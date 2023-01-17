Conservative politics is as toxic and dangerous as it’s ever been and this is a prime example of how absolutely out of control these people are…. Solomon Peña is a failed Republican candidate for the House of Representatives in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Last year, Peña lost his race to his Democratic opponent and sufficed to say, the loss is something that would constantly grind his gears. In fact, his gears were so ground that he hired hitmen to do drive-by shootings at the homes of four of those Democrats according to a Yahoo! News report.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO