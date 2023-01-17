Read full article on original website
Open Letter to Taco Bell: Bring Back the Chili Cheese Burrito
When Taco Bell first opened in Yakima around '93 or '94, I was happy to see this chain come to Yakima, as well as many others. Especially people my age because the food options at the time were so inexpensive. It was during a time when nothing on the menu was over a dollar. Well, though they still offer cost-efficient menu items with several being under a dollar one item I wish they still served was the chili cheese burrito. Seemingly overnight, it was no longer on the menu. I would love nothing more than for this item to return to Yakima Taco Bell locations.
Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday)
Free Health and Resource Fair in Yakima Today (Friday, January 20th) Let’s face it; it’s a tough place for everyone. For some, it’s financial. For others, it can be health. Whether that’s physical or mental health, very few people are not struggling in one way or another. It can be a rough road, but the best thing to remember is that you are not alone, we’re all in this life together, and there is help! Don’t be afraid to reach out and ask for it.
Spill the Beans! Rumors Percolate as Yakima May Get a New Cafe
The old bank on Summitview off a little west of 40th avenue has been through a few changes. It was meant to be a salon for a short while, then it was used for an office for Hogback and, for a short time, it featured items like plants... I think. Honestly I never physically went in there during that time. Now there are more changes happening and people are murmuring that it may be a new cafe. Well, not exactly new but a second location for a popular coffee spot in Yakima.
Local Restaurant Brings Back Classic Yakima Favorite, but You Gotta Get them Fast
Cheese Zombies were the staple food option for our local schools growing up in the Yakima Valley. Nobody has been able to quite explain why this simple combination of yeasty bread and the type of processed cheese they use makes these so wonderful. Maybe it's exactly that. The fact that it's simple by design yet so amazingly tasty that people keep coming back for more. I could also be the nostalgia of sinking your teeth into one of this cheese pillows that whisk you back to a time when you'd hang out with your friends all day, didn't have the responsibilities you have now. Either way, these are amazing and always welcome any and all restaurants in town to carry them.
Do Not Dump Your Oil Down the Drain. Dump It Here Instead
Do you dump your used oil down the sink after you finished frying something or, even worse, deep frying something? Well, don't. Oil can do serious damage to your sink and pipes and everything else it comes in contact with on the way down. So, what can you do with your used oil? Some put it in a second container to dispose of properly but that can add up quickly as well. What do you do? Well, fortunately, we have these oil dump points in Yakima where you can bring your used oil to dispose of properly. Not down the drain, not down a manhole, and not over your neighbor's fence.
Marrying in Washington? Enjoy The Central WA Bridal & Event Expo
The Central Washington Bridal & Event Expo in Yakima. If you are planning a wedding, Quinceañera, or special event, you won't want to miss the Central Washington Bridal & Events Expo! Save the date for Saturday, February 4th at the Yakima Valley SunDome. Spend an enjoyable afternoon - check...
2AM THOUGHTS: Yakima Memorial Hospital Visits Post Pandemic
Without going into a lot of details, I spent more time than I cared to at Memorial Hospital. I’m fine, and my family is fine. Thank you for asking. I must say, everyone who works there was and is amazing and gave nothing but the best of care. I’m mainly writing this piece because one thing, in particular, stood out and amused me. I totally get the why, but I was still dumbstruck by this specific practice.
Jalisco Cartel Continues Trying To Establish in Yakima
As pressure grows on the Biden administration to rein in drug cartels Yakima authorities are seeing signs of major drug activity every day. Yakima Police say members of the New Generation Jalisco Cartel are busy establishing themselves in the valley as authorities are doing everything they can to disrupt their activity. In fact in September of last year local authorities siezed what they describe as a large weapons cache from the cartel.
Do You Remember Yakima’s Old ‘Video Unlimited’ Movie Store?
Do You Remember Yakima’s Old 'Video Unlimited' Movie Store?. As many people do this time of year, my family has entered into the "spring cleaning" mode early. In doing so, my father passed on my family's old luggage to me. These things are old. They are so old I doubt I'll even donate them to a thrift store.
Have You Been Caught in Yakima’s Terrible Parking Hall of Shame?
So a while ago, I was visiting my local Safeway. As I pulled into my parking spot, some guy, who I’m sure was overcompensating for something, pulled right by me and parked his truck. He was already going way too fast for this or any parking lot. The way he parked, I figured, alright, maybe he’s older; he’s pulling (almost) into a handicapped space. The young man hopped out of his truck and went into shop. Nope, not elderly, just kind of @$$hole on the asphalt.
Police Searching For Shooting Suspects in Yakima and Prosser
A shooting in Prosser has left a 32-year-old man in critical condition. Prosser Police say the shooting was the result of an argument at about 4:45 pm in Prosser Wednesday. The victim from Grandview was taken to a Richland hospital in critical condition. The suspect has been identified by police 24-year-old Emmanuel Munoz of Prosser. Police are searching for him today.
Yakima City Council Says No Lights, Camera, Action For Police
The Yakima City Council isn't interested in having a company film the Yakima Police Department. The Yakima City Council Tuesday reviewed a letter of agreement between the city and Catagory 6 Media. The proposal was rejected by the council saying they don't want the city featured on national broadcast. City...
Vinyl In Yakima! Sales Are Growing Even Though People Don’t Have Players
It has got to be more than just the retro movement. Vinyl has come back in a big way. In fact, it’s reported by StereoGum.com that Vinyl has grown for the 17th straight year. Between new artists like Taylor Swift setting new records (pun intended) or classics released like Michael Jackson’s Thriller or The Beatles’ Abbey Road, vinyl is huge and is still growing!
Yakima Police Want Changes in The Law to Chase Bad Guys
Yakima Police along with other officers around the state are hoping lawmakers make changes to police pursuit laws and they're happy the governor backs a revision in the law. Police agencies all around the state are critical of the state's pursuit law which limits pursuits unless there's reasonable suspicion the driver has committed a violent felony, is an escaped felon or is impaired. All other situations officers must not chase a suspect and that's caused a lot of problems around the state. Officers say they haven't been able to catch many who are wanted for crime because of the law.
Man Arrested After Scary Incident at Yakima Walmart
Yakima Police have arrested a man for robbery after they say he stole a families car at gunpoint at a Yakima Walmart store. Police say the incident was reported at about 8:30 pm Monday at the Walmart on Chestnut Avenue. Officers aren't saying it's a carjacking but it sure sounds...
Get That Flu Shot? Health Officials Say It’s Not Too Late
Officials at the Yakima Health District say getting the flu vaccine this winter is crucial to help reduce the spread of influenza and symptoms. Influenza and the common cold have similar symptoms to COVID-19, the only unique symptoms that COVID-19 has are loss of taste and smell. Dr. John Lynch, an infectious-diseases physician at UW Medicine says "“What we're likely to be seeing is both things, influenza and COVID-19, at the same time."
State Trooper Vehicle Struck Near Sunnyside Thursday
A Trooper with the Washington State Patrol in Sunnyside was injured in a crash Thursday after his vehicle was struck from behind while parked on the side of I-82. According to a post on Twitter the Trooper's vehicle was struck on the right shoulder of I-82 near Sunnyside and that backed up traffic on the interstate.
