Athens, WV

CU Groups partner with Aramark to swipe out hunger

By Concord University
 5 days ago

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) – The Concord University Basic Needs Committee, in partnership with Aramark, is holding a Swipe Out Student Hunger event on January 24 and 25 from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.

Organizers are asking students with meal plans to donate a meal swipe or two to their fellow students in need. A table will be set up outside the cafeteria on the second floor of the Student Center, staffed with student volunteers from Bonner and housing residential advisors to accept swipe donations.

“Approximately 31% of our students at Concord face food insecurity,” says Dr. Sarah Beasley, VP of Student Affairs and Dean of Students. “This event is one way the campus community can support fellow Mountain Lions in need.”

Concord University also has a food pantry on campus for students. In addition to non-perishable food items, toiletries and health and hygiene items are also collected. Donations can be made in the Office of Veteran Services (Rahall 2 nd floor atrium), in the Student Center across from the Welcome Center, and on the third floor of Marsh Hall.

Monetary donations can also be made through the CU Foundation by choosing “CU Food Pantry” from the dropdown menu, or by mailing checks to Concord University Foundation, Inc., P.O. Box 1405, Athens, WV 24712.

Spreading the Puppy Love event in Hinton

Summers County ACWP and Joyful Portraits have teamed up to host a Spread the Puppy Love event in Hinton. Fur parents have the opportunity to treat their pets for Valentine's Day and get a professional portrait of the animal. The event is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 11, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. at the Hinton Train Depot. For more information, go to the Spread the Puppy Love in Summers County, WV, Facebook event page. The post Spreading the Puppy Love event in Hinton appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
17th Ave. sinkhole update

Locals have likely noticed that the hole that opened up near 17th Ave. has recently been filled. According to reports, work is ongoing to complete the permanent repairs. In 2022, news broke that the soil in the collapsed area was contaminated, which delayed the repair efforts. The delay subsequently led to further damage during a heavy rainstorm. Statements indicate that filling the crater mitigates the continued erosion of the contaminated soil. Prior to filling the hollow, the West Virginia Department of Highways (DOH) placed a temporary slip liner through the damaged culvert. According to an update from Hinton Councilman Jim Leslie, DOH plans to complete preparations for the permanent repairs, including right-of-way acquisition and contract plans, by the end of January. At that point, the project will go out for bid. A timeline for the project is not available, but Leslie noted that DOH will "expedite as quickly as possible." Hinton News will continue to bring you the latest updates on this situation until the permanent repairs are complete. The post 17th Ave. sinkhole update appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek residents are asked to stay indoors

UPDATE: A new announcement from the Sheriff's Office states that the situation has ended and residents may now go back to their normal routines.   Original Story: BREAKING NEWS: ELLISON RIDGE, (Hinton News) - According to an announcement from the Summers County Sheriff's Office, residents in the Ellison Ridge and Streeter Creek area are asked to remain indoors with windows and doors locked. If anyone sees a strange person or activity, call 911 immediately. No further information is available at this time. This is an ongoing situation, and Hinton News will provide updates as they become available. The post Ellison Ridge/Streeter Creek residents are asked to stay indoors appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Alderson Big Wheel is serving up kindness and good food

ALDERSON (Hinton News) - Decked out in large wagon wheels and framed newspapers featuring major stories from Alderson’s past, the Big Wheel has been serving the area for decades. Locals and travelers alike flock to the hometown restaurant for the food and atmosphere. The owners, Alexandra “Alex” and Kevin Battaile, are working to create and maintain a happy and kind atmosphere for the employees and the customers. Last year, in December, Alex Battaile said they started a campaign to engage with the customers and bring a smile to their faces. During this time, the restaurant implemented several ways for people to...
ALDERSON, WV
Save the date for 4-H Camp 2023

The date for the 2023 Summers County 4-H Camp has been announced. According to the announcement, the camp will take place during the week of June 11. Registration will open in April. For more information, reach out to the Summers County 4-H Facebook group or Lesley Woodrum. The post Save the date for 4-H Camp 2023 appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Alderson City Council approves storm drain project

ALDERSON (WVDN) – The Alderson City Council met in a regular session on Thursday, Aug. 11. During the meeting, the council discussed multiple projects, both current and upcoming. First up on the agenda was a public meeting regarding a needed verbiage change in the floodplain ordinance. There is an error in the ordinance that directly […] The post Alderson City Council approves storm drain project appeared first on The Hinton News.
ALDERSON, WV
Concord University to receive more than $1 million in Federal Appropriations for a new PA program

ATHENS, W.Va. (Hinton News) –  The federal Fiscal Year 2023 Omnibus Appropriations bill passed, securing millions of dollars for West Virginia. Included in Senator Shelley Moore Capito’s requests is $1,050,00 for Concord University to start a new physician assistant program.  University officials plan to establish a Master of Science Program in Physician Assistant Studies to […] The post Concord University to receive more than $1 million in Federal Appropriations for a new PA program appeared first on The Hinton News.
ATHENS, WV
Williamsburg shooting match to be held Jan. 21

WILLIAMSBURG (Hinton News) – The next Williamsburg shooting match will be on Saturday, Jan. 21, at the Williamsburg Community Building. The match begins at 7 p.m. with food concessions open at 6 p.m. The matches will be eight rounds, 12-gauge guns only, full choke, .660 inch minimum. Screw-in chokes must be from a recognized supplier […] The post Williamsburg shooting match to be held Jan. 21 appeared first on The Hinton News.
WILLIAMSBURG, WV
Hinton City Hall closed for MLK Day

Hinton City Hall will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16, in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Normal business hours will resume on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at 8 a.m. The post Hinton City Hall closed for MLK Day appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Summers County man dead following mobile home fire

A Summers County man is dead following a mobile home fire in the Pence Springs area. According to a press release from the West Virginia State Fire Marshal, the victim was a 75-year-old man, and the incident occurred on Jan. 17. The press release further states that the cause of the fire is "undetermined based on the severity of the fire." The victim's remains have been transported to the West Virginia State Medical Examiner's Office in Charleston for an autopsy and to obtain positive identification. No other information is available at this time. Hinton News will provide more information if or when it becomes available. The post Summers County man dead following mobile home fire appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Hinton Area Foundation announces Community Impact Grant Deadline

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) – Hinton Area Foundation is now taking Grant Applications for our 2023 Community Impact Fund grant cycle. Applications are due by January 31, 2023. Applications are available on our website at: https://hintonareafoundation.org/wpcontent/uploads/2019/08/Grant_Application.pdf You may pick up an application by visiting our Parmer Center office at 104 James Street, Hinton. You may […] The post Hinton Area Foundation announces Community Impact Grant Deadline appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
First John Henry Days meeting of the year planned

TALCOTT, (Hinton News) – According to a recent announcement, the first John Henry Days meeting of the year is scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 19, at 6 p.m. in the basement of the Talcott Trinity Methodist Church. Planning is set to begin on the 26th annual John Henry Days Festival. The statement also says there will […] The post First John Henry Days meeting of the year planned appeared first on The Hinton News.
TALCOTT, WV
Free writing workshop coming to Hinton

Instructor: Belinda Anderson, Author and WV Literary Treasure Course Description: Lights, camera, action! Directing Your Manuscript Date: January 14, 2023 Time: 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Cost: Free - This workshop is sponsored by grants from the Literacy Fund and the Hinton Area Foundation. Workshop Description: You have an idea. Or a lot of material that could become a manuscript. Or the beginning of a manuscript. Or a draft that is yet to be fully realized. Join us for this workshop and walk away with a game plan. Just like movie directors, writers benefit from having their characters and setting ready before the plot starts...
HINTON, WV
Winners of the 2022 Summers County Student Writing Contest

SUMMERS COUTY, (Hinton News) - Congratulations to the winners of the Summers County Student Writing Contest. All first-place winners received $40, all second-place winners received $20, and all third-place winners received $10. All winners also received a certificate and a ribbon.  Also, thanks to our judges for taking the time to read each anonymous entry.  Third-grade short story winners include first place for Isaiah Fitts (Talcott), second place for Kobe Wynes (Talcott), and third place for Anniston Ward (Talcott). Fourth-grade short story winners include first place for Aria Buckland (Jumping Branch), second place for Payton Mauro (Jumping Branch), and third place for...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Obituary: Jackson L. Scott, Sr., 86

SCOTT Jackson L. Scott, Sr., 86, a lifelong resident of Hinton, WV, joined our Lord on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, after a short illness. Jack was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, whose example of commitment to family will live on for generations. A graduate of Hinton High School in 1954, Jack would serve the next four years in the US Navy, before returning home to attend Concord College and the WV School of Banking. Jack began his banking career with the First National Bank of Hinton, where he eventually became Executive Vice President. He guided the bank’s move to its new...
HINTON, WV
Annual Holiday Event raises $1,250 for Hinton area civic, educational, and social organizations

Five community organizations will each receive a $250 check from donations generated by the 20th Annual PracticeLink - MountainPlex friends & family Christmas event at the McCreery Banquet and Event Center in the Hinton National Historic District. Beneficiaries of the 2022 event include: The Summers County Comprehensive High School Bands, Hinton Area Foundation, The Summers County Toy Fund, The Yummy Bags Ministry, Summers County Library, and the Hinton Area Foundation. These funds come from cash donations by more than one hundred fifty event attendees and are matched by the Allman family.  The dinner and festivities were provided and sponsored by the...
HINTON, WV
Secretary of State honors Summers County Clerk

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner, and Secretary of State Representative Lee Dean, recently traveled from Charleston to Hinton. The reason for their visit was to give honor and recognition to long-time Summers County Clerk Mary Beth Merritt, who will retire at the end of the year. Merritt has continuously served the county for more than 30 years. In an earlier interview, she stated that she loved her time in the County Clerk's Office. She said, "I've been blessed to be the longest-serving County Clerk in the history of Summers County. I would like to thank the voters who have had the confidence in me to elect me and support me throughout these 31 years. I have never missed administering an election in Summers County since 1986." The race to see who will become the new County Clerk between Lynn Reed and Jackie Farley ended in last week's election. All of the election stats are available on the Hinton News website. The post Secretary of State honors Summers County Clerk appeared first on The Hinton News.
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Summers County ARH and the City of Hinton partner for The Biggest Loser contest

HINTON, W.Va. (Hinton News) – Summers County ARH Hospital and the City of Hinton are joining forces to encourage area residents to prioritize their health in 2023 by participating in Hinton’s Biggest Loser competition. Modeled after the popular weight loss program The Biggest Loser, the contest, now in its second year, will include weekly weigh-ins, mini-challenges […] The post Summers County ARH and the City of Hinton partner for The Biggest Loser contest appeared first on The Hinton News.
HINTON, WV
Summers County Courthouse news Jan. 11 – 17

SUMMERS COUNTY, (Hinton News) - Summers County Courthouse news for Jan. 11 - 17. Marriages Kenneth Andrew Rogers to Rebecca Johnson Sidden; Dewey McArthur Mann III to Amber Nicole Sears. Fiduciaries Adam Lilly, Administrator of the Stevie Ishmael Lilly estate; Charles Wilson Rodes and Debora R. Cyrus, Co-Administrators of the Opal Juanita Rodes estate; Teresa King, Administrator of the Mattie Dean Dick estate; Lisbet Rae Huffman, Administrator of the Ople Hubert Young Jr. estate; Garry S. Wheeler, Administrator of the Gloria June Willey estate; James L. Edens, Administrator of the Betty T. Houchins estate; Tara Hughes, Administrator of the Carolyn Fay Spencer estate. Land Transfers OBJ Properties LLC to Homes at Providence LLC,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
Two arrested in Summers County

Local police received a call on Dec. 29, 2022, regarding two individuals breaking into someone's property. A witness allegedly identified the two people as Jamee Elaine Danberry, 42, of Talcott, and David W. Chewning, 62, of Talcott. According to the criminal complaint, witnesses advised the responding officer that Danberry and Chewning loaded items into a vehicle and fled before he arrived. However, the officer notes that he had seen a car matching the description of the one Chewning and Danberry were reportedly driving parked at a residence along his path. During the investigation, the officer was able to locate the stolen property,...
SUMMERS COUNTY, WV
