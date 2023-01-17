Read full article on original website
A famed actor is reportedly missing after he never returned while hiking in Southern California as storms battered the region last week, creating unsafe conditions and challenging even the most experienced hikers with nearly impossible conditions to traverse.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
Dan Blocker, who played Hoss on 'Bonanza,' had an impressive net worth when he died tragically young, shocking his fans and co-stars.
Adam Rich, the child actor with a pageboy mop-top who charmed TV audiences in the late 1970s as "America's little brother" on "Eight is Enough," has died. He was 54.Rich died Saturday in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles, said Lt. Aimee Earl of the Los Angeles County Medical-Examiner Coroner's office. The cause of death was under investigation but was not considered to be suspicious.Rich had a limited acting career after playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest of eight children, on the ABC hit dramedy that ran from from 1977 to 1981.He had several run-ins with police related to drugs and...
For those who missed it, the return of Jimmy Hurdstram on "Yellowstone" left many fans divided, with some saying it's too soon and completely unwarranted. But for fellow cast member Jennifer Landon — aka Teeter — there's a much more morbid reason for wanting to think twice about Jefferson White's character moving forward.
CBS didn't want a specific episode of 'Gunsmoke' to air because they didn't like how it portrayed Amanda Blake's Miss Kitty.
Actor Burt Reynolds starred on 'Riverboat' before securing his role on 'Gunsmoke,' where a co-star tried to sabotage him on the set.
LOS ANGELES — "Will & Grace" actor Leslie Jordan, who was found without a pulse after a car crash in Hollywood last year, died of sudden cardiac dysfunction, officials said Thursday. Jordan, 67, experienced sudden heart failure due to arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease, the Los Angeles County medical examiner said.
British actor Julian Sands was last seen hiking Mt. Baldy on Friday. Authorities have been searching for him since.
In an accident similar to Alec Baldwin's shooting of Halyna Hutchins, Lee's co-star fired a prop gun at the 28-year-old actor during filming of The Crow.
Here's a look at how much actor James Arness made off of 'Gunsmoke,' which ran a staggering 20 seasons long.
'Hogan's Heroes' was a hit TV series that ran from 1965-1971 — are any of the main cast members still alive in 2022?
New Mexico witness says oval-shaped object hovered 100 feet overhead
A New Mexico witness at Albuquerque reported watching a low-flying, oval-shaped object hovering about 100 feet off of the ground at 11:01 p.m. on November 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
On Jan. 17, 'Chrisley Knows Best' star Julie Chrisley star reported to FMC Lexington to begin serving her seven-year sentence.
The internet is losing its mind over the revelation that Carole Baskin’s former husband is alive and well – and, apparently, we all missed the memo. Baskin appeared on the British talk show This Morning in November 2021 and revealed that her ex – who she has been accused of murdering – is alive in Costa Rica after having been declared legally dead in 2002. Don Lewis married Baskin in 1991 before going missing on August 18, 1997. He reportedly left behind over $5 million in assets. His disappearance grew in popularity after the broadcast of Netflix’s Tiger King which honed in...
NCIS: Los Angeles is ending. The series will conclude after 322 episodes and 14 seasons, with the series finale airing on May 14 on CBS, as well as on-demand and streaming on Paramount+. A spinoff of NCIS starring LL Cool J and Chris O'Donnell, it is the fifth longest-running CBS primetime series ever on the network behind Gunsmoke, Lassie, CSI, and Criminal Minds. Among the four, the two shows that have aired in the last 50 years, CSI and Criminal Minds. LL Cool J and O'Donnell have been on the series for the entire run. The rapper is proud of the show's success despite its cancelation, writing in an Instgram post: "This NCIS Crossover was a huge success!!"After 14 seasons, this is the perfect time to end @ncisla on top of our game!!!"
The final 24 hours of Elliot Blair’s life continue to raise more questions than answers as his loved ones may have been stonewalled by Mexican authorities after he was found dead at a resort last week, according to a family attorney. Blair’s shattered relatives are still trying to piece together why and how the 33-year old, who had a bright future at the Orange County Public Defender’s Office, was found lifeless at the Las Rocas Resort and Spa in Rosarito Beach on Jan. 14. Reports quickly circulated that Blair somehow fell from his private hotel balcony, but Kimberley Williams, Blair’s wife, has continued to deny...
Prosecutors in New Mexico on Thursday announced criminal charges will be filed against Alec Baldwin in connection to his role in the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of Rust. Mary Carmack-Altwies, the district attorney that serves Santa Fe County, will charge star and producer Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed with two counts each of involuntary manslaughter. More from The Hollywood Reporter'Rust' Charging Decisions to Come on ThursdayAlec Baldwin Sues to "Clear His Name" in 'Rust' ShootingAlec Baldwin Can't Escape Lawsuit From 'Rust' Script Supervisor Assistant director David Halls also signed a plea agreement for the charge of of negligent...
An autopsy has determined that actor and comedian Leslie Jordan's death last October at the age of 67 was from sudden cardiac dysfunction, the Los Angeles County coroner's office confirmed Thursday. On Oct. 24, the "Will and Grace" and "American Horror Story" actor was found in his car in the Hollywood area of Los Angeles without a pulse after getting into a car accident. The L.A. Fire Department reported that his gray sedan collided with a curb and a tree.Firefighters and paramedics tried to perform CPR and other life saving techniques on Jordan, but he was eventually pronounced dead at the...
