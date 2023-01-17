ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Call us back, Ye! Kanye West changed his number and now lawyers say they can't get in touch with him.

By Jacob Shamsian
Business Insider
Business Insider
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40vHib_0kHg7X5X00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MS3mY_0kHg7X5X00
Kanye West, who goes by Ye, is seen on November 27, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.

MEGA/GC Images/Getty Images

  • Lawyers who repped Ye aka Kanye West still can't reach him, they said in court filings.
  • The rapper changed his phone numbers and seems to have fled his previous addresses.
  • Lawyers want to serve him with papers by publishing classified ads in LA-based newspapers.

Kanye West's former lawyers still can't get in touch with him, they said in court filings.

The rapper, who goes by Ye, changed the phone number he used to communicate with his lawyers. In order to reach him, the lawyers are asking a judge if they can publish classified advertisements in Los Angeles-based newspapers.

Ye is being sued by a recording label that claims he stole a song sample on his latest album. He's now at risk of losing the case through default judgment .

Ye's former lawyers at Greenberg Traurig explained their predicament in a court filing Friday .

"GT also tried to contact Ye directly via the last known cell phone number GT had to arrange for personal service," the lawyers at Greenberg Traurig wrote in the filing. "This was also unsuccessful, as Ye has apparently deactivated the phone number previously used to contact him."

The attorneys abandoned Ye following a series of antisemitic tirades he made last year. On November 2, they asked judges in multiple cases where they represented him if they could withdraw. A representative for the firm previously told Insider in a statement that it condemns "antisemitism and all hate speech or bigotry, which is repugnant to the core values we believe in and live."

The timing was bad for Ye. Just days earlier, US District Judge Analisa Torres, who is presiding over the case in a federal court in Manhattan, had ordered both sides to prepare for a trial after they failed to reach a settlement. The company Ultra International Music Publishing alleges Ye stole elements from the 1986 Marshall Jefferson song "Move Your Body" — also known as "The House Music Anthem" — for his song "Flowers," which is reportedly about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

Torres ultimately permitted the attorneys at Greenberg Traurig to exit the case. But she required them to serve Ye with her order telling him he needs to either get new lawyers or represent himself in the case.

For weeks, the lawyers at Greenberg Traurig have struggled to contact Ye . He stopped answering his phone and no longer appears to reside at addresses previously associated with him, they said in court filings. They asked Torres if they could serve him with her order through a text message, but she said no.

In Friday's filing, the lawyers say that Ye changed his phone number. They asked for a third extension to use what's called service by publication, which involves publishing the judge's order in two Los Angeles newspapers and hoping Ye sees it.

The lawyers at Greenberg Traurig aren't the only ones having trouble getting in touch with Ye. In a separate case in a California state court in Los Angeles, lawyers for his former business management firm, Thomas St. John, have said they've spent weeks trying to track him down for a lawsuit over unpaid bills.

In the Friday filing, the lawyers at Greenberg Traurig said they have spoken to the lawyers for Thomas St. John about their shared predicament.

"GT has contacted counsel for the plaintiff in Thomas St. John, who has confirmed that they have yet to accomplish service," they wrote.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 19

David Russell
4d ago

Good. Increasingly, people must work hard to manage their privacy in the midst of constant government over-reaching

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
musictimes.com

Kanye West Married: Ye 'Loves' Bianca Censori Because She's No Kim Kardashian?

It has been said that Kanye West's ex-wife, Kim Kardashian, "hates" his new wife. Two months after Kanye and Kim officially divorced, he married Bianca Censori. Everyone was astonished by the marriage announcement, but the creator of SKIMS didn't appear too surprised. According to Page Six, the reality TV personality...
OK! Magazine

Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kids After Kanye West Is Nowhere To Be Found As Ex Business Manager Attempts To Launch Lawsuit

Kim Kardashian is staying focused on her kids. The SKIMS founder shared a slew of snaps to her Instagram on Thursday, December 29, of a recent outing with her children Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3, shortly after news broke that Kanye West's former business manager has been unable to locate the disgraced rapper to serve him with a lawsuit. Kardashian looked as chic-as-ever in a pair of flared leather pants, coordinated with a nylon Nike top and a set of dark shades as she helped her little trio out of the car. KIM KARDASHIAN FILMS ADORABLE VIDEO OF...
HollywoodLife

Bianca Censori: Everything To Know About Kanye West’s New Bride

Kanye West reportedly married architect Bianca Censori nearly two months after his divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized. Sources close to the rapper said that the pair tied the knot in a private ceremony, but haven’t filed a marriage certificate to make their wedding legal, according to TMZ. Besides the report, Ye has also been seen out with a ring on his marriage finger, hinting that the two may have tied the knot in a secret ceremony.
OK! Magazine

Ivanka Trump Living Lavish Retirement Life Following Rumors Of Jared Kushner Marital Woes

Ivanka Trump is giving off all of the relaxing, carefree vibes despite rumors that her marriage to Jared Kushner is on the rocks. Over the past few weeks, the daughter of former President Donald Trump has been frequently spotted out and about, from golfing with friends to hosting luxurious parties in pricey Miami condos as her husband works to land his next big business deal. On Wednesday, January 11, Ivanka was seen sporting a 1970s style denim jumpsuit and a short bob haircut, one day before heading to Palm Beach, Flor., for a round of golf. BAD BLOOD? IVANKA TRUMP...
RadarOnline

Charles Manson's Heir: Judge Set To Rule On Who Will Inherit Notorious Cult Leader's $1 Million Estate 6 Years After His Death

A Los Angeles judge will decide this week on who inherits notorious cult leader Charles Manson's estimated $1 million estate, RadarOnline.com has learned. Those looking to take over as sole heir include former martial arts fighter Mason Freeman, who claims to be the criminal's grandson.Manson's "biological son" Daniel Arguelles also argued he should take over the reigns, while memorabilia collector Michael Channels claimed Manson left everything to him in a 2002 will. He said they were friends and pen pals for three decades.Arguelles, on the other hand, alleged Manson fathered him during a one-night stand with his late mother back...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Shine My Crown

Brandy in Hot Water After Bank Declines $40K Check She Wrote to Ex-Housekeeper

Brandy Norwood’s ex-housekeeper is airing out the singer’s dirty laundry after her lawyers made public a lawsuit brought against the Cinderella star. Maria Elizabeth Castaneda sued Norwood for being underpaid citing age discrimination last year and settled out of court for $40,000 in November. But Castaneda’s legal team claims the $40,000 check bounced. They are also seeking $87,445.80 in legal fees, according to documents obtained by RadarOnline.
netflixjunkie.com

After Winning Two Awards, Meghan Markle Finds Herself in SHOCKING List Alongside Donald Trump and Kanye West

December 2022 will always be a month to remember for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. It started with the Sussexes receiving the prestigious Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope award for calling out the structural racism in the British monarchy. Following the illustrious honor, Markle’s podcast Archetypes made headlines for winning the People’s Choice Award for Best Pop Podcast 2022.
RadarOnline

Queen Camilla Demanded Divorce From King Charles In 2018, Threatened To Expose Royal Secrets: Sources

Prince Harry revealed he and his brother William begged their father Charles not to marry Camilla Parker Bowles — pleas that the then-prince ignored — but RadarOnline.com has learned that the King’s marriage almost ended in divorce years after the wedding.Sources claim Charles was hit with divorce demands by Camilla in 2018 after their 13th anniversary. An insider said Camilla had demanded a “fast-track” divorce.The private drama left the palace reeling as a source said at the time, “Camilla knows enough dirty secrets to bring down the monarchy — and she’s angry enough to do it.” An insider said that...
RadarOnline

REVEALED: 'Gangsta's Paradise' Rapper Coolio Died Without Will In Place, 7 Children Likely To Get Fortune

Coolio had no will in place at the time of his death. The Gangsta's Paradise rapper left no official word on how he wanted to divvy up his fortune among his seven children when he suddenly passed away in September, RadarOnline.com has learned.Coolio died intestate, meaning there was no will set up. According to documents obtained by The Blast, the late musician's manager filed a probate to start the process of getting his estate appraised.The Fantastic Voyage rapper's estate is believed to be over $300k, which allegedly includes his “personal property and demand deposit accounts, financial accounts, insurance policies, and...
TEXAS STATE
CBS News

California public defender who died while celebrating wedding anniversary in Mexico was the "victim of a brutal crime," family says

A family is searching for answers after a Southern California public defender died in Mexico over the weekend while celebrating his first wedding anniversary, CBS Los Angeles reports. Elliot Blair, 33, died at his hotel in Rosarito, Baja Mexico on Saturday. The circumstances surrounding Blair's death still remain unclear, as...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Bustle

Jen Shah Has Been Sentenced To 6.5 Years In Prison

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison for wire fraud and money laundering, as reported by Inner City Press. Shah appeared at a New York federal courthouse on Jan. 6 for her sentencing, after pleading guilty to charges of fraud in July 2022, on the day her planned federal trial was set to begin. Before she was sentenced, Shah apologized for her actions, stating her RHOSLC persona “has nothing to do with” her true self.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Seen In 1st Photos After Ex Kanye’s Surprise Marriage As She Heads To Toronto: Photos

Kim Kardashian wasted no time getting out of town after Kanye West‘s surprise marriage ceremony! The reality TV icon, 42, was seen smiling in Los Angeles on Friday, January 13, as she took to a private jet bound for Toronto. In photos , the mom of four rocked a black leisure outfit with her hair pulled back into a sleek bun. Along with her were mom Kris Jenner, 67, and sister Khloe Kardashian, 38. All three are reportedly headed to funeral services for the mother of Khloe’s ex, Tristan Thompson. Andrea Thompson died unexpectedly there on Friday, January 6 after suffering a heart attack. Khloe and Tristan share two children.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Scientology Leader David Miscavige 'Nowhere To Be Found' As Lawyers Try To Serve Him In Trafficking Lawsuit

Scientology leader David Miscavige is apparently “nowhere to be found” as process servers search to serve the controversial figure with a trafficking lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned.The server has reportedly attempted to serve the mysterious 62-year-old Scientology leader 27 separate times over four months in Los Angeles, California, and Clearwater, Florida.According to Daily Mail, security guards on duty at the California and Florida Scientology properties were “clueless” when lawyers arrived in search of Miscavige. The three plaintiffs in the lawsuit – Gawain and Laura Baxter and Valeska Paris – have also since hired a private investigator in an attempt to track...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RadarOnline

Kanye West’s Ex-Business Manager Pleads With Judge For Extra Time To Track Down Disgraced Ex-Billionaire In $4.5 Million Battle, Hours After Mogul Was Spotted In Beverly Hills

Kanye West’s ex-business manager Thomas St. John has rushed back to the court pleading for three more months to try and serve the disgraced musician with his $4.5 million lawsuit, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, St. John was in court this week asking for another extension on service. In December, St. John sued West accusing him of breaching an agreement they had. The business manager said he was hired in March 2022 by West who agreed to pay him a monthly fee of $300k for his work. However, St. John said he was only paid...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
Life and Style Weekly

Bianca Censori Is the Head of Architecture for Kanye West’s Yeezy Brand: Meet His New Rumored Wife

Who did Kanye “Ye” West marry? The “Jesus Walks” rapper reportedly tied the knot with his new rumored wife, a woman named Bianca Censori, in early January 2023. Naturally, fans of both Ye and the Kardashian-Jenners are curious about the lady who apparently stole the Grammy Award winner’s heart following his messy divorce from former spouse Kim Kardashian.  Keep reading...
Business Insider

Business Insider

830K+
Followers
49K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy