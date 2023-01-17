ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

White House ask House Republicans to "come clean" on McCarthy deals

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
WASHINGTON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - The White House asked House Republicans on Tuesday to reveal details of concessions made by Representative Kevin McCarthy to far-right fellow Republicans in exchange for their support in his run for the top speaker position.

White House spokesperson Andrew Bates said McCarthy promised a vote on a 23% national sales tax in exchange for support from some of the holdouts, as reported by media outlets.

McCarthy also supported abortion restrictions and allowed House Republicans to use the threat of a U.S. debt default to force President Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats in Congress to agree to certain spending cuts, Bates said.

"House Republicans have yet to come clean with the American people about the secret agreements Kevin McCarthy made with the most MAGA members of their conference in order to end their leadership election debacle," Bates said in a statement, referring to Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" movement.

"An unprecedented tax hike on the middle class and a national abortion ban are just a glimpse of the secret, backroom deals" McCarthy made to win the speaker's gavel, he said.

Representatives for McCarthy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

McCarthy was elected speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives on Jan. 7 after making extensive concessions to right-wing members of his party that raised questions about the party's ability to govern.

Comments / 210

David Dobbins
5d ago

The White House knows the DOJ was handed more than enough incriminating evidence against Trump to have him indicted and prosecuted. Guaranteed

Reply(5)
20
Barbara
5d ago

he's not going to tell you the deals that he made and the people who made the deals is not going to tell you they're all Trump loyalists and anything that Trump tells him to do that's what they'll do, Kevin McCarthy was on the phone to Donald Trump every day that they were voting on his confirmation begging him to help him he had to get down on his knees and kissed Donald Trump so you know what to get elected, it's a sorry situation when you have to ask a mob boss like Donald Trump to help you he's like Capone and they're his minion without him there nothing they can't think for themselves they can't do anything for themselves without him why he is running for president again I do not know I guess he wants to finish destroying the United States of America right along with his minions the Republican Party

Reply(17)
18
David Dobbins
5d ago

McCarthy only has one agenda and that is to investigate the investigators who proved with facts and evidence that republicans assisted Trump with his multiple illegal schemes to overthrow our government and install himself as our dictator.

Reply(6)
15
