How did Singapore become Asia’s No.1 Country?
Singapore is counted among the top countries in the world to live in. It enjoys a strategic location right at the Malacca Strait and the South China Sea confluence. Singapore is a worldwide financial and commercial center located at the intersection of the strategically important Malacca Straits and the South China Sea. Despite its modest size, it inhabits over 6.2 million people and is a significant player in regional and global affairs. Being a leading international country, Singapore is considered to have one of the best healthcare and educational systems all over the world.
Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc quits amid Communist Party corruption crackdown
Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc has resigned after the ruling Communist Party blamed him for "violations and wrongdoing" by officials under his control, the government said Tuesday, in a major escalation of the country's anti-graft campaign.
Philippines' Marcos says tells Xi intends to pursue independent foreign policy
MANILA, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Thursday he had told his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping that his administration intends to pursue an independent foreign policy.
Xi Jinping's Mouthpiece Says Time For US To 'Make Changes' To Improve Soured Ties As Beijing Confirms Blinken's Visit
President Xi Jinping's official mouthpiece urged Washington to "make changes" to improve soured China ties as Beijing confirmed State Secretary Antony Blinken's much-anticipated visit to the country. What Happened: China's Global Times newspaper citing an analyst, said, "it is time for the U.S. to make some changes to actively fix...
North Korea’s Kim sacks second most powerful military official
North Korea’s Kim Jong-un has sacked the country’s second most powerful military official, in a major reshuffle that promoted twice the number of officials than in 2022.Pak Jong-chon, who oversaw and led the country’s unprecedented number of missile tests in 2022, “was recalled” and defence minister Ri Yong Gilice was installed as the new vice chairman of the Central Military Commission, according to state media KCNA.The vast reshuffle at the annual plenary meeting of the Workers’ Party of Korea last week included names of at least 53 that are expected to impact military and regional heads of party and government....
Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert
An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Iran executes British-Iranian national Alireza Akbari accused of spying
UK prime minister Rishi Sunak says execution was a ‘callous and cowardly act, carried out by a barbaric regime’
Netanyahu, Modi Vow to Advance Israel-India Ties
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke by phone on Wednesday with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi, who vowed to advance bilateral ties between the Jewish state and the world’s most populous democracy. “Was a pleasure to speak with my good friend, @netanyahu. Congratulated him for his impressive election win...
Vietnam lawmakers to hold rare extraordinary meeting - sources
Jan 16 (Reuters) - Vietnam's legislature is expected to hold a rare extraordinary meeting on Wednesday, according to three sources, following a similar gathering earlier this month when two deputy prime ministers were dismissed.
Philippines orders strengthened military presence after 'Chinese activities' near islands
MANILA, Dec 22 (Reuters) - The Philippines' defence ministry on Thursday ordered the military to strengthen its presence in the South China Sea after monitoring "Chinese activities" in disputed waters close to a strategic Philippine-held island.
China Surpasses Germany To Become World’s Second-Largest Auto Exporter
China increased its vehicle exports by more than 54 percent in 2022, compared to the previous year. That was enough to propel the country into second place globally, in terms of auto exports. The China Association of Automobile Manufacturers reports that the country shipped 3.11 million vehicles to foreign countries...
China warns Blinken to mind his manners on next visit
Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang doesn’t want to hear about “confrontation” in his next meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken. “China and the U.S. are in communication on the specifics of the visit,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Tuesday. “We also hope that the U.S. will perceive China correctly, pursue dialogue and win-win cooperation, not confrontation and zero-sum competition, work with China in the same direction, and fully deliver on the important common understandings reached between the two heads of state and bring the China-U.S. relations back to the track of sound and steady growth.”
Swiss Will Send Millions to Sanctioned Russians After Veselnitskaya Plot
LONDON—Switzerland will return millions of stolen dollars to sanctioned Russians accused of taking part in one of the world’s most notorious frauds, according to a court order seen by The Daily Beast. The Swiss authorities have rejected an appeal against the decision to send back the stolen loot...
South African Navy Set To Welcome China And Russia
By Antony Sguazzin (Bloomberg) –South Africa will next month go ahead with naval exercises off its eastern coast with Russian and Chinese warships in a decision that could further strain its relationship with some of its biggest trading partners. Operation Mosi, which means smoke, will take place from Feb....
Exclusive: Myanmar junta chief family assets found in Thai drug raid - document
BANGKOK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Thai officials found assets belonging to adult children of Myanmar's junta leader during a raid on the Bangkok apartment of a Myanmar tycoon charged with drug trafficking and money laundering, according to an official record and two people with knowledge of the case.
Russia posts record current account surplus of $227 billion in 2022
Jan 17 (Reuters) - Russia's current account surplus hit a record high in 2022, the central bank said on Tuesday, as a fall in imports and robust oil and gas exports kept foreign money flowing in despite Western efforts to isolate the Russian economy.
India flexes its muscle at Davos as China's star fades
The promenade at the World Economic Forum, dusted in a blanket of fresh snow, is cluttered with signs and pavilions from companies and governments courting attention or deals. There's the tech giants, the major consulting groups, representatives from the Middle East.
China and Philippines agree to 'manage differences' on South China Sea
Chinese leader Xi Jinping and his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr. have agreed to strengthen economic ties and resume talks on oil exploration, as they look to revive their economies amid the pandemic downturn and friction over contested areas of the South China Sea.
Beijing suspends visas for South Korean, Japanese visitors after travel restrictions
China is suspending visas for visitors from South Korea and Japan, in apparent retaliation against the countries' restrictions on Chinese travelers.
