injury late in the first half...
FOX Sports
The 49ers have forgotten how to lose. They could go all the way
The word juggernaut is used plenty in sports. Often wastefully, sometimes incorrectly and invariably with a liberal dose of hype attached. The San Francisco 49ers are a juggernaut right now, and they showed it on Sunday night when things got scrappy and messy and rarely went to plan. Doing so in these circumstances says more than doing so in bullying blowouts that formed a large part of what is now a 12-game winning streak.
Comments / 0