FOX Sports

Chiefs vs. Jaguars highlights: Mahomes, K.C. headed to AFC championship

The NFL divisional round kicked off Saturday with the AFC in action first, as the top-seeded Kansas City Chiefs took down the fourth-seeded Jacksonville Jaguars, 27-20, in the first postseason matchup between these two teams. After exiting briefly with an apparent high-ankle sprain, QB Patrick Mahomes reentered the game to...
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Burrow vs. Allen: Who to trust in AFC Divisional Round | THE CARTON SHOW

The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC Divisional Round, and Craig Carton asks questions: Which quarterback should we trust more? Mark Schlereth weighs in as they take a look at Joe Burrow and Josh Allen's performance throughout the season, and decide which team has the upper hand in this playoff game.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

NFL divisional odds: How to bet Giants-Eagles

There won't be any secrets or surprises when longtime rivals the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles play in a NFL divisional playoff game Saturday in the City of Brotherly Love. The NFC East Division teams will face each other for the third time in seven weeks. Philadelphia swept the...
FOX Sports

Chiefs, hobbling Patrick Mahomes headed to fifth straight AFC title game

The Kansas City Chiefs are going to the AFC Championship Game for the fifth year in a row, though Patrick Mahomes may be limping his way there. The Chiefs took care of the Jacksonville Jaguars with a 27-20 win at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night, even as Mahomes left the game early with an ankle injury before returning for the second half. With his right ankle heavily wrapped, Mahomes still had enough vigor to throw a key touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to receiver Marques Valdez-Scantling.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Denver Broncos' New Brass, Mike McCarthy's Cowboys Legacy, & more! | Peter Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Peter Schrager speaks on the Denver Broncos new ownership and search to find a new head coach. Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence celebrated his playoff win at Waffle House, Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Mike McCarthy's legacy is on the line with this playoff run and the Arizona Cardinals new General Manager Monti Ossenfort has an interesting background.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Jalen Hurts vs. Daniel Jones: Nick's most difficult pick of the Divisional Round? | What's Wright?

Daniel Jones and the Giants face Jalen Hurts and the Eagles for the third time this season. With three teams from the NFC East making the Divisional Round Nick Wright explains this is the most difficult pick of the weekend. Nick ultimately takes the points and explains the Eagles are not as good as their record suggests and Brian Daboll’s coaching will give the Eagles a run for their money. Nick isn’t too confident in the Giants but takes the points.
WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, PA
FOX Sports

Dak Prescott, Cowboys prove how far they have to go against NFL's best

The Dallas Cowboys got a close-up view of how far they still have to go — figuratively, sure, but also quite literally. It's too fitting a visual to ignore. Trailing San Francisco, 19-12, with three minutes to play and all three timeouts remaining, the Cowboys had the ball in Dak Prescott's hands with 82 yards separating them from a tied game. They didn't gain a single one. For that matter, Prescott was lucky not to throw a pick-six right to 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

NFL world reacts to Cowboys' playoff loss to 49ers, wild final play

The Cowboys are once again out of the playoffs without making a deep run. Dak Prescott & Co. missed several opportunities during the team's divisional round contest with the 49ers, losing for the second straight year to their longtime playoff rivals — and Arik Armstead was quick to point out how flat Dallas' revenge bid fell.
GEORGIA STATE
FOX Sports

49ers vs. Eagles: Who has the edge in NFC title game matchup?

It will be the best team in the NFC vs. the hottest team in the NFC. A quarterback who was an MVP candidate all season vs. a quarterback who has never lost an NFL game. And one Coach of the Year candidate vs. another. There might not have been a...
DALLAS, PA
FOX Sports

Bengals dominate Bills, will face Chiefs in AFC Championship

The Cincinnati Bengals are back in the AFC Championship Game, setting up a rematch of last year's thriller with Kansas City by eliminating the Buffalo Bills with a 27-10 victory in steady snowfall at Highmark Stadium. Quarterback Joe Burrow threw for two touchdowns in the first quarter and Buffalo never...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Jaguars rue missed chances in playoff loss to Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars could not have imagined a better situation than the one they faced late in the first half of Saturday's divisional-round playoff game against the mighty Kansas City Chiefs. The upstart AFC South champions, who had to rally from a 27-point deficit...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Cowboys' Tony Pollard reportedly suffers fractured fibula in loss to 49ers

The bad news continued for the Dallas Cowboys following their season-ending loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Running back Tony Pollard suffered a fractured left fibula that will require surgery, and would likely mean a three-month recovery, ESPN reported. Pollard suffered the injury late in the first half...
FOX Sports

NFL world reacts as Bengals blast Bills, reach AFC title game again

Joe Burrow and the Bengals have done it again. Despite playing in a hostile environment against an emotionally charged Bills team with Damar Hamlin present in a snowy Highmark Stadium, Cincinnati imposed its will on Buffalo to set up an AFC Championship Game rematch against the Chiefs in Kansas City next week.
CINCINNATI, OH

