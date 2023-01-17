ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – The Concord University Basic Needs Committee, in partnership with Aramark, is holding a Swipe Out Student Hunger event on January 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Organizers are asking students with meal plans to donate a meal swipe or two to their fellow students in need. A table will be set up outside the cafeteria on the second floor of the Student Center, staffed with student volunteers from Bonner and housing residential advisors to accept swipe donations.

“Approximately 31% of our students at Concord face food insecurity,” says Dr. Sarah Beasley, VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “This event is one way the campus community can support fellow Mountain Lions in need.”

Concord University also has a food pantry on campus for students. In addition to non-perishable food items, toiletries and health and hygiene items are also collected. Donations can be made in the Office of Veteran Services (Rahall 2 nd floor atrium), in the Student Center across from the Welcome Center, and on the third floor of Marsh Hall.

Monetary donations can also be made through the CU Foundation by choosing “CU Food Pantry” from the dropdown menu, or by mailing checks to Concord University Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712.

The post CU Groups partner with Aramark to swipe out hunger appeared first on The Hinton News .