ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Shaquil Barrett says he expects to be ready for Bucs’ 2023 season opener

By Joey Knight
Tampa Bay Times
Tampa Bay Times
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36hCvN_0kHg7QuS00
Veteran Bucs outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett (58) tore his Achilles tendon early in the second half of a Thursday-night loss to the Ravens Oct. 27 at Raymond James Stadium. [ JEFFEREE WOO | Times ]

TAMPA — The role of emotionally invested spectator didn’t suit Shaquil Barrett. Like his fan base, the veteran Bucs edge rusher could only watch — and wince — helplessly Monday night as his unit failed to neutralize the Cowboys.

“I feel so much more emotion watching than when I’m actually on the field, because on the field I’m thinking of making the next play trying to change it,” said Barrett, sidelined the final 10 games due to a ruptured Achilles tendon. “But there’s nothing I could do on the sideline, so it’s so much harder watching.”

Barring a complication in his rehab, he won’t have to stand idly by any longer. Speaking to reporters for the first time since being placed on injured reserve in late October, Barrett said he’s hopeful of being ready for the 2023 opener.

“The latest possible (date) I’d say would be right for the regular season,” Barrett told reporters late Tuesday morning inside the team locker room, where various players gathered their belongings in garbage bags. “So I’m just taking my time, a day at a time, but it’s a long process, a long road ahead. But I’ll do everything I can to be ready for the first game.”

Barrett, who turned 30 in November, suffered the injury in the third quarter of a Thursday-night home loss to the Ravens on Oct. 27. Prior to exiting, he already had recorded a sack of Lamar Jackson and three tackles for loss. He ended the season with 31 tackles, three sacks, six tackles for loss, six quarterbacks hits and a forced fumble.

“The Achilles is healing pretty well, almost back to my normal walking stride,” said Barrett, who signed a four-year, $72 million deal roughly a month after the Bucs won Super Bowl 55.

“Physically, I’m feeling as good as I can be feeling right now, but (Monday) night was tough, hard. It was a hard season and, yeah, just a hard season, especially not being able to help and contribute to anything.”

He said he’s experiencing no pain and can stretch with no discomfort but acknowledges restoring his full range of motion will require time and patience.

“I don’t know what that road’s going to be like when I start running and start trying to push off, but I’m looking forward to it,” Barrett said. “And I’m going to do as much as they let me do until they tell me that I need to slow down a little bit.”

• • •

Sign up for the Bucs RedZone newsletter to get updates and analysis on the latest team and NFL news from Bucs beat writer Joey Knight.

Never miss out on the latest with the Bucs, Rays, Lightning, Florida college sports and more. Follow our Tampa Bay Times sports team on Twitter and Facebook.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tampa Bay Times

Former USF standout hired as second female minor league baseball manager

Less than a year after the debut of the first female manager of a Major League Baseball-affiliated team, a second has been hired. Former Bulls all-purpose infielder Veronica “Ronnie” Gajownik has been hired to manage the Hillsboro (Oregon) Hops, the High Class A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks. A 29-year-old Winter Park native, Gajownik becomes the first woman hired as a High-A manager.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Gulfport woman arrested after 2 babies she co-slept with died

Gulfport police have arrested a woman who has had two infants die after she co-slept with them, arrest reports state. Nicole Ann Iannone, 30, faces a charge of manslaughter. Police said she co-slept with a 4-month-old and woke up to see that the child was not breathing. She called 911 and the child was pronounced dead Monday morning, according to an arrest affidavit.
GULFPORT, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tom Brady, Ryan Jensen fined for actions in playoff loss to Cowboys

If Tom Brady has played his last game in pewter, one of the final images of his Tampa Bay tenure will be an unflattering — and costly — one. Brady reportedly has been fined $16,444 for attempting to trip Cowboys safety Malik Hooker in the third period of Dallas’ 31-14 playoff triumph on Jan. 16. Center Ryan Jensen, who made his only appearance of the season in that contest, was fined $8,333.33 for unnecessary roughness on the same play.
TAMPA, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Man dies, woman critically injured in Largo motorcycle crash

One person died and a second person was critically injured when a driver turned into the path of the motorcycle they were riding in Largo on Thursday, police said. The crash happened near the intersection of Missouri Avenue and Bayview Drive when the driver of a northbound Chevy sedan turned left into the path of the southbound motorcyclist, according to a news release issued by the Largo Police Department about 11 p.m. Thursday.
LARGO, FL
Tampa Bay Times

I graduated from New College of Florida, and I have some thoughts | Column

I am a 2004 graduate of New College of Florida, and I oppose Gov. Ron DeSantis’ attempt to interfere in the curriculum there. Recent news reports have indicated that it is the governor’s intent to completely revamp the core curriculum and academic master plan at New College, abolish diversity, equity and inclusion policies, and essentially ban courses related to gender theory or race theory. The governor is working toward this goal by appointing six new hand-selected board members to New College’s governing board.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Florida officials react to the Andrew Warren v. DeSantis ruling

A federal judge delivered his long-awaited ruling on Friday in the lawsuit over Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren, a case that involved major questions of political motivations and the limits of executive power. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle determined that when DeSantis ousted Warren...
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

4 takeaways from the Ron DeSantis-Andrew Warren ruling

The ruling in Andrew Warren’s lawsuit about Gov. Ron DeSantis is finally here, and it’s a doozy. U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle — a Bill Clinton appointee — found that DeSantis had the legal authority to suspend Warren, the Democratic state attorney twice elected by the people of Hillsborough county. But there’s so much more to the document.
FLORIDA STATE
Tampa Bay Times

Human bones found near Pasco homeless camp

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office was investigating Thursday after human bones were found near a homeless camp, the agency said in a tweet. The bones were found near the intersection of Little Road and Plathe Road in New Port Richey, the sheriff’s office said. The agency said an...
NEW PORT RICHEY, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Tampa Bay Times

Tampa, FL
89K+
Followers
28K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

The Tampa Bay Times, winner of 12 Pulitzer Prizes, is the most trusted news source serving the Tampa Bay area. We are story tellers and truth tellers. We go where the facts take us to tell the definitive story of the Tampa Bay area.

 https://www.tampabay.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy