Miss Black San Antonio
The African American community awareness projects group is recruiting talented young ladies between the ages 18-23 to audition for the Miss Black San Antonio Scholarship Pageant. Joining us with more is founder Glenetta Bierria, former Miss Black San Antonio Tishaun Miller Grant and contestant Kamira Greene. The Pageant is scheduled...
New bar opens amidst N St. Mary's construction woes
The newest vibrant bar in San Antonio has opened on the N St. Mary's strip - yes, the same strip with establishments frustrated from prolonged construction. Vibras, a reggaeton inspired with pink flair bar, sits right at the corner of Kings Ct and N St. Mary's. Bar operator and partner, John Villanueva says getting people to "walk through the rubble," is tough.
Blood donors have the opportunity to win a PS5!
SAN ANTONIO - There is just a one-and-a-half-day blood supply in our community. The goal is to maintain a six-day supply. There is a new way you can help with a Super Bowl Sunday twist! It's called the Big Game Giveaway; here's how it works. Anyone who donates blood with...
'I'm very frustrated!' Homeowner believes failing foundation destroying her dream home
SAN ANTONIO - Most homes in Texas are built on slab foundations. It's important to note that extreme heat and dry conditions are among the reasons your foundation can shift; causing cosmetic and structural damage to your home. When a local couple started having problems with their new home ,...
SA Metro Health Making Communities Healthier
The City of San Antonio Metro Health District is helping build healthier communities in 2023. Rebecca caught up with one of their Por Vida partners who's making this a reality. Take a look to learn more!. City of San Antonio Metro Health District. 210-207-2722. BarrioBarista. 3735 Culebra Rd. San Antonio,...
Here's what you missed at the Wild West Wildlife festival at the Briscoe Museum
SAN ANTONIO - The Briscoe Western Art Museum held its Wild West Wildlife Festival at the museum’s campus on the banks of the River Walk Saturday. The free community event had animal fun, education, and hands-on crafts for all ages to enjoy. The festival exhibited art, storytelling, and more that inspired everyone to explore the nature all around them. The event was held in the museum’s Jack Guenther Pavilion.
Dry January Mocktails
Zero proof cocktails are one of the many offerings at Ambler Texas Kitchen & Cocktails. Bartender Steve Hatten with ways we can spice up our Dry January. ‘Dry January’ is an annual campaign that encourages people to abstain from alcohol for the month of January. The campaign, which began in the United Kingdom, is intended to help people break the habit of heavy drinking that can develop over the holiday season. It also aims to raise awareness about the health benefits of reducing alcohol consumption. During Dry January, participants are encouraged to drink non-alcoholic beverages and to reflect on their drinking habits. Many people who participate in Dry January report feeling healthier, more energized and more in control of their drinking habits as a result. It is also known as a sober January.
Free heart screenings for teenagers available this February
SAN ANTONIO - The organization, AugustHeart, will be providing free heart screenings to teenagers to identify selected heart abnormalities in an effort to reduce the risk of sudden cardiac death coming this February. On February 23rd from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m. teenagers will be able to be screened at...
Animal Defense League receives $50,000 grant to support homeless pets
SAN ANTONIO - The Animal Defense League is on the receiving end of $50,000 to help more homeless pets find their forever homes. The grant, courtesy of PetSmart Charities, will provide a big boost to the Animal Defense League. The ADL works tirelessly to give local animals the veterinary care...
Redeemer's Praise Church served 1,000 plates to the hungry during Dream Week
SAN ANTONIO - A special service was held at the Redeemer's Praise Church Saturday that was meant to serve those that are hungry. This Dream Week event was hosted by Pastor Shetigho Nakpodia from Redeemer's Praise Church. The congregation sang, shared experiences, read scriptures, and distributed 1,000 meals afterward. Despite...
Resource fair invites local veterans out for healthcare services
SAN ANTONIO – On Saturday, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4700 will be hosting a Veteran’s Resource Fair. VA representatives from the Veteran's Benefits Administration, enrollment and eligibility, suicide prevention, and others will be available to share resource information and answer all your questions. “Veterans deserve high-quality...
Wait Lists & High Prices: Child care facilities struggling to rebound from the pandemic
SAN ANTONIO - Between March of 2020 and September of 2021, almost a fifth of Bexar County day cares closed their doors. The ones still open are still trying to make up for those open slots. Many can't find the staff to do it, and with supply prices rising, many families are stuck on wait lists with large day care bills.
Devastating fire destroys entire South Side building
SAN ANTONIO - A fire broke out early Saturday that destroyed an entire building on San Antonio's South Side. According to the San Antonio Fire Department, a building near the 3100 block of Commercial Avenue caught fire around 3:30 a.m. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire coming...
Man hospitalized after being shot while mowing lawn on East Side, police say
SAN ANTONIO – One man was hospitalized after two suspects opened fire and shot him while he mowed his lawn on the East Side Saturday evening, according to police. At around 5:30 p.m., officers were called to the 100 Block of Ohio for a shooting in progress. Upon arrival,...
Pro-choice rally in San Antonio on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade
SAN ANTONIO – Community residents and leaders gathered for a pro-choice rally on the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade. Local activists, grassroots organizations, unions, and more came together to make their voices heard for abortion rights. Although the Supreme Court removed the federal right to an abortion, pro-abortionists...
Parents who lost their children to Fentanyl talk about the importance of Narcan
SAN ANTONIO - The sheriff’s office received nearly $50,000 worth of Narcan Friday to help fight the ongoing opioid crisis. Bexar County used funds from a settlement of a lawsuit against opioid distributors and manufacturers. Narcan is a drug that can be lifesaving, not just for a person overdosing,...
Man's face slashed after an argument between two women breaks out, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A San Antonio man was hospitalized with a cut across his face after an argument between two women broke out Saturday evening, police say. Police responded to the 7600 block of US HWY 90 W at around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found the victim in...
Police investigating after man fires several shots into West Side apartment complex
SAN ANTONIO – Police are investigating a shooting after a man fired several rounds into a West Side apartment complex Saturday morning, according to the San Antonio Police Department. Police responded to a shooting at 6600 W Commerce Rd., at around 9 a.m. Police say various residents reported that...
Man discovered dead after anonymous tip
SAN ANTONIO - A man was found dead inside his apartment with a single gunshot wound early Friday morning. According to the San Antonio Police Department, authorities responded to a shooting call around 11:45 p.m. near the 4600 block of East Loop 1604 North on San Antonio's Northeast Side after receiving an anonymous tip.
Man dies after fight at East Side apartment leads to gunfire
SAN ANTONIO – A fight at an East Side apartment complex led to a man being shot to death. The shooting occurred just before 7:00 p.m., Saturday, on the 4500 block of Lavender Lane. Upon arrival, police found a black male in his early 20s with several gunshot wounds.
